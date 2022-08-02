Hunter Greene dominates as the Reds beat the Marlins 3-1

www.redlegnation.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Oneil Cruz HR keys outburst as Pirates beat Brewers 5-3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Oneil Cruz hit a three-run homer to spark a five-run sixth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 5-3 victory over the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night, snapping a seven-game skid.Cruz hit a blast to dead center field off reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, pulling the Pirates into a 3-all tie. Pittsburgh then added two runs to win for the first time since July 23.The Brewers had their four-game winning streak snapped, one day after trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego. Milwaukee had also won seven of eight.Pittsburgh...
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara throws MLB-most 3rd complete game
MIAMI — (AP) — Sandy Alcantara threw his major league-leading third complete game and the Miami Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 Wednesday night. The All-Star right-hander allowed six hits, walked one and struck out three on 105 pitches for his third career shutout. Alcantara (10-4) is the first Marlins pitcher to reach double-digit victories in a season since Caleb Smith won 10 in 2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Marlins' Avisail Garcia batting cleanup Monday
The Miami Marlins listed Avisail Garcia as their designated hitter for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Garcia will bat fourth as the Marlins' designated hitter Monday while Jesus Aguilar takes the evening off. Garcia has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 9.7 fantasy points against...
numberfire.com
Jacob Stallings sitting Tuesday for Marlins
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds. Nick Fortes will catch for Braxton Garrett and bat sixth. Stallings started eight of the last 10 games for the Marlins. Fortes has a $2,400 salary on Tuesday and...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Dodgers Highlights: James Outman Hits Home Run In Debut Against Rockies
Los Angeles Dodgers prospect James Outman enjoyed a historic MLB debut to help lead the way in a 7-3 win over the Colorado Rockies. That gave the Dodgers a series win at Coors Field and tied a franchise record with 21 victories during the month. Outman became the eighth player...
FOX Sports
Soto cheered, Drury hits slam as Padres beat Rockies 9-1
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto got multiple ovations in his first game with the Padres and Brandon Drury did even better, hitting a grand slam on the first pitch he saw with his new team to lead San Diego to a 9-1 victory against the Colorado Rockies on an electric Wednesday night at Petco Park.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Giants host the Dodgers on 3-game home skid
Los Angeles Dodgers (71-33, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (51-54, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.66 ERA, .98 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (4-2, 2.78 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -207, Giants +174; over/under is...
Dodgers top Giants amid news of death of broadcaster Scully
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a game played as Vin Scully’s death was announced by the Dodgers, Los Angeles beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5 on Tuesday night behind Mookie Betts’ home run and three RBIs. The Giants played a tribute on their video board after the...
MLB Odds: Reds vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 8/3/2022
The Miami Marlins will host the Cincinnati Reds to wrap up a three-game series. The Reds have won both games one and two in this series and are looking to sweep the Marlins tonight, but can they get past one of the better pitchers in the league? Let’s dive into it.
Padres rout Rockies behind five hits from Jurickson Profar
Trent Grisham and Jake Cronenworth each hit two-run homers, and Jurickson Profar had the first five-hit game of his career
Comments / 0