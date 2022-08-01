ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Council of Negro Women (NCNW)

Smithonian

Meet Diane Nash, the Civil Rights Icon Awarded the U.S.’ Highest Civilian Honor

On May 14, 1961, an angry mob attacked the Freedom Riders—a group of civil rights activists who’d spent the past ten days traversing the American South in protest of segregation on buses—as they pulled into a station in Anniston, Alabama. Wielding pipes, baseball bats, bricks and other weapons, the crowd slashed the bus’ tires and tossed a firebomb through a broken window. The Freedom Riders narrowly escaped the burning bus, only to find themselves under assault by the waiting horde. Unable to find another bus willing to transport the protesters, organizers abandoned the campaign.
Fox News

Universities embrace academia's woke insanity to crush free speech

When Justice Clarence Thomas recently withdrew from the class he’d been teaching at the George Washington University Law School, it was just the latest example of the poisonous atmosphere in academia that makes it impossible to have a free exchange of ideas. GW administrators had admirably stood up to the mob demanding he be canceled for his vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, citing academic-freedom guidelines that don’t shield students from "ideas and opinions they find unwelcome, disagreeable, or even deeply offensive." Still, the justice presumably figured it wasn’t worth the aggravation and heightened security that appearing on campus would require.
Phys.org

Major research associations submit Supreme Court amicus brief in support of race-conscious admissions practices

The American Educational Research Association (AERA) and six other leading research associations have submitted an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of narrowly tailored race-conscious admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. Joining AERA on the brief were the American Anthropological Association, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Political Science Association, the American Sociological Association, the Association for the Study of Higher Education, and the Linguistic Society of America.
Mary Mcleod Bethune
Reason.com

American Council of Education Claims Ending Racial Preferences in College Admissions Would Chill Speech

The American Council of Education filed an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, arguing that race-conscious admissions policies are protected by the First Amendment. The trade group, which says its member schools "educate two out of every three students in all accredited, degree-granting U.S. institutions," claims that if the Court prevents universities from considering race in admissions, it would chill the speech of students who want to discuss their racial or ethnic background in their applications. The group further argues that considering race in admissions is an expression of academic freedom.
