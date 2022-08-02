Greater Atlanta Christian's Janie Stinchcomb commits to Samford

www.gwinnettprepsports.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News
During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
Due to health issues, Eli Gold to miss start of Alabama’s 2022 football season
Due to health issues, Chris Stewart to fill in for Eli Gold on Crimson Tide Sports Network
Alabama commits react to 4-star DL Hunter Osborne choosing the Tide
Alabama football has 17 verbal commitments for its 2023 class, including five in-state prospects. Hunter Osborne, a four-star defensive lineman from Hewitt-Trussville High School, became the fifth in-state player to commit to the Crimson Tide. He gave his verbal to the Tide on Wednesday, becoming the second defensive lineman to commit.
Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings
Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
Former BYU football commit — 4-star DL Emmanuel Waller — has his new school
There was a time only a few months ago when four-star Alabama defensive lineman Emmanuel Waller was viewed as the prize jewel of BYU football’s 2023 recruiting class. As is often the way with recruiting though, Waller had a change of heart and decommitted from BYU in June. Six...
Village Living
4 Mountain Brook businesses in running for Alabama Retailer of Year
Four businesses with locations in Mountain Brook are in the running for an Alabama Retailer of the Year award from the Alabama Retail Association. Those businesses are Smith’s Variety, Taco Mama, The Lingerie Shoppe and Tulipano. Six other businesses with locations in Mountain Brook were nominated but did not...
She said a star football player raped her in Blazer Hall. Now, she’s suing UAB.
In a federal lawsuit, a former UAB student claims she was raped by a star football player in Blazer Hall. University police, she said, did not investigate the incident but told her "it happens" and walked her back to her dorm. The university denies any wrongdoing in the case.
4-Star DL Hunter Osborne set to announce commitment
Hunter Osborne will announce his commitment decision Monday at 6 p.m. CST. Osborne attends Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He will choose between Alabama, Clemson, Texas and Tennessee. The Crimson Tide have been showing interest in Osborne since he...
Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
Preps to Pros: The latest after Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
Elite 2023 DL Commits to Alabama Over Clemson
2023 DL target Hunter Osborne has committed to Alabama over Clemson.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Big Recruiting Loss
It's rare when Ohio State loses a top football recruit, but that's exactly what happened on Tuesday afternoon. 2023 four-star tight end flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Alabama in a stunning move. "First of all, I'm grateful for Ohio State, the coaching staff, and the Buckeye players and...
Bama Rush TikTok 2022: What to know about Alabama’s ‘season 2′
Last year, a TikTok trend let millions inside the sparkle-skirt-wearing world of Alabama Panhellenic culture. The grueling process of Panhellenic sorority recruitment at The University of Alabama has recently gained the attention of a nationwide audience, thanks to what some have called an online “takeover” of hopeful rushees on TikTok, an online video platform.
Nick Saban has telling comment about his Alabama team
Nick Saban’s standards are high every year at Alabama, but what he said Wednesday may give SEC rivals a bit more reason to worry. Saban told “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” Wednesday that his team’s 2021 campaign, which made it to the College Football Playoff final, qualified as a “rebuilding year” for the program.
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
Video: Future Crimson Tide Teammates Marlie Giles & Kenleigh Cahalan Talk Home Runs In PGF 18U Premier National Title Game
Somewhere you know Alabama Crimson Tide Head Coach Patrick Murphy was smiling as two of his premier recruits—2023 infielder Kenleigh Cahalan and 2022 catcher Marlie Giles—were instrumental in the Birmingham Thunderbolts 18U – Rocky team winning last Saturday’s PGF 18U Premier National Championship in Irvine, California.
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide gets another bump with new 4-Star commit
Late Monday afternoon, as was expected, 4-Star, defensive lineman, Hunter Osborne announced a commitment to the Alabama football, 2023 class. Osborne chose the Crimson Tide over Clemson, Texas and Tennessee. Osborne is a longtime Alabama football fan. He credited Crimson Tide assistant, Freddie Roach as being a major reason for...
Roll 'Bama Roll
Jumbo Package: Nick Saban’s machine lands another 4-star
Happy Tuesday, everyone. Alabama has now moved up to #2 in the recruiting rankings after landing in-state four star Hunter Osborne. Four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday evening on the 247Sports YouTube channel. As predicted by the 247Sports Crystal Ball, Osborne chose Nick Saban’s team over other finalists Clemson, Tennessee and Texas.
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
13-year-old girl becomes youngest Black student accepted into medical school. After only graduating high school a year ago, 13-year-old Alena Analeigh Wicker has been accepted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Heersink School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL. Wicker plans to begin her studies in 2024 after getting accepted...
Akin named Briarwood Christian School interim superintendent
Ammie Akin will serve as interim superintendent for Briarwood Christian School. The school’s previous superintendent, Stephen Steiner, announced his resignation in January and served until June 30, spending a total of four years in the role. Akin completed her undergraduate training in the College of Education at the University...
