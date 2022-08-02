GFP Real Estate Inks Four Leases at 594 Broadway Totaling 15,485 SF

rew-online.com
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
Mary Alice, Actress in ‘The Matrix Revolutions’ and ‘Fences,’ Dies
Tony Award-winning actress Mary Alice has died. The star is most known for her part… The post Mary Alice, Actress in ‘The Matrix Revolutions’ and ‘Fences,’ Dies appeared first on Outsider.
Candy Darling Biopic to Star Hari Nef, Storied SoHo Developer Dies, and More: Morning Links for August 3, 2022
Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE SCREENING ROOM. More details have been released about the forthcoming biopic on Candy Darling, the transgender pioneer, Andy Warhol superstar, and subject of one of the Velvet Underground’s greatest songs, Deadline reports. Transparent actress Hari Nef is starring, and Transparent writer Stephanie Kornick is handling the script. “The dream was always to play Candy, and it is the honor of my life to get the chance to do it,” Nef said. A director has not yet been named. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art announced that the honorees for its star-studded annual Art+Film Gala will be artist Helen Pashgian and director Park Chan-wook,...
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ Abruptly Cancels Return to Broadway, Blaming Producer Scott Rudin
Click here to read the full article. “To Kill A Mockingbird,” Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s beloved coming-of-age novel, will not return to Broadway as previously announced. A spokesperson for the production declined to comment on the cancellation to Variety. News of the hasty cancelation was first reported by entertainment news outlet Showbiz 411. The stage play, which opened on Broadway in 2018, played its final performance at the Shubert Theatre on Jan. 16. At the time, it was reported that the show would reopen in June at the Belasco Theater. The date was later moved to Nov. 2, with...
Kristin Chenoweth Slips Into Her Original Glinda Dress 18 Years After ‘Wicked’ Debut: Watch
There’s no place like home for Dorothy, and there’s nothing like stepping into an original Wicked outfit for Kristin Chenoweth! The 54-year-old singer and actress, who rose to fame after debuting as Glinda in the hit Broadway show Wicked in 2003, got her hands on one of her original dresses from the show and tried it on in a fun TikTok video she shared on July 27. In the video, Kristin walked up to the dress, which was encased in glass, and paid homage to the show by attempting to get the dress on by casting a spell on it.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind the Cancellation of 'Batgirl''Batgirl' Directors "Saddened and Shocked" After...
Netflix Limited Series ‘A Man in Full’ Rounds Out Main Cast With Six Additions
Click here to read the full article. The upcoming Netflix limited series “A Man in Full” has added six new cast members, Variety has learned. William Jackson Harper, Aml Ameen, Tom Pelphrey, Sarah Jones, Jon Michael Hill, and Chanté Adams have all joined the show opposite previously announced leads Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane. The series is based on the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name. Variety exclusively reported the show had received a straight-to-series order at the streamer in November 2021. It hails from David E. Kelley with Regina King onboard to direct and executive produce. In the show, Atlanta real...
spoilertv.com
Jigsaw - Renamed to Kaleidoscope by Netflix
The show will now be called "Kaleidoscope". Netflix today announced the new series Jigsaw, a thrilling, action-packed heist drama that takes an innovative nonlinear approach to storytelling in a way where viewers are in control. The series is currently filming at Netflix Studios: Brooklyn, making it the first production at the company's new Bushwick studio. Logline: Spanning 24 years, Jigsaw centers around the largest heist ever attempted, and the vengeance, scheming, loyalties, and betrayals that surround it. It's loosely inspired by the real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy.
