Mitti Liebersohn and Arthur J. Mirante, II, Join Savills

Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Tapestry, Inc. Announces Retirement of COO Tom Glaser; Scott Roe Appointed to Dual Role of CFO & COO
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands including Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, today announced that Tom Glaser, 61, the Company’s Chief Operations Officer, has decided to retire. To ensure a seamless transition, he will remain with the Company until October 1 st. Effective immediately, and in keeping with Tapestry’s succession planning, Scott Roe, who has been Chief Financial Officer since June 2021, will take on additional responsibility as Chief Operating Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005243/en/ Scott Roe (Photo: Business Wire)
Squarespace Announces Appointment of Neela Montgomery to Board of Directors
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform, today announced the expansion of its board of directors with the appointment of Neela Montgomery, effective August 3, 2022. "We are pleased to welcome Neela Montgomery to the Squarespace Board," said Anthony...
BankiFi Appoints Tom Shen as Chair of the Board to Lead Expansion Globally
COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- BankiFi, a leading provider of embedded banking solutions, has appointed Tom Shen as chair of the company’s global Board of Directors. As chair of the board, Shen will oversee top-level decision making and developments to grow BankiFi’s global presence and fulfill the company’s mission to provide cutting edge embedded banking platforms for small and medium businesses (SMB). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005086/en/ Tom Shen, experienced financial technology entrepreneur, will bring his expertise to the BankiFi Board. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Kenyan insurtech Lami raises $3.7M seed extension led by Harlem Capital
With its API platform gaining ground in the insurance space, the startup is also planning to provide tech solutions that will digitize agents and brokers too, helping them streamline their operations — to reach a wide customer base and sell online. These plans also include enabling the digitization of traditional insurers as innovation continues to shape the industry.
TechCrunch
Butler shows hundreds of employees the door after raising $50M for room service delivery
The trouble was, Butler’s roughly 1,000-person workforce had been laid off just days earlier. In fact, most were told that the company had been dissolved — according to interviews TechCrunch had with a number of former employees, and corroborated in a report last week by industry blog Restaurant Dive.
Integral Ad Science Names Thomas V. Joseph as Chief Technology Officer
Former SiriusXM and Pandora executive will lead the technology organization, ensuring continued digital media quality leadership and innovation. NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced that it has named Thomas V. Joseph as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective August 8, 2022. As CTO, Joseph will lead the engineering team to develop and scale new offerings while continuing to evolve existing products. Joseph will report directly to Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS, and will execute on the long-term product vision as part of the senior leadership team.
bloomberglaw.com
Winston & Strawn Expands Leveraged Finance Team with Kramer Hire
Sanjay Thapar joins Winston as co-chair of global leveraged finance. Firm has been expanding in corporate space and geographically. Winston & Strawn is adding Sanjay Thapar of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel as co-chair of the global leveraged finance team in the latest signal the firm is delivering on its expansion plan.
TechCrunch
Mudafy raises $10M in Founders Fund-led Series A to fix LatAm’s ‘broken’ real estate process
Founded in mid-2019, Mudafy operates with a typical digital brokerage model — aiming to make it easier for people to buy and sell their homes and serve as a “one-stop shop” in the process. The startup — also backed by Y Combinator — touts that its site...
MLS・
Paysafe Appoints Rob Gatto as Chief Revenue Officer
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Paysafe, a leading specialized payments platform, today announced the appointment of Rob Gatto as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As the company’s first CRO, Gatto is charged with spearheading Paysafe’s international sales function across a range of high growth sectors including gaming, travel and entertainment, and the crypto and fintech industries. Effective immediately, Gatto reports into Paysafe’s CEO, Bruce Lowthers, who joined the company in May.
Tech Startup ImIn Secures $1M in Seed Funding, Scales "Work-On-Demand" App Aimed at "Changing the Future of Work"
Tech startup, founded by Black woman entrepreneur Lauren Wilson, receives funding from Black-led venture capital fund Collab Capital. ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Less than six months after its founding, tech startup ImIn,Inc. (ImIn) has closed $1 million in seed funding to launch the company's answer to one of the most pervasive issues of today's workforce: absenteeism.
Capriotti’s Partners with Ghost Kitchen Company for Digital Expansion
As restaurants grow their digital footprint, larger chains are leveraging their name recognition to expand virtually without investing in costly new physical restaurants. Fast-casual brands Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and its subsidiary Wing Zone, which collectively have more than 200 locations in the U.S. and 30 abroad, announced Wednesday (Aug 3) a partnership with ghost kitchen management company RaaS (Restaurant as a Service) to grow its virtual presence.
Tommy Bahama Milestone: Retail, Wholesale Channels Collaborate for the Greater Good
Click here to read the full article. Peter Leff and Joel Gardner should be at loggerheads. As the heads of Tommy Bahama’s wholesale and retail divisions, it wouldn’t be surprising if they viewed each other as competitors. Instead, they work closely together as collaborators.More from WWDTommy Bahama at 30: Looks From the ArchiveA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts “That’s the uniqueness of our operation,” said Gardner, executive vice president of retail. “We share a lot of information, we share building the assortments together.” Leff, executive vice president of wholesale, added: “We’re competing for...
