Mitti Liebersohn and Arthur J. Mirante, II, Join Savills

Click here to read the full article. Peter Leff and Joel Gardner should be at loggerheads. As the heads of Tommy Bahama’s wholesale and retail divisions, it wouldn’t be surprising if they viewed each other as competitors. Instead, they work closely together as collaborators.More from WWDTommy Bahama at 30: Looks From the ArchiveA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts “That’s the uniqueness of our operation,” said Gardner, executive vice president of retail. “We share a lot of information, we share building the assortments together.” Leff, executive vice president of wholesale, added: “We’re competing for...

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO