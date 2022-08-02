Teacher says apartment ceiling collapse damaged hundreds of dollars in classroom supplies

www.baynews9.com
fox13news.com
Oasis Opportunities provides clothing, necessities for at-risk and low income Hillsborough students
TAMPA, Fla. - Oasis Opportunities is the premier provider of clothing in fundamental necessities for at risk and low income students in the Hillsborough County area. Oasis serves over 11,000 students per year with clothing, hygiene items and basic needs to prepare them for school. "About 58% of our kids...
Lightning strike causes damage to Oldsmar home
OLDSMAR, Fla. — A home in Oldsmar was damaged after it was struck by lightning on Wednesday, authorities say. The homeowner of the three-story house located near Wellington Avenue said she was shocked by the sound of the lightning strike and evacuated the home with her three cats at around 2:10 p.m.
Car crashes into Pasco County business
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a Pasco County business Tuesday morning. It happened at a strip mall located at the intersection of Dupree Drive and U.S. Highway 41, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue. Authorities say the driver meant...
Pasco County superintendent strikes down on student discipline heading into school year
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County superintendent Kurt Browning made sure to let parents get a message before the new school year starts — educate kids on the consequences of their actions. At a Pasco County School Board meeting Tuesday, the superintendent briefly touched on the topic of...
Manatee chases alligator in Sarasota park, video shows
A video captured the moment an alligator was playfully chased away by a large manatee in Sarasota County on Saturday.
Man injured in shooting at Palm Harbor brewery
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Woman pinned under armored truck in Pasco County
A woman was struck and pinned underneath an armored vehicle Tuesday morning in New Port Richey, according to authorities.
Dunedin hopes garbage truck fires serve as wake-up call for trash customers
After multiple garbage truck fires, the City of Dunedin is reminding its trash customers to dispose of hazardous and flammable waste products properly.
Bay News 9
City of Groveland rediscovers infamous oak tree from abandoned African American cemetery
GROVELAND, Fla. — Officials working to restore an abandoned African American cemetery in Groveland have uncovered an infamous grand oak tree on the grounds. The grand oak that an African American cemetery is named after was uncovered during restoration. Groveland city officials have learned about 215 people are buried...
Every Pinellas County public school now equipped with ALERT safety system
Every public school campus in Pinellas County has new, potentially life-saving technology in place. The system is called ALERT (Active Law Enforcement Response Technology).
WESH
Florida firefighters search for person missing in 6-foot sewer pipe
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park firefighters said no one was found during a search for a missing person in a culvert Monday morning. A spokesperson for the Pinellas Park Fire Department said the person contacted the Pinellas Park Public Works Department when they were in the culvert. The...
iontb.com
Pinellas deputies investigate shooting in Palm Harbor
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are currently on scene of shooting near the intersection of Alderman Road and US-19. The incident began shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in the parking lot of 35631 US-19 in Palm Harbor. One victim was located and...
Missing-Runaway Trinity Latorre Located Safe
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Trinity Latorre has been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Trinity Latorre, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. According to deputies, Latorre is 5’8”, around 175 lbs., with blue eyes and red hair, and was last seen on
Alligator bites visitor at Lake Thonotosassa Wednesday afternoon
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said an alligator bit someone Wednesday afternoon, sending them to the hospital.
Remains of missing Pennsylvania woman found in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The body of a missing Pennsylvania woman was found earlier this summer in the Tampa Bay region, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed Wednesday. Authorities had been searching for Jasmine Forbes since February. They zeroed in on Florida after learning the 31-year-old woman had traveled there. On...
fox13news.com
AC repair professional gives tips to keep you from needing his help
TAMPA, Fla. - As the Bay Area wades further into its hottest summer on record, everyone is trying to beat the heat and that's sending air conditioning units into overdrive. AC technicians say they've been busier than ever this summer. While getting an appointment may not be easy, experts advise that a service call might not always be necessary to get your system running again.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Searching For Tampa Bank Robbery Suspect
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a male suspect who stole an undisclosed amount of money from a local credit union. On August 3, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m., a black male suspect entered
Body found at public park in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A body was found Wednesday morning at Centennial Park in Tampa. Police were dispatched just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a man dead with trauma to his upper body. The preliminary investigation suggests he was killed by somebody he knew – and that this was no random act, according to law enforcement.
Video shows man rob credit union in Hillsborough County, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla — A bank robber threatened to shoot employees inside a Tampa Bay area credit union, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Suncoast Credit Union on West Waters Avenue near Pinehurst Drive in Tampa. Deputies say the thief jumped over...
