Today’s Multifamily Market is Both a Delicate Balancing Act and Unique Opportunity

Apartments.com Publishes July 2022 Rent Growth Report
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Today, Apartments.com – a CoStar Group company – released an in-depth report of multifamily rent growth trends for July 2022 backed by analyst observations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005178/en/ Year Over Year Rent Growth, by Market - July 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
This high-speed rail project is a warning for the US
In 2008, voters in California passed Proposition 1A, giving the state the go-ahead to build a high-speed rail line. In theory, it was a great idea. The train would whisk passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles in less than three hours. Eventually it would also link San Diego and Sacramento. It was estimated that it would take until 2020 to complete.
Most millennials, especially Latinos and Black people, are staying close to home. What does that mean for economic opportunity?
More than two-thirds of young adults in the United States live close to the homes they grew up in, a new Census Bureau and Harvard University study found, with Latinos, Black people and those from low-income families who left home only moving a short distance away. According to one of...
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
Report: Manufactured Homes Could Be Lifesaver for Housing Shortage
Manufactured homes, which tend to be a more popular choice in rural areas, could help significantly in providing more affordable housing, but policymakers will need to make some changes for that to happen, according to a new report examining the issue. The Urban Institute recently released a report looking at...
Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth: Xalles Holdings Inc. (Stock Symbol: XALL)
Multiple Subsidiaries Focused on Servicing Fintech Based Opportunities. Acquisition of Private Loyalty Club Servicing California Restaurants began operation 16 Years ago to establish the model. New Technology will make it better. Acquisition of AIgrowthHUB Inc., an AI focused Software Firm with Projected $7 Million Revenue Contribution over the Next 12...
This Black-owned coworking space wants to advance and support businesswomen of color
By channeling its focus on women of color in the workplace, the primary goal for Blackbird Collective is simply to provide its members with a safe space to work and connect.
Kenyan insurtech Lami raises $3.7M seed extension led by Harlem Capital
With its API platform gaining ground in the insurance space, the startup is also planning to provide tech solutions that will digitize agents and brokers too, helping them streamline their operations — to reach a wide customer base and sell online. These plans also include enabling the digitization of traditional insurers as innovation continues to shape the industry.
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
Foot Locker Has Invested $54 Million in Educational, Economic Opportunities In Black Communities
Footwear and athletic retailer Foot Locker began National Black Business Month in a big way. announcing it has invested close to $54 million in the Black community through its fiscal year ending in 2021. NBC News reported that the investment was made by Foot Locker to fund the Leading Educational...
Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022: Innovation Team of the Year
This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. Whether focused on microscopic computer chips or cement trucks full of concrete, these six teams stood out to Fast Company judges for devising innovative solutions to global problems.
Tech Startup ImIn Secures $1M in Seed Funding, Scales "Work-On-Demand" App Aimed at "Changing the Future of Work"
Tech startup, founded by Black woman entrepreneur Lauren Wilson, receives funding from Black-led venture capital fund Collab Capital. ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Less than six months after its founding, tech startup ImIn,Inc. (ImIn) has closed $1 million in seed funding to launch the company's answer to one of the most pervasive issues of today's workforce: absenteeism.
In the U.S. Nepotism Is Key to Economic Success
New research examines how social capital, the strength of one's community and connections, is related to increased income. Results find that poorer people with wealthier friends, not strong networks or engagement with organizations, predicts income gain. Rich friends are also more important than variables measuring intelligence, training, and job opportunities...
Referral Management Network Expansion
ProtoCall Services' Global Network grows to more than 10,000 licensed behavioral health providers. PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProtoCall's Global Provider Network is a referral management software service that supports institutions and organizations in connecting to a high-quality network of community behavioral health therapists, prescribers, and treatment centers. In less than three years, network founder Dr. Aarti Khullar has developed a high-quality robust clinical network with over 10,000 licensed behavioral health providers, group practices, and higher-level treatment facilities across the US, Canada, and the UK.
6 people explain how they broke into tech from industries like nursing and teaching — and landed salaries over $100,000
Tech newcomers explain how they got into the field, how it affected their quality of life, and their advice for others looking to make the switch.
4 Small-Business Ideas for Women
Starting your own business can be an empowering way to take control of your financial life, while also (ideally) allowing for more flexibility in when and how you work. But knowing where to start or...
SCSU’s Banaian: Reasons for Supply Chain Issues in Central MN
Road construction projects, car parts, home improvement projects and more aspects of American life continue to be impacted by supply chain issues. St. Cloud State University Dean, School of Public Affairs and Economics professor King Banaian joined me on WJON. He says China has had rolling shutdowns because of their policy to have zero COVID. China has locked down various parts of the country in particular the southeastern zone where there is a lot of trade.
Wealth: The Solution to Our Global 'Plastic Problem'
Over the weekend, I took my family to the Monterey Bay Aquarium. My wife and I loved going as kids, and now that we have a young son, we were eager to watch him experience it for the first time. From leopard sharks to 40-foot-tall kelp forests, the facility showcases an impressive spectrum of marine life, and its affiliated research institute does all sorts of important and interesting oceanographic work. Plus the aquarium is situated on California's central coast, which is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful places on earth. You should go if you've never been.
