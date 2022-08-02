Lauren Smyle Joins BridgeCore Capital As Senior Director of Loan Originations

Click here to read the full article. Supply chain congestion will continue to hamper global shipping as Maersk noted softening demand and weaker consumer sentiment in the second quarter. Maersk on Wednesday cited inflation, higher energy prices and geopolitical uncertainty in saying its container demand outlook is now expected to come in at the lower end of its 2022 estimate in the range of negative 1 percent to 1 percent growth. The Copenhagen-based ocean carrier said its ocean business, its largest by revenue, saw a 7.4 percent decline in volume and a softening of rates in the spot market. Higher freight rates,...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO