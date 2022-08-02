Lauren Smyle Joins BridgeCore Capital As Senior Director of Loan Originations

rew-online.com
Essential Utilities’ Long-Time Chief of Staff Brian Dingerdissen Appointed to New Role as Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
BRYN MAWR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- As part of a planned succession Essential Utilities has announced that Brian Dingerdissen, formerly chief of staff, and vice president of communications and investor relations, has been named vice president, investor relations and treasurer. In his new role, Dingerdissen will retain his responsibilities for investor relations, lead the company’s ESG program and report to Dan Schuller, the company’s CFO. As treasurer, Dingerdissen will be responsible for the company’s financing and cash management activities and relationships with credit agencies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005281/en/ Essential Utilities’ long-time Chief of Staff Brian Dingerdissen appointed to new role as vice president, investor relations and treasurer (Photo: Business Wire)
BankiFi Appoints Tom Shen as Chair of the Board to Lead Expansion Globally
COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- BankiFi, a leading provider of embedded banking solutions, has appointed Tom Shen as chair of the company’s global Board of Directors. As chair of the board, Shen will oversee top-level decision making and developments to grow BankiFi’s global presence and fulfill the company’s mission to provide cutting edge embedded banking platforms for small and medium businesses (SMB). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005086/en/ Tom Shen, experienced financial technology entrepreneur, will bring his expertise to the BankiFi Board. (Photo: Business Wire)
Airship Names Tracey Ryan O’Connor Senior Vice President of Global Sales
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Mobile app experience company Airship today announced the appointment of Tracey Ryan O’Connor as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. In this role, O’Connor will be responsible for accelerating Airship’s new business efforts globally, including serving on the company’s Executive Leadership Team. She will report directly to CEO and president Brett Caine. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005311/en/ SaaS martech and ecommerce sales veteran Tracey Ryan O’Connor joins Airship as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. (Photo: Business Wire)
Ingersoll Rand Announces Appointment of Mark Stevenson and Michael Stubblefield to Board of Directors
DAVIDSON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, today announced that Mark Stevenson and Michael Stubblefield joined its Board of Directors on July 28, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005118/en/ Mark Stevenson (Photo: Business Wire)
The Roots’ Black Thought Joins Venture Capital Firm To Assist Black Entrepreneurs
The Roots‘ lead lyricist and co-founder Tariq Trotter, better known as “Black Thought, has joined a venture capital firm. Impellent Ventures, an equity-centric venture fund that run by founder David Brown and Philip Beauregard, has chosen Black Thought as general partner of the venture fund. “I’ve been keeping...
Benzinga
Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth: Xalles Holdings Inc. (Stock Symbol: XALL)
Multiple Subsidiaries Focused on Servicing Fintech Based Opportunities. Acquisition of Private Loyalty Club Servicing California Restaurants began operation 16 Years ago to establish the model. New Technology will make it better. Acquisition of AIgrowthHUB Inc., an AI focused Software Firm with Projected $7 Million Revenue Contribution over the Next 12...
TechCrunch
Butler shows hundreds of employees the door after raising $50M for room service delivery
The trouble was, Butler’s roughly 1,000-person workforce had been laid off just days earlier. In fact, most were told that the company had been dissolved — according to interviews TechCrunch had with a number of former employees, and corroborated in a report last week by industry blog Restaurant Dive.
cryptonewsz.com
ICPort Completes $20M Seed Round and Adopts the Name Web3Port
An engine for Web build projects, Web3Port (formerly ICPort), helps startup companies grow from nothing into something. They aim to establish a transparent, decentralized accelerator alliance that expands the Web 3.0 ecosystem. Access to investors, token design, go-to-market plans, and other crucial resources is provided to blockchain startup companies and...
Aqua’s Brian Gresehover Promoted to Vice President of Engineering to Advance Company Excellence Initiatives
Brian Gresehover.Image via Essential Utilities. Essential Utilities Inc. has appointed Brian Gresehover to Vice President of Engineering at Aqua, its water and wastewater subsidiary.
To Retain Employees Amid ‘The Great Resignation,’ Companies Focus on Culture
The latest business survey by research firm i4cp revealed the changes in workforce management amid looming economic concerns and changes in corporate culture following the peak-pandemic period. The firm said in its report that 66 percent of respondents offer or plan to offer employees more remote work opportunities. And 58.3...
VISTA Millennial Superstar Honoree Promoted to Vice President of Engineering at Aqua
Brian Gresehover.Image via Essential Utilities. Essential Utilities Inc. has appointed Brian Gresehover to Vice President of Engineering at Aqua, its water and wastewater subsidiary.
Fast Company
Announcing Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022
This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. If hunting and gathering represent the two original human ventures, keeping inventory naturally followed. Maybe this explains our fascination with lists. We like to count. To keep track. To rank. It seems to scratch some primordial itch. Best doctors. Greatest blues singers. Best short stories. And best workplaces.
Optii Solutions Adds Multiple New Languages to Its Platform
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, announced that it has added multiple new languages to its platform, to further support its European expansion. Several additional languages are also in development with release dates in the next 30 to 60 days. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005345/en/ Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, announced that it has added multiple new languages to its platform, to further support its European expansion. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CoSoSys appoints Kevin Gallagher as CEO
RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- CoSoSys, the leading data loss prevention solution for multi-OS enterprises, today announced that Kevin Gallagher has joined as CEO to lead the company’s next chapter of growth. The news comes following CoSoSys’ rapid North American enterprise and international expansion, with annual recurring revenue growth of more than 60% in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005424/en/ Kevin Gallagher, CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
Maersk CEO Warns ‘Quick’ Supply Chain Fix Unlikely
Click here to read the full article. Supply chain congestion will continue to hamper global shipping as Maersk noted softening demand and weaker consumer sentiment in the second quarter. Maersk on Wednesday cited inflation, higher energy prices and geopolitical uncertainty in saying its container demand outlook is now expected to come in at the lower end of its 2022 estimate in the range of negative 1 percent to 1 percent growth. The Copenhagen-based ocean carrier said its ocean business, its largest by revenue, saw a 7.4 percent decline in volume and a softening of rates in the spot market. Higher freight rates,...
Benzinga
Logistics and Industrial Real Estate Trends and Insights from NAI Global
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Each month 20+ of NAI Global's top industrial and logistics real estate experts participate in a conference call organized by Steve Pastor with NAI James E. Hanson in Teterboro, New Jersey. Pastor chairs NAI Global's Industrial Council. The group discusses trends in their respective markets, activity (both developers and tenants), rental rates and investment capitalization rates and related factors impacting the logistics industry in the U.S.
geekwire.com
New report details cybersecurity challenges and strategies in the middle market
In recent years, cybersecurity has been a considerable concern for middle market companies, although the specific threats are constantly in flux. Last year was no different, as organizations encountered a roller coaster of risks, from lingering threats related to the COVID-19 pandemic to geopolitical conflicts and economic uncertainty underscored by the war in Ukraine. As is often the case, bad actors in cyberspace could come from a variety of angles on any given day.
Tech Startup ImIn Secures $1M in Seed Funding, Scales "Work-On-Demand" App Aimed at "Changing the Future of Work"
Tech startup, founded by Black woman entrepreneur Lauren Wilson, receives funding from Black-led venture capital fund Collab Capital. ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Less than six months after its founding, tech startup ImIn,Inc. (ImIn) has closed $1 million in seed funding to launch the company's answer to one of the most pervasive issues of today's workforce: absenteeism.
CloudBees Names Anuj Kapur as President and CEO
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- CloudBees, the leading software delivery platform for enterprises, today announced Anuj Kapur as President and Chief Executive Officer. Previously a C-level executive at Cisco and SAP, Kapur brings extensive experience in corporate strategy, product management, go-to-market strategy, and alliances in the enterprise technology sector to CloudBees. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005117/en/ Anuj Kapur (Photo: Business Wire)
Data Offers New Route to Profitability for Logistics Firms
With today’s supply chain complexities and economic pressures, shippers need to know where their goods are, how they’re getting to where they’re going and what options the shipper has available to them to ensure everything gets there at the right time and right price. “As the supply...
