Aggies land commitment from 2023 3-star DL Samu Taumanupepe

Texas A&M equestrian team announces 2022-23 schedule
The Texas A&M equestrian will host a scrimmage and six home meets this season as part of its 2022-23 schedule, the Aggies announced Wednesday. A&M will open with the Maroon & White Scrimmage on Sept. 18 at the Hildebrand Equine Complex and will host TCU on Sept. 23, South Carolina on Oct. 8, Fresno State on Nov. 17, South Dakota State on Jan. 27, Auburn on Feb. 4 and Georgia on March 4. The Aggies’ schedule includes seven road matches with the Southeastern Conference Championship set for March 20-21 in Blythewood, South Carolina, followed by the NCEA Championships in Ocala, Florida, on April 13-15.
Fall Camp Press Conference: Antonio Johnson
Texas A&M football defensive back Antonio Johnson meets the media on the first day of Fall Camp. (8.3.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Texas A&M's QB race takes center stage as fall camp opens
Texas A&M football opens fall camp this week with typical concerns. D.J. Durkin takes over at defensive coordinator for Mike Elko. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has said don’t expect much to change. The system is in place and there are playmakers at every level. The unit shouldn’t miss a beat, but Elko was a steady force for four seasons, which is partially why one of the nation’s highest-paid assistants is now Duke’s head coach. Fisher is rightfully optimistic, but there’s cause for doubt until Durkin and co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tyler Santucci oversee a championship unit.
A&M softball team adds transfers
The Texas A&M softball team has added a pair of transfers in Oklahoma State’s Brianna Evans and Minnesota’s Emily Leavitt. Both earned freshman all-conference honors last season. Evans batted .290 in 52 games, 47 of them starts all at second base. She had two doubles, two home runs...
A&M signee Helms wins decathlon
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Texas A&M track & field signee Landon Helms won the decathlon last weekend at the United States Track & Field’s National Junior Olympic Championships in Sacramento with 6,988 points. He also won the 110-meter hurdles (13.98 seconds) and was second in the pole vault (16 feet, 4.75 inches).
4 A&M softball players earn academic All-America honors
Texas A&M softball players Shaylee Ackerman, Mayce Allen, Kayla Poynter and Grace Uribe were recognized as Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America scholar-athletes for the 2021-22 academic year. They became the first Aggies to be recognized since the 2018-19 school year. Players had to have a grade-point average of 3.5 or...
Incoming freshman Nelson named USA Today Athlete of the Year
Incoming Texas A&M freshman Baylor Nelson was named USA Today's Boys Swimming and Diving Athlete of the Year, USA Today announced over the weekend. Nelson was a four-year letterman at Community School of Davidson in North Carolina and was named a team captain his senior year. The North Carolina native led his team to a state championship as a senior. And as an individual, Nelson was a four-time state champ in the 200 IM and a three-time champ in the 100 fly. The incoming freshman was the nation's top-ranked recruit in the class of 2022, according to SwimSwam.com.
Abadie advances to pole vault final at U20 World Athletics Championship
Texas A&M sophomore Heather Abadie advanced to the pole vault final at the U20 World Athletics Championship Monday. Abadie, who won bronze in the 2021 championship, made it through the qualifying stages with a final clearance of 13-3.5/4.05m. Representing Canada, Abadie was one of 13 competitors that made it to the final.
Calendar for Thursday, Aug. 4
Country singer-songwriter Cody Johnson returns to headline the Aggies Back to School Bash on Aug. 27 at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheatre, 1015 Colgate Drive in College Station. Josh Ward and Jesse Raub Jr. also perform. Doors at 5 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. No chairs, blankets, outside food or beverages. $45. codyjohnsonmusic.com/events/college-station-tx.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 6 min ago.
Calendar for Wednesday, Aug. 3
Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers presents its Back to School Bash on Aug. 25 with performances by Briscoe, Montclair and Hunter Cox and the Big League Boys. 455 George Bush Drive in College Station. Doors open at 6 p.m., performances begin at 7 p.m. $20. Feast of Caring, 11 a.m....
Legends Event Center in Bryan expected to be complete by winter 2022
Construction continues at the Legends Event Center at Travis Bryan Midtown Park in Bryan, and it is set to open by the end of the year. The 122,300-square-foot building is expected to be the largest indoor combination of volleyball and basketball courts in the Texas Triangle of Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, according to Frank Clark, the city’s special projects manager for the center.
Wellborn Special Utility District enters Stage 3 of Drought Contingency Plan
The Wellborn Special Utility District announced Wednesday it will implement stage three of its Drought Contingency Plan effective immediately and until further notice for its customers in order to maintain water storage levels for fire protection, drinking and sanitation. Stephen Cast, general manager for Wellborn SUD, said this plan is...
College Station City Council approves 2021 economic incentive report
Members of the College Station City Council approved the 2021 Brazos Valley Economic Incentive Compliance Report during a July 28 council meeting. After the report was presented, the council approved an incentive to one of two companies in College Station who were in compliance to receive a cash incentive from the city. The other company did not receive an incentive because they did not meet the criteria for the year.
Junior League's Stuff the Bus program helps tens of thousands of local students prepare for new school year
The Junior League of Bryan-College Station’s annual Stuff the Bus program is rolling this week with stops each night for the rest of the week in both College Station and Bryan and 90 school supply drop boxes at various businesses. The annual supply drive is in its 22nd year...
Bryan City leaders discuss Riverside Innovation Corridor
The city of Bryan is navigating ways to expand by rezoning its preexisting Riverside Parkway Texas 47 Corridor to become the new Riverside Innovation Corridor that will cover 4,700 acres of land within its current city limits. City leaders held a public input meeting July 21 at the Texas A&M...
Two people hospitalized after gunfire in College Station Wednesday
Two people were taken to the hospital after gunfire in the 1200 block of Holik Drive in College Station on Wednesday morning, police said. Police said officers responded to a shots fired call at around 8:30 a.m. Police determined an argument between several people led to the gunfire. Two people were taken to St. Joseph Hospital in College Station by private transportation.
Torres announces candidacy for Bryan City Council, Place 1
Paul Torres announced his candidacy in May for the Bryan City Council, Single Member District 1 seat, and if elected, said he plans to look into community growth for the city. “I have always been interested in city council. Six years ago when I got on the first board, I was very interested and [Bryan] Councilman [Reuben] Marin also kind of helped and guided me through it,” he said. “It been a six-year journey and when it came up that [Marin's seat] is to term, I thought ‘Maybe this is God sent and this is my chance to step up for District 1 and the city of Bryan.’”
Two arrested for drug charges after traffic stop on Texas 21
A Bryan man and woman were arrested Monday afternoon on multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop was conducted on Texas 21, according to the Department of Public Safety. Vance Pullen, 34, was arrested on five drug charges, including manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1-B, which is...
Feast of Caring set for Wednesday to support Brazos Valley Food Bank
Nearly 60 celebrity servers including elected officials, health care personnel, first responders, business leaders and media personalities will wear aprons for the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s 29th Feast of Caring event Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “It’s just an eclectic group of people all in one place...
