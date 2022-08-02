ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Huge $500,000 reward offered to solve cold case of a 21-year-old woman who disappeared on her way home more than three decades ago

By Ben Talintyre
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A huge reward has been offered for information as police attempt to solve the cold case of a 21-year old woman who disappeared on her way home more than 30 years ago.

In 1989, Michelle Lewis rode away from her friend's Rockhampton house on a bike - and was never seen again.

Retired detective Ann Gumley alongside officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Tara Kentwell announced a $500,000 reward for information on the disappearance of the then 21-year old Queensland woman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ExgEA_0h1CmbaP00
A $500,000 reward has been offered for information that helps find missing Queensland woman Michelle Lewis

On the afternoon of January 14, 1989, Michelle rode her red and white bike to her friend's house on nearby Stenlake Avenue to watch movies.

Just after 10pm Michelle left to return home but never made it. She was last seen wearing a pink surf singlet.

Retired detective Ann Gumley, who originally led the investigation, said the key to finding Ann is her bike, previously telling the Courier Mail, 'if you find that bike, you'll find Michelle'.

Michelle came from a broken family, shuffled between relatives after her mother gave her up. She was put into foster care at 16 years of age after her grandmother and carer died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3EJS_0h1CmbaP00
Michelle Lewis was last seen wearing this type of pink tie-dyed surf singlet

After her grandmother passed local Rockhampton woman Adeline Salhus, also known as Dell to her friends, opened her home to the teenage girl.

The divorcee didn't have much but made sure the teenager was well looked after.

On the night Michelle didn't return home Ms Salhus said she was convinced something terrible had happened to her foster daughter.

Police interviewed hundreds of people during the investigation before Ms Gumley eventually moved to another part of Queensland, some seven years after Michelle's disappearance, leaving behind an unsolved mystery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SNkSU_0h1CmbaP00
The make and colour scheme of the bike that Michelle Lewis was last seen riding

'It was probably one of the saddest things I've ever done,' Ms Gumley said.

'I'd worked on a lot of fairly big jobs up in 'Rocky' but she was the one where I always said if it ever came to light what had happened, I wanted to be the one to arrest the person involved. I needed to have that closure myself.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uj514_0h1CmbaP00
The $500,000 reward to find Michelle Lewis was offered as part of Missing Persons Week

Deceased serial killer Leonard John Fraser has long been suspected of involvement in Michelle's disappearance.

As part of Missing Persons Week a $500,000 reward was put up for information on Michelle's disappearance to try to solve the three-decades old cold case.

Patti Purr
1d ago

Wow wouldn’t it be a miracle Saint Anthony please come around this beautiful girl is lost please help her be found!! 🙏😇🥰🌷☀️ in THE NAME OF JESUS AMEN!!

Cold Case, Missing Person, Foster Parents, Rockhampton
