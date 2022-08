CHERYL ELAINE (HATTON) HUBBARD, AGE 58, OF CAMPBELLSVILLE PASSED AWAY SUNDAY, JULY 24TH, 2022. SURVIVED BY TWO DAUGHTERS: JESSICA MILLER AND HER FIANCE, MITCHELL STRONG, OF CAMPBELLSVILLE; AND SARAH HARRIS AND HER HUSBAND, ADAM, OF MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE. ONE SON: JUSTIN HUBBARD AND HIS WIFE, NATASHA, OF MEMPHIS, TENNEESSEE. NINE GRANDCHILDREN.

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO