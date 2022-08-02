WATCH | Chilling photos, videos released by National Guard show flood rescues in eastern Ky.

www.wkyt.com
WKYT 27
TEAM COVERAGE: 3 people still missing after EKY flooding; death toll remains unchanged
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave another update on the flooding situation in Eastern Kentucky Wednesday morning:. The death toll still stands at 37, but Gov. Beshear anticipates the number to rise by a couple more. The National Guard troops from Kentucky, West Virginia, and Tennessee have rescued...
WKYT 27
Kentucky National Guard rescues in eastern Ky.
LexArts said more Horse Mania horses were vandalized. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3, 11 A.M.
Wednesday, August 3, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Around 78% of customers have been restored. More than 18,000 of customers have been restored with around 5,000 remaining.
WKYT 27
Father Jim Sichko collects donations for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Father Jim Sichko is giving back to flood victims in eastern Kentucky with the help of the social media community. He posted an Amazon wish list three days ago and has already received hundreds of packages with four days of giving left to go. “This is...
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoint In Post 5 District
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (08/01/2022) – The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
WKYT 27
Ky. mom sentenced for throwing newborn over banister in trash bag
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced. Amber Bowling was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May. In December 2018, state police Bowling put the...
WKYT 27
Toyota announces $750,000 in donations for Ky. flood victims
WATCH | Jessamine Co. schools, EMS gathering items to send to flood victims. Each organization is asking for the community’s help with cramming an ambulance or school bus full of cleaning supplies, clothes, and water. Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (8/2/2022) Updated: 6 hours ago. Top Stories:...
WKYT 27
Authorities cracking down on looting in Eastern Kentucky
HINDMAN, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Authorities in areas hit by devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky are cracking down on looting. The Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle says he has requested and received 25 National Guard Units to be deployed to Perry County. He says the units will be used to support security and safety in communities that are vulnerable to looting.
WKYT 27
An up-close look as Ky. Fish and Wildlife distributes supplies to Perry Co. victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re only a few days in, and there are still so many hard days to come for a number of communities in eastern Kentucky. We got an up close and personal look at the power of devastating flooding, and saw the people it has affected most. Our crew was given special permission to go out with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife on Monday, and we spent about five hours as they took us to an area nearly wiped off the map.
wkyufm.org
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital sends mobile clinic to flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky
A team from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is in eastern Kentucky assisting. with medical care in the wake of the recent devastating floods. The medical team is working from the Schoolhouse Mobile Care unit, which is. usually used to provide medical care to students and families in three Kentucky. school...
WKYT 27
Ky. lawmakers survey flood damage, deliver supplies with helicopter
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Kentucky National Guard is delivering supplies to hard-hit areas in eastern Kentucky. Some people are cut off because of flood waters or damaged roads. Several state senators rode with the Guard on a Blackhawk helicopter on Tuesday. “The damaged areas are beyond belief until you...
WKYT 27
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear says flooding death toll has risen to at least 37
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The death toll from the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky continues to rise. Governor Andy Beshear confirmed Monday evening that the death toll has risen to at least 37. The governor says refrigerator trucks are serving as mobile morgues to hold bodies as they are flown to the medical examiner’s office in Frankfort.
WKYT 27
Operation BBQ Relief serving thousands of meals to eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - After flash floods destroyed many lives in southeastern Kentucky, families are finding that basic necessities such as showers, clean clothes, and hot meals are a luxury. One disaster relief group is set up in Hazard handing out thousands of hot meals to families across the region.
WKYT 27
Cooling shelters open in eastern Kentucky counties hit hard by flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A number of cooling centers opened up in flood-ravaged parts of eastern Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear encouraged Kentuckians who are cleaning up damage and debris to take breaks as heat indexes could hit the triple digits in some areas. “Don’t be too proud to go to...
wtloam.com
KSP Announces Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Kentucky State Police, London Post which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in an effort to enforce traffic laws, especially seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoints location can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-11/post-11-checkpoints/
WKYT 27
In one-on-one, Gov. Beshear talks long road ahead for EKY
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear spent time in eastern Kentucky on Tuesday meeting with survivors and checking on communities as search and recovery efforts continue. WKYT’s Bill Bryant spent the day in Breathitt County, and was able to talk to the governor about the disaster and where...
Fox 19
New curfews imposed in Eastern KY after reports of looting spike
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Law enforcement in a few Eastern Kentucky counties are having to enforce a curfew to prevent crime and looting after a deadly flood displaces many from their homes. While the search for dozens of missing people continues, Perry County law enforcement has made multiple arrests...
WKYT 27
Lieutenant Governor visits EKY communities impacted by flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the last few days, we have seen several state leaders tour communities devastated by flooding. On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman traveled to Clay, Leslie, Letcher and Knott Counties to see flood relief efforts in person and to hear the stories of Eastern Kentuckians who were affected.
WKYT 27
Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Between ice storms, flash floods, and December’s tornadoes, it’s been a wild year for weather across Kentucky. Experts said a number of factors make the commonwealth more prone to certain things like that happening, and it also leaves eastern Kentucky especially vulnerable to floods.
