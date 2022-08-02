ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prosecutors: Armed man lurked near Iranian dissident's home

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Ru0a_0h1CjIu500

Masih Alinejad , an Iranian opposition activist and writer in exile in New York City, had already been identified as the target of an alleged kidnapping plot. A year later, it appears the threats against her keep coming.

Federal prosecutors in New York charged a man last week with driving around Masih’s Brooklyn neighborhood over the weekend with a loaded assault rifle and dozens of rounds of ammunition. Alinejad said Monday that authorities told her the man was looking for her, and that a home security video had caught him skulking outside her front door.

“It is shocking that someone came to my house with a loaded assault rifle,” Alinejad told The Associated Press in an email. “Last year, the FBI foiled a kidnap plot. Now a killer is dispatched to deal with me.”

The suspect, Khalid Mehdiyev, has been locked up without bail and his lawyer declined comment. The U.S. Attorney’s office also wouldn’t talk about the case beyond what for now is a gun possession charge.

Last year, U.S. prosecutors charged an Iranian intelligence officer and others with plotting to kidnap Alinejad and take her back to Tehran. Iranian officials called accusations “baseless and ridiculous.”

Alinejad, who worked for years as a journalist in Iran and became a U.S. citizen in 2019, has long been targeted by its theocracy after fleeing the country following its disputed 2009 presidential election and crackdown. She’s known as a prominent figure on Farsi-language satellite channels abroad that criticize Iran.

In the new case, a criminal complaint filed against Mehdiyev doesn’t directly tie him to Iran or the kidnapping plot. Instead, it only charges him with a gun violation based on a traffic stop by the New York Police Department, but also cites what they say were his contradictory statements about his conduct that implicate him in a more serious way.

The complaint says Mehdiyev was seen lurking near Alinejad’s home last week and, after ordering food delivery to his vehicle, approached the residence and looked in through the windows and tried to open the front door. A short time later, police officers pulled him over and arrested him for driving with a suspended license.

A later search of the car found a suitcase containing a rifle “loaded with a round in the chamber and a magazine attached, along with a separate second magazine, and a total of approximately 66 rounds of ammunition,” the papers say, adding, ”The serial number of the rifle appears to have been obliterated.”

Initially, Mehdiyev claimed he was in the neighborhood looking for a room to rent, the papers say, and that he had borrowed the car he was driving and didn’t know about the gun. He later admitted the gun was his and that he had been in the area “looking for someone,” they add.

At that point, he stopped talking and asked for a lawyer.

In her email, Alinejad said her situation shows the need for the U.S. government to take a tougher stance toward Iran.

“What happened this weekend is NOT normal and does not just affect just me,” she wrote. “This poses a risk to EVERYONE. This is not behavior that anyone in the United States should be accepting as normal.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer

An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masih Alinejad
The Independent

Inmate kills guard at Oklahoma private prison, officials say

An Oklahoma guard was killed by a prison inmate on Sunday, authorities said. The corrections officer died from injuries sustained during an unprovoked attack by an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) told The Independent in a statement. The suspect, who has been placed in isolation, was returning to a housing area with other inmates from recreation time at the time of the incident, local news station KOCO first reported. Medical staff at the facility provided first aid measures but the officer succumbed to his injuries, ODOC said. The officer’s identity...
HOLDENVILLE, OK
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel 'leader' tells rival organizations to wage war on his group instead of targeting priests and civilian workers following attacks that left two clergymen dead and another injured

A man who identified himself in a video as the leader of Mexico's most powerful cartel is inviting his rival organizations to wage war against his criminal structure instead of targeting innocent priests and civilian workers. Footage uploaded to social media over the weekend showed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

7 Women Accused of Being Witches Allegedly Kidnapped and Tortured in Peru

At least seven women were detained and allegedly tortured by a rural militia in Peru who accused them of practicing “witchcraft.”. The victims were reportedly stripped naked and whipped in an attempt to force them to admit that they were practicing sorcery against inhabitants in a small community in the central province of Pataz.
PERU, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Home Security#Violent Crime#Iranian#The Associated Press#Satell
Daily Mail

Man known as 'The Shepherd' living quietly in an Australian suburb denies he was sent here by the Italian mafia to assassinate senior AFP cop in a crime that shocked the nation

A man suspected of being one of two 'Shepherds' who assassinated a high ranking AFP officer is now married and living quietly in suburbia. Australian Federal Police assistant commissioner Colin Winchester was shot two times in the back of his head outside his Canberra home in January 1989. Italian police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents

The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
SANDERSON, TX
Daily Beast

U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run

SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular. For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.
MILITARY
The Independent

Teen’s face bitten by shark while he was catching lobster

A Florida teenager was bitten in the face by a shark last week. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko, of Casselberry, had the scare of his life while he was catching lobsters with his family on 27 July, FOX35 first reported. Fischer’s mother, Rhiannon Hricko, was navigating the boat when she heard her son yelling for help. “He just popped up screaming ‘mom, mom, shark! Get me out of here! Get me out of the water!’” Ms Hricko told FOX. Fischer recounted the terrifying moments before he was pulled out of the water by his mother. “I saw a big [lobster] and...
CASSELBERRY, FL
Daily Mail

Russia is mocked over video boasting of 'beautiful women, cheap energy, no cancel culture and an economy that can withstand sanctions' in bid to get people to move there

Russia has been mocked over a bizarre promotional video intended to encourage emigration to the pariah state entitled 'Time to Move to Russia'. With a gravelly voiceover that sounds comedic and a monotonous listing of national qualities that feels satirical, it has baffled viewers as to whether it is a parody or actually serious.
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

Woman, children freed in Brazil after 17-year kidnap ordeal

A Brazilian woman and her two adult children, all suffering from dehydration and malnutrition, were freed by police following 17 years of captivity by her husband, authorities said on Friday. In pictures published by Brazilian media, the adult children looked like adolescents due to their malnutrition.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

The Independent

774K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy