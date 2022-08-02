Here's What Louis Tomlinson Really Thinks About One Direction's Debut Album

Photo: Getty Images

In a recent podcast episode, Louis Tomlinson opened up about his real thoughts on One Direction's debut album, via Billboard .

“Twelve years ago today the band got formed," he began before adding, "but the first album was sh*t anyway." Fans celebrated the 12th anniversary of the band's formation on July 23rd. Up All Night released a year after the band formed on The X Factor and featured a bunch of their most popular hits — including "What Makes You Beautiful" and “One Thing." Later on in the episode, Tomlinson spoke about his upcoming second solo album which will be the follow-up to 2020's Walls .

“I’ve enjoyed [making this album] 20 times more than the first album,” he said. “I think there’s still pressure for me to deliver a good record but there was just so many different opinions on the first album and me trying to find my feet coming out of a band the size of One Direction. So I feel like I’ve been able to look at this record with a bit more clarity.” Back in June, Tomlinson's former bandmate Harry Styles shared how he felt about a One Direction reunion . He revealed that “the thought of it is a really nice one, I think. I’d love for there to be a time where it felt like something we all wanted to do."