Yonkers, NY

Hundreds in Yonkers participate in ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in honor of Pat Quinn

By Magee Hickey
 2 days ago

YONKERS, NY (PIX11) — It all started in Yonkers.

The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge was co-founded by 30-year-old Pat Quinn. The Yonkers resident had just been diagnosed with ALS in 2013.

So Quinn, along with two friends who also had ALS, created what became a global phenomenon as thousands around the world dumped ice cold water on their heads to raise $220 million. Quinn died in 2020, but the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge continues.

More than 350 people with ice-cold buckets of water gathered at Yonkers Raceway Empire City Casino on Sunday. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who’s worked on legislation to ensure funding for research, was in attendance. ALS patient Brandon Smith and his family were also there.

“It means a lot to us and to all the families who have members with ALS,” Christy Ann Smith, Brandon’s wife, told PIX11 News.

Chanting, “We won’t stop till we find a cure for ALS,” five-gallon buckets of icy cold water were dumped on 350 people’s heads, all in the name of ALS awareness.

“Pat was such a great guy,” Lenny Santowasso, who took the challenge, told PIX11 News.

Taryn Duffy, who also took the challenge, felt it was a blessing to take part.

Quinn’s father promised to keep the challenge going.

For more information, go to YonkersNY.gov or click here .

