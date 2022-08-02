ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Jayhawks Logan Jr. named to prestigious Bednarik Award Watch List

By Vince Lovergine
WIBW
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wibw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Lance Leipold names starting quarterback

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels will start under center for the Jayhawks in 2022. “Do I expect Jalon [Daniels] to start game one, yeah I would.”. The wait is now over Kansas head coach Lance Leipold announced quarterback Jalon Daniels will start under center for the Jayhawks, beating out 2021 starter Jason Bean.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

KU football lands 3-star DL

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football lands a 3-star Defensive Lineman for the 2023 recruiting class. Marcus Calvin announced on Twitter Monday night he’s headed to Lawrence. The 6′2 290 pound big man is from St. Petersburg, Florida where he totaled 44 tackles and eight sacks in his junior...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Highland Park head coach Jermaine Monroe feels turnaround coming

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 2014 was the last time Highland Park won a football game but despite a 56 game losing streak. Second year head coach Jermaine Monroe believes this could be the year for a turnaround. Starting this year, the Scots will be a part of the Kansas City...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Washburn’s Mulvane ArtLab to reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s Mulvane Art Museum’s ArtLab, an innovative center for hands-on arts education that had been closed due to the pandemic, will reopen on August 6th. The ArtLab will be open to the public on Tuesdays from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and Saturdays from...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Lawrence, KS
Football
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
WIBW

Topeka housing market one of most affordable in U.S.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another national report - this time from LawnLove.com - has ranked Topeka’s housing market among the most affordable in the nation. Lawn Love says renters have felt the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it even more difficult than ever to save for a home. With the median rent in the U.S. surpassing $2,000 per month, it said it compared 185 rental markets to determine 2022′s Most Expensive Metro Areas to Rent.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Text message on Kansas abortion questions sparks confusion, anger

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A text message sent to some Kansas voters Monday is being called misleading and an outright lie. The message urges people to vote yes on the so-called Value Them Both Amendment. The amendment would make clear the Kansas constitution does not grant the right to an abortion.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

New partnership to bring locally grown products to Kansas food banks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new partnership will bring locally grown products to Kansas food banks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 1, she was joined by U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Jenny Moffitt and Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam at Just Food, Lawrence’s food bank, to announce a new program to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced and processed food to food insecure residents.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Topeka firefighters respond to East Topeka fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in East Topeka. Topeka Fire officials said they were containing a fire in the 300 block of SE Lime St. A fire investigator was heading to the scene. No further information was provided. Firefighters on scene told 13...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenny Logan#College Football#The Jayhawks#American Football
WIBW

Crews quickly extinguish Topeka kitchen fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews quickly extinguished a kitchen fire in Topeka on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews told 13 NEWS that on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2, they were called to the area of 6500 block of 27th Ct. after a small fire was reported. When crews arrived, they said...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WIBW

Topeka woman arrested in connection with Neosho Co. death investigation

NEOSHO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with the July 25 death of a 34-year-old man. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says in a release on Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, that with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, Neosho Co. Sheriff’s Office, Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Neosho Co. Attorney’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals, Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, has been arrested in connection to the death of Blake Pearson.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Detours created for new closures as SW 45th St. project continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the mill and overlay project on SW 45th St. continues, detours have been created for new closures. The City of Topeka says as work progresses on the mill and overlay project on SW 45th St., all drives along the road will be closed between Colly Creek through Misty Harbor.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

New mosquito forecasting tool warns of severe threat for Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new mosquito forecasting tool has warned of a severe threat to the Capital City as the population of bugs that are capable of carrying malaria and other diseases remains “very high.”. OFF! - the insect repellant company - says the mosquito population for Topeka...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Rescue Mission needs help to meet back to school supplies needs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Backpacks, pencils and notebooks. The Topeka Rescue Mission is helping kids stock up on school supplies before the year begins. This year, their drive has seen the number of families in need increase four-fold. “As of Monday night, we had about 40 students signed up and then...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Lenexa man in hospital after semi-truck side-swipes Lexus on I-35

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lenexa man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a Colorado man side-swiped his Lexus with a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that officials were called to the area of mile marker 229.9 along northbound I-35 in Johnson Co., less than a mile from the Antioch exit, around 1:25 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, with reports of a collision.
LENEXA, KS
WIBW

SW 1st, SW Topeka Blvd. to close as crews inspect Polk-Quincy bridge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews will close SW 1st St. and SW Topeka Blvd. as they inspect the infrastructure of the bridge along the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The City of Topeka says at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, Wildcat Construction will intermittently close lanes on both SW 1st St. and SW Topeka Blvd. under the I-70 bridges for precautionary evaluations of key points for the bridge’s structure.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

15-year-old flips SUV on 53rd as construction increases traffic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As construction in the area has increased traffic on 53rd St. a 15-year-old driver flipped her SUV after overcorrecting on Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office on the scene told 13 NEWS they were called to the area of SW 53rd St. west of Auburn Rd. just after noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with reports of an accident.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

KBI executes search warrant at Wyandotte Unified Government

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the Wyandotte Unified Government on Wednesday. Officials say the search warrant relates to an ongoing investigation into allegations made against certain personnel of the Unified Government. The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office received information and...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy