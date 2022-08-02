Jayhawks Logan Jr. named to prestigious Bednarik Award Watch List

www.wibw.com
Lance Leipold names starting quarterback
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels will start under center for the Jayhawks in 2022. “Do I expect Jalon [Daniels] to start game one, yeah I would.”. The wait is now over Kansas head coach Lance Leipold announced quarterback Jalon Daniels will start under center for the Jayhawks, beating out 2021 starter Jason Bean.
KU football lands 3-star DL
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football lands a 3-star Defensive Lineman for the 2023 recruiting class. Marcus Calvin announced on Twitter Monday night he’s headed to Lawrence. The 6′2 290 pound big man is from St. Petersburg, Florida where he totaled 44 tackles and eight sacks in his junior...
Highland Park head coach Jermaine Monroe feels turnaround coming
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 2014 was the last time Highland Park won a football game but despite a 56 game losing streak. Second year head coach Jermaine Monroe believes this could be the year for a turnaround. Starting this year, the Scots will be a part of the Kansas City...
Washburn’s Mulvane ArtLab to reopen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s Mulvane Art Museum’s ArtLab, an innovative center for hands-on arts education that had been closed due to the pandemic, will reopen on August 6th. The ArtLab will be open to the public on Tuesdays from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and Saturdays from...
Topeka housing market one of most affordable in U.S.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another national report - this time from LawnLove.com - has ranked Topeka’s housing market among the most affordable in the nation. Lawn Love says renters have felt the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it even more difficult than ever to save for a home. With the median rent in the U.S. surpassing $2,000 per month, it said it compared 185 rental markets to determine 2022′s Most Expensive Metro Areas to Rent.
Text message on Kansas abortion questions sparks confusion, anger
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A text message sent to some Kansas voters Monday is being called misleading and an outright lie. The message urges people to vote yes on the so-called Value Them Both Amendment. The amendment would make clear the Kansas constitution does not grant the right to an abortion.
New partnership to bring locally grown products to Kansas food banks
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new partnership will bring locally grown products to Kansas food banks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 1, she was joined by U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Jenny Moffitt and Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam at Just Food, Lawrence’s food bank, to announce a new program to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced and processed food to food insecure residents.
Topeka firefighters respond to East Topeka fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in East Topeka. Topeka Fire officials said they were containing a fire in the 300 block of SE Lime St. A fire investigator was heading to the scene. No further information was provided. Firefighters on scene told 13...
Lawrence church vandalized over ‘Value Them Both’ Amendment messaging
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A sign outside Victory Bible Church in Lawrence read “Vote Yes. It’s a matter of life or death.” On Monday morning, it sat vandalized after the property was spraypainted. Graffiti on the side of the building read “Protect Choice,” “Vote No,” and “No...
After record primary numbers in Shawnee County, another big turnout expected in November’s general election
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An exceptionally large number of Shawnee County residents turned out to vote in Tuesday’s primary election, officials said. As of Wednesday morning, officials said more than 63,000 Shawnee County residents cast ballots in the election. Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said the driving force...
Advance voting closes Monday with record number of ballots cast in Shawnee County
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advance voting ended at noon Monday at the Shawnee County Election Office with around 9,000 in-person ballots having been cast over the previous two weeks, officials said. With mail-in ballots that had arrived by Monday also counted, the number of advance voting for the Aug. 2...
Crews quickly extinguish Topeka kitchen fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews quickly extinguished a kitchen fire in Topeka on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews told 13 NEWS that on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2, they were called to the area of 6500 block of 27th Ct. after a small fire was reported. When crews arrived, they said...
Topeka woman arrested in connection with Neosho Co. death investigation
NEOSHO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with the July 25 death of a 34-year-old man. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says in a release on Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, that with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, Neosho Co. Sheriff’s Office, Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Neosho Co. Attorney’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals, Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, has been arrested in connection to the death of Blake Pearson.
Detours created for new closures as SW 45th St. project continues
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the mill and overlay project on SW 45th St. continues, detours have been created for new closures. The City of Topeka says as work progresses on the mill and overlay project on SW 45th St., all drives along the road will be closed between Colly Creek through Misty Harbor.
New mosquito forecasting tool warns of severe threat for Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new mosquito forecasting tool has warned of a severe threat to the Capital City as the population of bugs that are capable of carrying malaria and other diseases remains “very high.”. OFF! - the insect repellant company - says the mosquito population for Topeka...
Topeka Rescue Mission needs help to meet back to school supplies needs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Backpacks, pencils and notebooks. The Topeka Rescue Mission is helping kids stock up on school supplies before the year begins. This year, their drive has seen the number of families in need increase four-fold. “As of Monday night, we had about 40 students signed up and then...
Lenexa man in hospital after semi-truck side-swipes Lexus on I-35
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lenexa man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a Colorado man side-swiped his Lexus with a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that officials were called to the area of mile marker 229.9 along northbound I-35 in Johnson Co., less than a mile from the Antioch exit, around 1:25 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, with reports of a collision.
SW 1st, SW Topeka Blvd. to close as crews inspect Polk-Quincy bridge
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews will close SW 1st St. and SW Topeka Blvd. as they inspect the infrastructure of the bridge along the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The City of Topeka says at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, Wildcat Construction will intermittently close lanes on both SW 1st St. and SW Topeka Blvd. under the I-70 bridges for precautionary evaluations of key points for the bridge’s structure.
15-year-old flips SUV on 53rd as construction increases traffic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As construction in the area has increased traffic on 53rd St. a 15-year-old driver flipped her SUV after overcorrecting on Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office on the scene told 13 NEWS they were called to the area of SW 53rd St. west of Auburn Rd. just after noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with reports of an accident.
KBI executes search warrant at Wyandotte Unified Government
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the Wyandotte Unified Government on Wednesday. Officials say the search warrant relates to an ongoing investigation into allegations made against certain personnel of the Unified Government. The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office received information and...
