ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gas prices fall for the 7th straight week

By Samantha Kubota
TODAY.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.today.com

Comments / 47

Kenneth Burton
1d ago

The government is taking back everything that you thought was a gift. When has the government ever given anything away for free?

Reply
7
theeMikeD
2d ago

Let me know when they're back to Jan 2020 prices

Reply(6)
20
Related
money.com

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
TRAFFIC
Money

Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge

Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Gas Prices Are Lower, Except in These Four States

Americans have been seeing a welcome, if gradual, decline in gasoline prices over the past month. Since peaking in early June at just over $5 a gallon, the nationwide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has eased to $4.655, as of July12, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon

The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Aaa#American#Nort
nationalinterest.org

Pump Payday: Nine States Have Gas Prices Below $4 a Gallon

For the sixth consecutive week, it appears that the pain at the pump is continuing to ease, with nine states now boasting gas prices below $4 per gallon. For the sixth consecutive week, it appears that the pain at the pump is continuing to ease, with nine states now boasting gas prices below $4 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Benchmark diesel price declines again, nears April level

The six-week decline in the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration weekly average retail diesel price now totals 67.2 cents/gallon. The weekly price, which is the basis for most fuel surcharges, was down 13 cts/g this week, dropping to $5.138/g. It has not been at a level this low since April 18.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Autoweek.com

Americans Are Driving Less Due to High Gas Prices

New survey by AAA reports that 64% of drivers have made significant changes to their driving habits as a response to higher gas prices this summer, with 88% of that portion reporting driving less. Gas prices have backed off the highs seen during the second week of June, when the...
TRAFFIC
CarBuzz.com

US Gas Prices Continue To Decline For 7 Weeks Straight

The national average currently stands at $4.17 per gallon. Prices have dropped nearly 90 cents since June. Americans continue to see relief at the pumps after gas prices peaked at five dollars a gallon in June this year. Ongoing war efforts overseas and inflation remain the cause. But President Biden has been working hard to lower the cost of gas. Now we're seeing record falls, and the downward trend is expected to continue.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil prices stabilise after drop to near 6-month low

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Oil prices were broadly steady on Thursday as the market weighed tight supply against fears of a demand slowdown, after a build in U.S. crude and gasoline stocks sent prices to multi-month lows in the previous session.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well

Pantheon Resources has reached the total depth at Alkaid #2 well, hitting multiple oil-bearing reservoirs. Pantheon Resources has reached the target vertical depth at the Alkaid #2 pilot hole in the Alaska North Slope, hitting a total vertical depth of 8,584 feet, with a measured depth of 8,950 ft, having encountered multiple oil-bearing reservoirs in all three targeted formations in the well, the Shelf Margin Deltaic, the Alkaid Anomaly, and the deeper, untested extension of the Alkaid Anomaly (Alkaid Deep).
ALASKA STATE
The Week

Gas prices have dropped for 50 consecutive days

Gas prices fell for a 50th consecutive day on Wednesday, dropping to a national average of $4.16 per gallon of regular gasoline, according to The Wall Street Journal and the American Automobile Association. This represents a 17 percent drop from the June 15 peak of $5.02, due largely to a...
TRAFFIC
CBS News

Oil companies reap unprecedented profits as Americans struggle to pay for food and gas

Oil companies swam in record profits over the last few months at a time when many Americans struggled to pay for gasoline, food and other basic necessities. On Friday, Exxon Mobil booked an unprecedented $17.85 billion profit for the second quarter and Chevron made a record $11.62 billion. The sky-high profits come one day after the U.K.'s Shell shattered its own profit record.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Gas prices shot up 31% in last week of July – ONS

Gas prices shot up nearly a third in the last week of July to reach the highest average cost since mid-March, according to new data.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed that the National Grid saw the average price for gas increased by 31% to 9.8p per kilowatt hour over the week to July 31.Energy prices have risen significantly in recent months with prices surging by two thirds in the first week of March, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Prices have been rising steadily since mid-May, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Thursday.It comes as energy giant BP...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy