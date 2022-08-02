Texas A&M picks up a commitment from big Atascocita DL Samu Taumanupepe

247sports.com
BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama
The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
4-star Baton Rouge quarterback decommits from Purdue, considered LSU lean
The wait for a quarterback in the 2023 class has been drawn out for the LSU Tigers, but it may be coming to an end sooner rather than later. Coach Brian Kelly got some good news late Monday night as four-star Woodlawn (Baton Rouge) quarterback Ricky Collins decommitted from Purdue after spending nearly a year pledged to the Boilermakers.
Preps to Pros: The latest after Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after USC commit Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
Versatile Tennessee freshman embraces summer position switch
Tennessee opened training camp on Monday morning with just one position switch of note, one involving a freshman who joined the program in January. Cameron Miller, the versatile athlete from Memphis, spent spring practice working at wide receiver, but the Vols opted to move him over to the other side of the football and play him in the secondary. The 6-foot-1, 206-pounder practiced with the safeties as Tennessee held its first preseason practice, and head coach Josh Heupel complimented the first-year player for embracing the move.
Preps to Pros: The latest after Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
AAC signs entire Arkansas men's basketball team to NIL deal
The entire Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team has signed an NIL agreement with the Athlete Advocate Consortium (AAC) — cofounded by Bryan and Mandy Hunt — it was announced Monday evening. The Northwest Arkansas-based NIL organization partners student-athletes with area charities, and the Hoop Hogs will support the...
Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings
Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
Can Auburn flip one of Georgia's top recruits before December?
Auburn Football has roped in five commits for the 2023 cycle, with all of them being rated as four-star prospects by 247Sports. Although the Auburn coaching staff is off to a quality start in their recruiting efforts, they are still looking for that one headlining commitment that could make the dominoes fall.
Everything Justin Flowe said at Oregon's Media Day
Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe took the stage on Oregon's Media Day and answered questions regarding health, expectations, and what lies ahead. Here is a complete transcript from Flowe's media day session. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox...
West Virginia football: HC Neal Brown opens up on transfer QB J.T. Daniels
After two seasons at USC and two seasons at Georgia, quarterback J.T. Daniels will suit up with the West Virginia Mountaineers as a fifth-year junior in 2022. A former 247Sports five-star recruit, Daniels has battled injuries throughout his collegiate career, forcing him to transfer. During a recent interview at Big 12 Media Days, West Virginia coach Neal Brown revealed what Daniels brings to his team.
Photos from Oregon's 2022 football media day
Oregon held its annual football media day on Wednesday morning inside the Autzen Stadium club. The event lasted about 2.5 hours as nearly three dozen individuals spoke with media members. Head coach Dan Lanning kicked off the event with a near 30-minute press conference which was followed by interview sessions...
Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
Four-star guard Trey Green set to announce college decision on Saturday
Yesterday four-star guard Trey Green announced that he will make his college decision this Saturday, August 6th. A sub-six foot guard by way of Mooresville (N.C.) Green cut his list of options down to a final five that includes LSU, Miami, VCU, Virginia, and Xavier. “It was just the relationships...
Twelve takeaways from Oregon fooball's media day
The Autzen Club was bustling with action on Wednesday morning. The program's media day meant dozens of journalists were inside frantically trying to glean all they could from Oregon's football players. Dan Lanning spoke for about 30 minutes. He remains a tough egg to crack. Ask him about what why...
Carolina safety returns the favor with "great" visit to WVU
Carolina safety returns the favor with "great" visit to WVU
An update with a recent visitor for WVU Football.
WATCH: Ty Thompson opens up about his summer and the QB competition
Oregon redshirt freshman quarterback Ty Thompson spoke to media for nearly 15 minutes at Wednesday's school media day. Thompson discussed what he took away from the summer, how the QB battle will heat up and his cornhole rivalry with Dan Lanning. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get...
L.J. Green Makes it Official
Montgomery Catholic cornerback L.J. Green recently named his final four schools. At that time, he also announced that he would be choosing one of those schools on August 1st. This afternoon, Green announced that he had committed to Georgia Tech. Green felt relieved to have that decision behind him. “It...
Ohio State target Devin Royal announces commitment date
In mid-July, Pickerington Central small forward Devin Royal cut his list of schools down to a top nine. Last Friday, Royal announced he was down to his final three schools: Alabama, Michigan State and Ohio State. On Monday, Bucknuts learned, and it was then confirmed by the player, that Royal will announce his college choice at a ceremony at his high school on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET.
College football rankings: Top 25 coaches entering 2022 season
If you're into divisiveness at the start of fall camp this month, try ranking college football's top 25 coaches and doing so in an order that appeases everyone — it's impossible. Winning is everything and in the new era of transfer portal madness, NIL advantages and unequal revenue distribution among the major conferences, there's an elite group of coaches capable of competing for national championships annually with the others simply fighting for a shot to be in the mix.
Jeff Lebby addresses Sooners' offense as camp opens
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are all set to open up camp this Thursday. It's the much anticipated first one for new head coach Brent Venables. “Yeah, we're probably 99% healthy," Venables said in his press conference. "Nothing that we're really concerned about with that other 1%. Hopefully, within the first couple of weeks we'll have everybody ready to go. But I feel great about the health of our team, you know, the gains that we've made in the weight room, our strength, our size. A bunch of guys that have PR-d through the course of the summer and have trimmed up, lost body fat, gained muscle, mission accomplished. So, I think our guys are in a really good, confident, strong position going into camp.”
