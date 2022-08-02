Here’s why Uniswap’s DEX race isn’t run just yet despite July

ambcrypto.com
Related
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH]: All you should know about the full impact of its Merge reveal
Ethereum appears to be on the right trajectory after a month of redemption. ETH started the month priced a little above $1,050, but is about to end it at around $1,700. On the back of a wider market upturn and the Merge’s announcement, Ethereum has surged on the charts.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Does miner capitulation finally have an end date in place
Bitcoin miners did see some relief as miners’ balance hit a four-year high on Glassnode. Well, for starters, the recovery across the BTC market could have aided the same. However, can August bring in more relief given the past relationship between miners and the crypto?. Mending the past. Miner...
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot: Is the tempo right for DOT traders to go long
While Polkadot [DOT] ended July strongly, the start of August was on the opposite side. On the last day of the previous month, DOT increased from $8.2 and went as high as $9.11—driving good profits for its short-term investors. However, DOT has reversed to a downward trajectory since 1...
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Lose Late-July Mojo: Crypto Could See 'One Last Leg Up' Before Things 'Get Dicey Again,' Says Analyst
Major coins traded in negative territory on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap dropped 0.6% to $1.08 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Chiliz (CHZ) +18.6% $0.15. Theta Network (THETA) +11.5% $1.5. Gala (GALA) +8.1% $0.06.
IN THIS ARTICLE
forkast.news
ETH crosses Bitcoin in options market for first time in history
Ethereum blockchain’s native token Ether (ETH) has surpassed Bitcoin (BTC) in the options market for the first time on Deribit exchange. The cumulative dollar value of Ether options contract opens on Deribit was around US$5.7 billion, while open Bitcoin options trades had about US$4.35 billion locked at the time of publication.
Comments / 0