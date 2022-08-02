ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s why Uniswap’s DEX race isn’t run just yet despite July

By Kanav Jain
 2 days ago
Bitcoin: Does miner capitulation finally have an end date in place

Bitcoin miners did see some relief as miners’ balance hit a four-year high on Glassnode. Well, for starters, the recovery across the BTC market could have aided the same. However, can August bring in more relief given the past relationship between miners and the crypto?. Mending the past. Miner...
Polkadot: Is the tempo right for DOT traders to go long

While Polkadot [DOT] ended July strongly, the start of August was on the opposite side. On the last day of the previous month, DOT increased from $8.2 and went as high as $9.11—driving good profits for its short-term investors. However, DOT has reversed to a downward trajectory since 1...
#Dex#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Curve Finance#Eth#Uniswap V3#Nft
ETH crosses Bitcoin in options market for first time in history

Ethereum blockchain’s native token Ether (ETH) has surpassed Bitcoin (BTC) in the options market for the first time on Deribit exchange. The cumulative dollar value of Ether options contract opens on Deribit was around US$5.7 billion, while open Bitcoin options trades had about US$4.35 billion locked at the time of publication.
