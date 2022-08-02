Bow Wow Labs to Attend SuperZoo

petsplusmag.com
Augie Bones Debuting at SuperZoo
(PRESS RELEASE) BURIEN, WA – Augie Bones is hosting a press conference at SuperZoo on Tuesday, August 23rd. The conference, held at 11:00am, will be located in the Press Room, Booth 5713 and led by CEO, Tanya Hart. Developed by Titan Bioplastics, Ms. Hart will Introduce their brand Augie...
Larry Kay Teams Up with Barkworthies for In-Booth Trick Dog Demonstrations at SuperZoo 2022
(PRESS RELEASE) RICHMOND, VA — Renowned dog behaviorist, award-winning author/lecturer and filmmaker, Larry Kay, and his rescue dog “Spider” will be performing dog tricks and training exercises in the Barkworthies/PawLove SuperZoo 2022 (booth 1956) on Aug. 23 and 24 at Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas. Kay...
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Video of Golden Retriever's Doggie Kindergarten Outfit Is Stealing Hearts
Back-to-school shopping used to be one of our favorite things about the summer. As much as we didn't want to go back to school, it definitely was easier when we could rock a cool new outfit. Or sport a fancy new backpack with all the bells and whistles. You couldn't wait to show off what you got with your friends. It was the one time we weren't too cool for school!
Internet Laughs As Retired Military Dog Won't Let Go of Toy in Pet Store
Rex the retired K9 was very attached to the toy and wasn't about to hand it over without a fight—even if his owners were just trying to buy it for him.
Dog with Special Needs Still Searching for Home After One Year in Shelter with No Applications
Bebe the German shepherd/husky mix is a patient pooch. The two-year-old dog arrived at The Animal Pad, an animal shelter in San Diego, California, over a year ago and has yet to receive an adoption application. Before moving into TAP, Bebe was left at a vet's office when she was...
How often do you take a cat to the vet? How to meet your feline friend's veterinary needs.
Until they are four months old, kittens need to see a vet every three to four weeks. A typical adult cat should see the vet for a check-up at least once a year. Senior cats need to see the vet at least every six months. If you’re a cat owner,...
VICTOR Introduces Two New Treats, Hi-Pro Bites and Hi-Pro Strips
(PRESS RELEASE) MOUNT PLEASANT, TX – Building on a commitment to providing super premium pet food at a common-sense value, VICTOR has announced two new dog treats, Hi-Pro Bites and Hi-Pro Strips, expanding the portfolio of its Classic Treats line to now include tender beef treat options. The new...
A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home
If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
Pet Insurance for Multiple Pets
Many pet owners don’t limit their love to just one pet. After all, who doesn’t love a big fur family?. But as your pet family members grow in numbers, sometimes it can lead to double (or triple) the trouble when it comes to veterinary care. Caring for multiple pets potentially means more accidents & illnesses, which can lead to more vet visits and ultimately, more vet bills. What’s a pet owner to do when they want to maintain the health and wellness of multiple fur babies?
How to Prepare to Bring Home a New Dog or Cat, According to a Veterinarian
When you're busy falling in love with an adoptable dog or cat, practical matters are the last thing on your mind. Those big puppy eyes or sweet kitten whiskers will suck you right in. But before you send in an adoption application, take a minute to consider all the responsibilities...
Golden Retriever Politely Begs the Neighbors for Treats in Video We Can't Resist
Golden Retrievers are some of the friendliest pups around, so it's no surprise when they make friends with everyone in the neighborhood. This sweet pup who begs his neighbors for a snack is no exception!. Maverick is a smart pup, and in the video posted on TikTok by @maverickthegolden, we...
Tips for Training A Rescue Dog
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Every year, shelters are overcrowded with abused and abandoned dogs. Most of the time, they can’t take any more than they want to because there are not enough homes that adopt rescue dogs. When you adopt a dog from the shelter, you save two lives by making room for others.
Why Puppy Playtime is Important to Socialize Your Dog
Imagine being picked up by a stranger and transported to a completely new world, where everything is new to you. Everything you see, hear, touch and smell is scary. That’s what happens when you bring a new puppy home. Your world is foreign and maybe even a bit scary to her. This is why puppy playtime is important: to socialize your dog! During puppy development, your dog is learning what the world is, either full of fun things or scary things. It’s up to you to do everything you can to properly socialize your dog to a wide variety of people, dogs and anything else she may encounter during her life so that she sees the world as a wonderful place to be and can relax within your home.
FurBall Pet Hair Remover
Pet Parents’ FurBall can be added into the washing machine and dryer to remove pet fur from laundry, reduce static and decrease wrinkles in clothing. It is made with a soft shape and smooth texture with no sharp points, no sticky residue and no rough materials. RSX, the company’s proprietary material, neutralizes potential static charges that cause articles of clothing to stick together and fur to be attracted to clothing. Due to its unique design, FurBall will not cause damage to clothing or other laundry items.
Special Behavioral Problems in Small Dog Breeds
Fear-based aggressive dog behavior, resource guarding and barking are common problems seen in small dogs. Imagine living in a world from 8 inches off the ground. That’s what it’s like for small dog breeds. If I were to see the world through a small dog’s perspective, I might feel pretty vulnerable because everyone, every dog and everything is way larger than I am. It can be a pretty daunting place to be. From this perspective of vulnerability, and the inability of many small dog guardians to see the world through their eyes, small dogs are left to fend for themselves.
Merck Animal Health’s HomeAgain Celebrates Three Million Lost Pets Reunited
(PRESS RELEASE) MADISON, NJ – Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside the United States and Canada, a division of Merck & Co, Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (NYSE:MRK), announced a major milestone that three million pets in the U.S. have been successfully reunited with their families thanks to its HomeAgain U.S. microchip and pet recovery service. Since 1995, the brand has been on a mission to reunite pet owners with their pets and uses technology, trained specialists, and local communities to safely recover lost pets across the country.
Meet the Virginia pet-tracking pro who can find your lost dog (or turtle)
Carmen Brothers knows how to find your lost dog. And your lost cat. She can find your turtle, your ferret, and exactly once she successfully found someone's missing pet capybara, the world's largest living rodent. What's happening: Brothers is a professional pet tracker and the owner of Virginia-based Professional Pet Trackers. She uses a combination of human tracking methods, animal psychology and classic finding-lost-pet techniques to bring home missing furry (or hard-shelled) friends. She's based in Winchester but travels all over the country, including a recent trip to Richmond, to find lost pets. Why it matters: An estimated 10...
Meet Diesel, the American Bully service dog who helps battle depression
While service dogs are commonplace for people with visible disabilities, it may be lesser known to some that they are often employed to help people with challenges that are less obvious. One such example of this is Diesel, an American Bully service dog who very much does not live up...
