Larry Kay Teams Up with Barkworthies for In-Booth Trick Dog Demonstrations at SuperZoo 2022

The first installment of “The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” took place in Las Vegas this past Saturday, July 30th. According to the Great U.S. Treasure Hunt website, over one thousand Las Vegans registered for the event, but it was a truck driver from New Jersey who planned his route to make sure he was in Sin City for the event who was the first one to find the hidden coin.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO