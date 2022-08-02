ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Dolittle Search On-Site for Superzoo 2022

By Press Releases
petsplusmag.com
 2 days ago
petsplusmag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
petsplusmag.com

Merck Animal Health’s HomeAgain Celebrates Three Million Lost Pets Reunited

(PRESS RELEASE) MADISON, NJ – Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside the United States and Canada, a division of Merck & Co, Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (NYSE:MRK), announced a major milestone that three million pets in the U.S. have been successfully reunited with their families thanks to its HomeAgain U.S. microchip and pet recovery service. Since 1995, the brand has been on a mission to reunite pet owners with their pets and uses technology, trained specialists, and local communities to safely recover lost pets across the country.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Pets & Animals
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Pets & Animals
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
petsplusmag.com

VICTOR Introduces Two New Treats, Hi-Pro Bites and Hi-Pro Strips

(PRESS RELEASE) MOUNT PLEASANT, TX – Building on a commitment to providing super premium pet food at a common-sense value, VICTOR has announced two new dog treats, Hi-Pro Bites and Hi-Pro Strips, expanding the portfolio of its Classic Treats line to now include tender beef treat options. The new...
PET SERVICES
Fast Company

Announcing Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022

This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. If hunting and gathering represent the two original human ventures, keeping inventory naturally followed. Maybe this explains our fascination with lists. We like to count. To keep track. To rank. It seems to scratch some primordial itch. Best doctors. Greatest blues singers. Best short stories. And best workplaces.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The World Pet Association#Superzoo 2022#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Associated Press

Optii Solutions Adds Multiple New Languages to Its Platform

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, announced that it has added multiple new languages to its platform, to further support its European expansion. Several additional languages are also in development with release dates in the next 30 to 60 days. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005345/en/ Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, announced that it has added multiple new languages to its platform, to further support its European expansion. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TRAVEL
petsplusmag.com

Petcurean Announces New Partnership with CUDDLY

(PRESS RELEASE) CHILLIWACK, BC — Petcurean, manufacturer of premium pet food brands GO! SOLUTIONS and NOW FRESH, has partnered with CUDDLY, a crowdfunding platform that supports animal nonprofit organizations and rescues, as its preferred kibble pet food partner. With Petcurean’s commitment to supporting animal rescue groups and pet parents around the world top of mind, this new partnership with CUDDLY allows the Company to join forces with a like-minded organization to provide rescues and shelters across North America with the resources needed to thrive and improve the well-being of pets in their care.
PET SERVICES
cryptonewsz.com

ICPort Completes $20M Seed Round and Adopts the Name Web3Port

An engine for Web build projects, Web3Port (formerly ICPort), helps startup companies grow from nothing into something. They aim to establish a transparent, decentralized accelerator alliance that expands the Web 3.0 ecosystem. Access to investors, token design, go-to-market plans, and other crucial resources is provided to blockchain startup companies and...
RETAIL
Phys.org

C-level executives can advance job prospects through personal branding on social media, study shows

Executives who regularly promote themselves on social media may have a leg up when it comes to landing high-paying job offers that help to advance their careers. In a recent study, Texas McCombs professor of information, risk, and operations management Andrew Whinston found that savvy executive candidates such as CEOs and CIOs who modestly—but frequently—tout their knowledge, expertise, and skills on Twitter were 32% more likely to attract higher-paying job offers after interviews.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Associated Press

Faraday Future Reveals New Manufacturing Updates and Introduces ‘FF ieFactory California,’ the Official Name of Its Hanford, Calif. Manufacturing Plant

HANFORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today gave further progress updates at its North American manufacturing facility and unveiled the official name of the production plant located in Hanford, California which will now be identified as ‘FF ieFactory California.’ This state-of-the-art facility will lead the production of the all new TechLuxury FF 91 EV, arriving later this year.
HANFORD, CA
Benzinga

The Meshing of Technology and Human Interaction

It’s Time to End Spreadsheet Culture – Here’s How. The investment banking front office needs technology partners that offer flexible solutions rather than “one-stop-shop” platforms. By: Dean McIntyre. Bad technology breeds frustration and dissatisfaction at work. Nearly two-thirds of employees (62%) report the software they...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

BankiFi Appoints Tom Shen as Chair of the Board to Lead Expansion Globally

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- BankiFi, a leading provider of embedded banking solutions, has appointed Tom Shen as chair of the company’s global Board of Directors. As chair of the board, Shen will oversee top-level decision making and developments to grow BankiFi’s global presence and fulfill the company’s mission to provide cutting edge embedded banking platforms for small and medium businesses (SMB). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005086/en/ Tom Shen, experienced financial technology entrepreneur, will bring his expertise to the BankiFi Board. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy