Dolittle Search On-Site for Superzoo 2022

Merck Animal Health’s HomeAgain Celebrates Three Million Lost Pets Reunited
(PRESS RELEASE) MADISON, NJ – Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside the United States and Canada, a division of Merck & Co, Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (NYSE:MRK), announced a major milestone that three million pets in the U.S. have been successfully reunited with their families thanks to its HomeAgain U.S. microchip and pet recovery service. Since 1995, the brand has been on a mission to reunite pet owners with their pets and uses technology, trained specialists, and local communities to safely recover lost pets across the country.
VICTOR Introduces Two New Treats, Hi-Pro Bites and Hi-Pro Strips
(PRESS RELEASE) MOUNT PLEASANT, TX – Building on a commitment to providing super premium pet food at a common-sense value, VICTOR has announced two new dog treats, Hi-Pro Bites and Hi-Pro Strips, expanding the portfolio of its Classic Treats line to now include tender beef treat options. The new...
Optii Solutions Adds Multiple New Languages to Its Platform
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, announced that it has added multiple new languages to its platform, to further support its European expansion. Several additional languages are also in development with release dates in the next 30 to 60 days. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005345/en/ Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, announced that it has added multiple new languages to its platform, to further support its European expansion. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Petcurean Announces New Partnership with CUDDLY
(PRESS RELEASE) CHILLIWACK, BC — Petcurean, manufacturer of premium pet food brands GO! SOLUTIONS and NOW FRESH, has partnered with CUDDLY, a crowdfunding platform that supports animal nonprofit organizations and rescues, as its preferred kibble pet food partner. With Petcurean’s commitment to supporting animal rescue groups and pet parents around the world top of mind, this new partnership with CUDDLY allows the Company to join forces with a like-minded organization to provide rescues and shelters across North America with the resources needed to thrive and improve the well-being of pets in their care.
Faraday Future Reveals New Manufacturing Updates and Introduces ‘FF ieFactory California,’ the Official Name of Its Hanford, Calif. Manufacturing Plant
HANFORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today gave further progress updates at its North American manufacturing facility and unveiled the official name of the production plant located in Hanford, California which will now be identified as ‘FF ieFactory California.’ This state-of-the-art facility will lead the production of the all new TechLuxury FF 91 EV, arriving later this year.
BankiFi Appoints Tom Shen as Chair of the Board to Lead Expansion Globally
COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- BankiFi, a leading provider of embedded banking solutions, has appointed Tom Shen as chair of the company’s global Board of Directors. As chair of the board, Shen will oversee top-level decision making and developments to grow BankiFi’s global presence and fulfill the company’s mission to provide cutting edge embedded banking platforms for small and medium businesses (SMB). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005086/en/ Tom Shen, experienced financial technology entrepreneur, will bring his expertise to the BankiFi Board. (Photo: Business Wire)
Larry Kay Teams Up with Barkworthies for In-Booth Trick Dog Demonstrations at SuperZoo 2022
(PRESS RELEASE) RICHMOND, VA — Renowned dog behaviorist, award-winning author/lecturer and filmmaker, Larry Kay, and his rescue dog “Spider” will be performing dog tricks and training exercises in the Barkworthies/PawLove SuperZoo 2022 (booth 1956) on Aug. 23 and 24 at Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas. Kay...
