ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Abortion ban reinstated in Kentucky

By Isaac Taylor
FOX 56
FOX 56
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dyw3J_0h1Cbql700

KENTUCKY (WOWK) — The Court of Appeals granted a motion for the Kentucky Human Life Protection Act and the Heartbeat Law to be reinstated, which bans abortion in Kentucky, according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Madison County inmate dead, autopsy could take days

In a Twitter thread from Attorney General Cameron, he says:

“I appreciate the court’s decision to allow Kentucky’s pro-life laws to take effect while we continue to vigorously defend the constitutionality of these important protections for women and unborn children across the Commonwealth.”

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron ( @kyoag )

To read more, click here .

After Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24, Kentucky’s trigger law went into effect, which made abortions illegal in the Bluegrass state. A Kentucky court temporarily blocked the abortion ban , allowing the procedure to be performed. The block was extended by a judge on July 22 .

Monday’s ruling makes abortions illegal again in Kentucky.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
leoweekly.com

Four Atmospheric Experts On Why Kentucky Is Getting Hit With Natural Disasters

[Editor’s Note: This story was originally published by Inside Climate News. Visit their website at insideclimatenews.org]. After three years in office, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has grown accustomed to holding media briefings on weather disasters. In February 2020, heavy rain caused flooding across Central and Eastern Kentucky, and mudslides...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Government
WKYT 27

Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Between ice storms, flash floods, and December’s tornadoes, it’s been a wild year for weather across Kentucky. Experts said a number of factors make the commonwealth more prone to certain things like that happening, and it also leaves eastern Kentucky especially vulnerable to floods.
KENTUCKY STATE
wklw.com

Gov. says Most of Missing in Eastern Kentucky Accounted For

Governor Andy Beshear says most of those missing after flooding in eastern Kentucky have been accounted for. Beshear provided an update yesterday, saying at least two additional bodies had been recovered and are being processed. The death toll remains at 37. The governor says more than 13-hundred rescues have happened in the last few days.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Court Of Appeals#Commonwealth#Samaritan Purse#Appalachia Copyright#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 56 News
wevv.com

886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD. Here's where GRDHD reported the...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Women's Health
linknky.com

Two NKY educators among semifinalists for state ‘Teacher of the Year’

Two local educators are semifinalists for the annual Kentucky Teacher of the Year award. The Kentucky Department of Education and the award’s sponsor, Valvoline, announced eleven semifinalists from across the state. Newport Middle School teacher Nathaniel Green is among four semifinalists in the middle school Teacher of the Year...
NEWPORT, KY
wevv.com

Kentucky's governor orders flags at half-staff in honor of flood victims

On Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff. The order was made to honor all Kentuckians who have lost their lives due to recent floods that swept through eastern communities in the state. Gov. Beshear is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 56

FOX 56

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy