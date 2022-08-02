ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MD

In Focus: Phish Return to Merriweather Post Pavilion

By Brian Ferguson
NYS Music
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nysmusic.com

Comments / 0

 

tmpresale.com

Maxwell: The Night Tour at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore Nov 11, 2022 – presale password

WiseGuys has the Maxwell: The Night Tour presale code: This is your best chance to get tickets for Maxwell: The Night Tour before they go on sale. You don’t want to miss Maxwell: The Night Tour’s show in Baltimore do you? Tickets should sell fast when they go on sale: during the presale you can get your tickets before they are all gone!!
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Mark Your Calendar-American Idol Auditions For Maryland

On September 8th American Idol posted they will be holding in-person auditions in the state, most likely in Baltimore. Washington, DC and areas of Virginia are also expected to host in-person auditions, although it’s hard to determine at this date where exactly where they will be held. But, American...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire

Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire at the vacation house their family was renting in Southampton, New York. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac, were sleeping when a fire broke out in the Hampton house early Wednesday. The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
State
Ohio State
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Maryland State
Columbia, MD
Entertainment
City
Columbia, MD
baltimoresnap.com

Baltimore MET Gala – Joy Baltimore

The collections within the walls of the Baltimore Museum of Art weren’t the only works of art on display at the inaugural “Baltimore MET Gala.” Many of the fête’s guests were works of art themselves – turned out in glamorous over-the-top fashion: many posing for photos on the carpet leading up to the BMA’s front doors.
BALTIMORE, MD
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store

Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo welcomes two new baby chicks

BALTIMORE – The Maryland Zoo announced Tuesday that two Von der Decken's Hornbill chicks hatched last month.  The two-week-old chicks hatched in early July, and won't be visible to the public for several weeks. That's because of the mother bird's nesting instinct, which is to mud up the nest until the chicks are large enough, according to the zoo. Right now, the nest only has an entrance for the male bird to bring in food, but eventually, the mother will need to open the nest to bring the growing chicks food as well.  The birds, named after German explorer Baron Karl...
BALTIMORE, MD
Business Monthly

It’s a wrap: 10 years in books for Live! Casino￼

The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland recently celebrated 10 years since opening at Arundel Mills, in Hanover. Since opening in mid-2012, the casino and late hotel Maryland has made significant impacts on the state, Anne Arundel County and local community organizations. Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Person
Jimmy Page
CBS Baltimore

'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration

EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
EMMITSBURG, MD
macaronikid.com

🍪 Where To Buy Cookies Locally For Chocolate Chip Cookie Day On 8/4

Chick-Fil-A Various locations throughout Anne Arundel County. Specially priced dozen and double dozen chocolate cookies on 8/4. Annapolis, Glen Burnie, Hanover, Linthicum Heights. Free Chocolate Chip Cookie on 8/4 for members with purchase. 🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harford County's Snowball Trail highlights 17 local stands

ABINGDON, Md. -- All month long Harford County is celebrating the beloved snowball. The county has proclaimed August as Snowball Month and is celebrating the third year of its Snowball Trail.This year's trail features 17 stops across the county."(You can) plan your weekend trip to see how many different snowball stands you can hit," said Megan Hallet of Visit Harford.Benjamin Roberts, the owner of Island Ice in Aberdeen, said making a snowball is about "doing something very simple, very good." At Friendship Snowballs in Abingdon, owner Matthew Roseland says the snowball trail has helped draw in business, but it's their snowballs that keep people coming back. "We take pride in our presentation and what we do here," he said. "We love what we do, we love our community and I think we have top-notch products." A product that keeps you cool as you explore Harford County. If you visit all 17 stands on the trail, stop by Visit Harford for a prize.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland High School Grad Wins First Place In NASA Competition

A recent Maryland high school graduate has won first place in the student poster competition at the NASA Exploration Science Forum, according to officials. Dominic Alfinito, a 2022 graduate of North County High School in Glen Burnie, presented his asteroid research paper at the conference in Houston, Texas that took place between July 19 and July 21, says the Universities Space Research Association.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Easton (MD)

A classy getaway on the west side of the Delmarva Peninsula, Easton is set inland, but linked to the Chesapeake Bay by a tangle of rivers and creeks. The town was officially founded in 1710, but goes back further, as you’ll see at the Third Haven Friends Meeting House, standing since the 1680s and still a place of worship on Sundays.
EASTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gallery | Baltimore native celebrates 100th birthday in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore native Elizabeth Scott celebrated her milestone centenarian birthday with a chic 1920-style birthday bash in southwest Baltimore this weekend. Scott herself wore a fabulous flapper-style black dress covered in rhinestones and striped with gold that shimmered in true "roaring 20s" fashion. She was also draped...
BALTIMORE, MD
spinsheet.com

Sailors Take Note of New No-Discharge Zone in Anne Arundel County

New No-Discharge Zone in Anne Arundel County To Affect Sailors and Other Boaters as of July 1. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), along with the Severn River Association, Anne Arundel County, and the City of Annapolis on the Chesapeake Bay, announce that a federally approved No Discharge Zone (NDZ) designation for 13 bodies of water in Anne Arundel County, including Annapolis Harbor, took effect July 1.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

