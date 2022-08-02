In Focus: Phish Return to Merriweather Post Pavilion

nysmusic.com
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
wnav.com
Mark Your Calendar-American Idol Auditions For Maryland
On September 8th American Idol posted they will be holding in-person auditions in the state, most likely in Baltimore. Washington, DC and areas of Virginia are also expected to host in-person auditions, although it’s hard to determine at this date where exactly where they will be held. But, American...
WGAL
From side hustle to an empire: Maryland business owner finds innovative way to expand the brand
For Ashlee Sarai, starting a business was uncharted territory. She was a full-time school bus driver for three years, with no business experience, but the most important thing she had was a dream — a dream to do something she loved, something that made her happy－ and that was her love of eyelashes.
WTOP
Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire
Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire at the vacation house their family was renting in Southampton, New York. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac, were sleeping when a fire broke out in the Hampton house early Wednesday. The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for...
baltimoresnap.com
Baltimore MET Gala – Joy Baltimore
The collections within the walls of the Baltimore Museum of Art weren’t the only works of art on display at the inaugural “Baltimore MET Gala.” Many of the fête’s guests were works of art themselves – turned out in glamorous over-the-top fashion: many posing for photos on the carpet leading up to the BMA’s front doors.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store
Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
Maryland Zoo welcomes two new baby chicks
BALTIMORE – The Maryland Zoo announced Tuesday that two Von der Decken's Hornbill chicks hatched last month. The two-week-old chicks hatched in early July, and won't be visible to the public for several weeks. That's because of the mother bird's nesting instinct, which is to mud up the nest until the chicks are large enough, according to the zoo. Right now, the nest only has an entrance for the male bird to bring in food, but eventually, the mother will need to open the nest to bring the growing chicks food as well. The birds, named after German explorer Baron Karl...
Business Monthly
It’s a wrap: 10 years in books for Live! Casino￼
The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland recently celebrated 10 years since opening at Arundel Mills, in Hanover. Since opening in mid-2012, the casino and late hotel Maryland has made significant impacts on the state, Anne Arundel County and local community organizations. Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has...
Lidl to open 9th Baltimore-area store, in Reisterstown
Lidl supermarket announced it will open its latest store in Reisterstown on Aug. 31. The supermarket will be in the Reisterstown Shopping Center, on the site of the former longtime Mars.
'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration
EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
macaronikid.com
🍪 Where To Buy Cookies Locally For Chocolate Chip Cookie Day On 8/4
Chick-Fil-A Various locations throughout Anne Arundel County. Specially priced dozen and double dozen chocolate cookies on 8/4. Annapolis, Glen Burnie, Hanover, Linthicum Heights. Free Chocolate Chip Cookie on 8/4 for members with purchase. 🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪...
Harford County's Snowball Trail highlights 17 local stands
ABINGDON, Md. -- All month long Harford County is celebrating the beloved snowball. The county has proclaimed August as Snowball Month and is celebrating the third year of its Snowball Trail.This year's trail features 17 stops across the county."(You can) plan your weekend trip to see how many different snowball stands you can hit," said Megan Hallet of Visit Harford.Benjamin Roberts, the owner of Island Ice in Aberdeen, said making a snowball is about "doing something very simple, very good." At Friendship Snowballs in Abingdon, owner Matthew Roseland says the snowball trail has helped draw in business, but it's their snowballs that keep people coming back. "We take pride in our presentation and what we do here," he said. "We love what we do, we love our community and I think we have top-notch products." A product that keeps you cool as you explore Harford County. If you visit all 17 stands on the trail, stop by Visit Harford for a prize.
Maryland High School Grad Wins First Place In NASA Competition
A recent Maryland high school graduate has won first place in the student poster competition at the NASA Exploration Science Forum, according to officials. Dominic Alfinito, a 2022 graduate of North County High School in Glen Burnie, presented his asteroid research paper at the conference in Houston, Texas that took place between July 19 and July 21, says the Universities Space Research Association.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Easton (MD)
A classy getaway on the west side of the Delmarva Peninsula, Easton is set inland, but linked to the Chesapeake Bay by a tangle of rivers and creeks. The town was officially founded in 1710, but goes back further, as you’ll see at the Third Haven Friends Meeting House, standing since the 1680s and still a place of worship on Sundays.
Bingo hall launches Maryland's first non-casino sportsbook
Sports fans are ready to place their bets Monday at the state's first retail sportsbook located outside of a casino.
Man, Boy Go Missing In Maryland While Swimming In Potomac River
The search is on in Charles County as all hands are on deck as they attempt to locate a missing man and boy who were lost swimming in the Potomac River. On Monday afternoon, the pair was reported missing near Swan Point in Newburg, though the search had to be temporarily suspended due to darkness.
foxbaltimore.com
Gallery | Baltimore native celebrates 100th birthday in southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore native Elizabeth Scott celebrated her milestone centenarian birthday with a chic 1920-style birthday bash in southwest Baltimore this weekend. Scott herself wore a fabulous flapper-style black dress covered in rhinestones and striped with gold that shimmered in true "roaring 20s" fashion. She was also draped...
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
GIRLS LAX: Local Stars in the PCL & Inter-Ac Well Represented in Senior All-American Lacrosse Game
BALTIMORE, MD – Just do the math, it’s not that difficult. There were 44 girls selected to the Under-Armour Senior All-American Lacrosse game that took place on Saturday at Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood Field. Of those 44, five came from the Inter-Ac and Philadelphia Catholic...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in California, Maryland metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
spinsheet.com
Sailors Take Note of New No-Discharge Zone in Anne Arundel County
New No-Discharge Zone in Anne Arundel County To Affect Sailors and Other Boaters as of July 1. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), along with the Severn River Association, Anne Arundel County, and the City of Annapolis on the Chesapeake Bay, announce that a federally approved No Discharge Zone (NDZ) designation for 13 bodies of water in Anne Arundel County, including Annapolis Harbor, took effect July 1.
