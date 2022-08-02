Cardinals reportedly nearing deal for P Quintana

www.kmaland.com
MLB rumors: Padres have explored possible Cubs blockbuster
The pre-trade deadline activity has been quiet across baseball, but the rumors continue to churn. As far as the Cubs go, that includes a new report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Rosenthal reported late Sunday night the Padres — among other potential moves — have "explored" the possibility of...
Yardbarker
Cubs Roster Moves: Madrigal Activated, Brault to Covid IL, and More
With the earlier report of Cubs’ second baseman Nick Madrigal traveling with the team to St. Louis today, it’s no surprise to see him activated from the injured list. After dealing with a couple of IL stints so far this season, the latest of which was a groin issue that kept him out for almost two months, it’s good to see Madrigal back on the roster. No, he hasn’t had the best season so far. But with two months left in the campaign, he still has time to finish the season strong. He will look to bounce back from the IL and be the contact hitter and on-base machine that he’s already proven capable of.
Report: Pirates trade pitcher Jose Quintana to Cardinals
Jose Quintana is staying in the NL Central, but he isn't heading back to Chicago. The former White Sox and Cubs starter reportedly was traded from the Pirates to the Cardinals on Monday, less than 24 hours before the deadline. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news. The White Sox...
Josh Hader Traded To San Diego For Taylor Rodgers, Prospects
The Milwaukee Brewers have traded closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The news was first reported by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and ESPN’s Jeff Passan, then confirmed by the Brewers later in the afternoon.
numberfire.com
Tommy La Stella not in Giants' Monday lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. La Stella is being replaced at second base by Wilmer Flores versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. In 137 plate appearances this season, La Stella has a .250 batting average with a...
FOX Sports
White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
TRADE: Chicago Cubs Send Former All-Star To Philadelphia Phillies
The Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies have made a trade.
numberfire.com
Mike Yastrzemski sitting Tuesday for Giants
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yastrzemski is being replaced in right field by Luis Gonzalez versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. In 345 plate appearances this season, Yastrzemski has a .226 batting average with a...
Chicago Cubs roster after trade deadline moves
Even though the Chicago Cubs hung onto All-Stars Wilson Contreras and Ian Happ, they still made a couple of changes to the roster. They traded RHP David Robertson to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Ben Brown. They also dealt RHP Mychal Givens to New York Mets for RHP Saul Gonzalez. They traded RHP Scott Effross to New York Yankees for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Finally, they got Zach McKinstry in return for reliever Chris Martin.
Minnesota Twins acquire closer Jorge Lopez from Orioles
Baltimore Orioles closer Jorge Lopez was traded to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. MLB Network reported
Eloy Jimenez drives in four as White Sox rout Royals
Eloy Jimenez went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs, Jose Abreu and Gavin Sheets homered and the host Chicago
Yardbarker
White Sox Announce Plans for Luis Robert, Pitchers vs. Rangers
The Chicago White Sox will head down to The Lone Star State for a four-game series against the Texas Rangers this weekend. Manager Tony La Russa announced Wednesday how he plans to use Luis Robert and deploy his pitchers for the extended set. Luis Robert. The White Sox activated Robert,...
numberfire.com
Kris Bryant scratched Monday for Colorado; Garrett Hampson enters
Colorado Rockies infielder/outfielder Kris Bryant has been scratched Monday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bryant was originally slated to serve as the designated hitter on Monday. However, he has since been scratched from the lineup due to currently undisclosed reasons. Garrett Hampson will now enter the starting lineup, hitting ninth versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger.
