ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals reportedly nearing deal for P Quintana

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 2 days ago
www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cubs Roster Moves: Madrigal Activated, Brault to Covid IL, and More

With the earlier report of Cubs’ second baseman Nick Madrigal traveling with the team to St. Louis today, it’s no surprise to see him activated from the injured list. After dealing with a couple of IL stints so far this season, the latest of which was a groin issue that kept him out for almost two months, it’s good to see Madrigal back on the roster. No, he hasn’t had the best season so far. But with two months left in the campaign, he still has time to finish the season strong. He will look to bounce back from the IL and be the contact hitter and on-base machine that he’s already proven capable of.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
numberfire.com

Tommy La Stella not in Giants' Monday lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. La Stella is being replaced at second base by Wilmer Flores versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. In 137 plate appearances this season, La Stella has a .250 batting average with a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski sitting Tuesday for Giants

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yastrzemski is being replaced in right field by Luis Gonzalez versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. In 345 plate appearances this season, Yastrzemski has a .226 batting average with a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Stratton
NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs roster after trade deadline moves

Even though the Chicago Cubs hung onto All-Stars Wilson Contreras and Ian Happ, they still made a couple of changes to the roster. They traded RHP David Robertson to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Ben Brown. They also dealt RHP Mychal Givens to New York Mets for RHP Saul Gonzalez. They traded RHP Scott Effross to New York Yankees for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Finally, they got Zach McKinstry in return for reliever Chris Martin.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox Announce Plans for Luis Robert, Pitchers vs. Rangers

The Chicago White Sox will head down to The Lone Star State for a four-game series against the Texas Rangers this weekend. Manager Tony La Russa announced Wednesday how he plans to use Luis Robert and deploy his pitchers for the extended set. Luis Robert. The White Sox activated Robert,...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Cardinals#Espn#The White Sox#Cubs#Giants
numberfire.com

Kris Bryant scratched Monday for Colorado; Garrett Hampson enters

Colorado Rockies infielder/outfielder Kris Bryant has been scratched Monday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bryant was originally slated to serve as the designated hitter on Monday. However, he has since been scratched from the lineup due to currently undisclosed reasons. Garrett Hampson will now enter the starting lineup, hitting ninth versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy