Trump-backed Wis. candidate won’t commit to backing him

keyt.com
Related
KEYT
Investigator who floated decertification later backed off
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The special investigator hired by Republicans in Wisconsin to review the 2020 election told lawmakers publicly they should consider decertifying President Joe Biden’s win, but later said in a private memo that such a move would be a “practical impossibility.” Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman was hired by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in June 2021 to investigate Donald Trump’s loss in Wisconsin. Vos hired Gableman under intense pressure from Trump and others who falsely believed the election had been stolen from the former president.
KEYT
With Greitens out, independent is new challenge for Schmitt
Associated Press (AP) — Republican leaders got their wish with the defeat of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in the U.S. Senate primary. Now, they face another complication — a well-funding, right-leaning political newcomer who could splinter some of the Republican and independent vote in November. Attorney General Eric Schmitt pulled off a dominant win in the Republican primary. Greitens, forced by sex and campaign financial scandals to resign in 2018, didn’t even finish second. Schmitt will face Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine in November. The X factor is John Wood, a Republican running as an independent with substantial financial backing from former GOP Sen. John Danforth’s super PAC.
KEYT
Michigan GOP cancels election watch party, reports threat
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Republican Party says it has canceled a Tuesday evening primary watch party in Lansing after telling police that a man had come to the party’s headquarters and threatened to shoot up the building and burn it down. Lansing police said officers went to the building Tuesday morning, but the person who allegedly made the threat was not there. Officers will pay special attention to that area, said police spokeswoman Jordan Gulkis. Police released no other information, including whether they were investigating or seeking a suspect. Michigan GOP spokesman Gustavo Portela told The Associated Press that the man also yelled at a female staffer, telling her that he “wanted to enslave women.”
KEYT
Wisconsin district bans pride flags from classrooms
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simple reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine School District Superintendent Ken Plum recently told the school board an interpretation of a policy that prohibits staff from using their positions to promote partisan politics, religious views and propaganda for personal, monetary or nonmonetary gain has changed following a legal analysis. Plum said teachers and administrators are prohibited from displaying political or religious messages in their classrooms or on their person, including Pride flags, Black Lives Matter and We Back the Badge signs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYT
2 Kansas state lawmakers who faced legal issues ousted
Two Kansas state lawmakers who have faced legal troubles since they were elected have lost their primary races. Freshman Rep. Aaron Coleman, of Turner, who was reprimanded by his party over his legal problems, was defeated in Tuesday’s Democratic primary by Melissa Oropeza. Coleman agreed in March to undergo mental health counseling after being accused of misdemeanor battery involving his brother. He also admitted to abusing girls and young women before he was elected. And Republican Rep. Mark Samsel, of Wellsville, who pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors involving his treatment of two students, was ousted by conservative Carrie Barth, of Baldwin City.
KEYT
Arkansas panel rejects recreational marijuana ballot measure
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas panel has blocked a recreational marijuana proposal from appearing on the ballot this fall. The State Board of Election Commissioners on Wednesday rejected the popular name and ballot title for the proposed constitutional amendment that supporters hope to put on the November ballot. Supporters had turned in more than enough signatures to qualify, but the proposal still needed the panel’s approval. Commissioners complained that the proposal didn’t spell out the impact of the amendment. Supporters of the measure said they will appeal to the state Supreme Court. Arkansas voters legalized medical marijuana in 2016.
KEYT
Hawaii school named for US leader muddles alumni identity
HONOLULU (AP) — “Where you went grad,” is a common question posed in Hawaii Pidgin to find out which high school someone graduated from. High school has long been tied to Hawaii residents’ sense of identity. What happens when that school bears the name of President William McKinley, who many Native Hawaiians disdain for his role in the annexation of the Hawaiian Kingdom to the United States? The effort to change the name is meeting resistance from mostly older alumni who say renaming their alma mater would rattle their identity. The resistance comes amid a growing movement across the islands to restore Hawaiian place names in an attempt to honor and respect Native Hawaiian culture and history.
KEYT
Board recommends clemency for Oklahoma death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Board of Pardon and Parole is recommending clemency for death row inmate James Coddington. The board voted 3-2 on Wednesday to recommend Gov. Kevin Stitt grant clemency to Coddington, who was convicted and sentenced to die for killing 73-year-old Albert Hale inside Hale’s home in Choctaw in 1997. Prosecutors say Coddington beat Hale on the head with a hammer after Hale, a friend and co-worker, refused to loan $50 to Coddington to buy cocaine. An emotional Coddington apologized to the Hale family and said he is “OK” with the death penalty, but told the board that he is a different man today.
RELATED PEOPLE
KEYT
NLRB: Mine workers to pay Alabama coal company over $13M
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A federal oversight board is ordering the United Mine Workers of America to pay more than $13 million in compensation to an Alabama coal company where members have been on strike for more than a year. The National Labor Relations Board says Warrior Met Coal Mining is due some $13.3 million for costs including increased security, damage repair and lost revenues from unmined coal. It says individuals are due almost $30,000, mostly for damage to vehicles. The union calls the NLRB assessment an “outrageous” decision that it plans to fight. Roughly 1,100 members went on strike against the Alabama-based company on April 1, 2021.
KEYT
New York prisons lift ban on book about Attica uprising
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state prison authorities have lifted a ban on a book about the 1971 Attica uprising following a First Amendment lawsuit. Author Heather Ann Thompson, a historian and professor at the University of Michigan, sued the state’s prisons in March in Manhattan federal court over the censorship of her book “Blood in the Water: The Attica Uprising of 1971.” Prison official said last week in a letter to a Manhattan federal judge that they would dismiss the ban, but will cut out a two-page map from all copies for security purposes.
KEYT
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — For years, bombastic far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ranted to his millions of followers that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, that children weren’t killed and that parents were crisis actors in an elaborate ruse to force gun control. Under...
KEYT
Machinists at 3 Boeing defense plants ratify new contract
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Workers in three Boeing factories in the Midwest have a new contract, and Boeing is averting the threat of a strike. Nearly 2,500 workers at the plants make military planes and other defense products. They voted Wednesday to ratify a contract that will boost pay an average of 14% over three years and improve retirement benefits. Less than two weeks ago, the same workers overwhelmingly rejected a Boeing contract offer and threatened to go on strike. A spokesman for Boeing says the company is pleased with the outcome. The new contract covers workers at Boeing plants in Missouri and Illinois.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYT
Georgia nuclear plant gets OK to load fuel at new reactor
ATLANTA (AP) — Federal regulators say a nuclear power plant being built in Georgia can begin loading radioactive fuel into one of its two new reactors. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced the approval Wednesday for Southern Nuclear Operating Co. at Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro. It’s a key step toward generating electricity at the first new nuclear reactor built in decades in the United States. Southern Co. CEO Tom Fanning told investors last week that the company hopes to begin loading fuel in October. The third reactor is supposed to begin generating power by next March. It was originally scheduled to start generation in 2016. The two new reactors are projected to cost more than $30 billion.
KEYT
Tennessee sues Walgreens over opioid prescription onslaught
Tennessee’s attorney general is suing Walgreens over the state’s opioid crisis. Attorney General Herbert Slatery filed the lawsuit in Knox County Circuit Court. It alleges violations of Tennessee’s Consumer Protection Act and seeks unspecified civil penalties. The suit says the drugstore chain contributed to the state’s opioid crisis by failing to maintain effective controls against the abuse and diversion of prescription pain pills. The suit said that between 2006 and 2020, Walgreens retail stores in Tennessee dispensed more than 1.1 billion oxycodone and hydrocodone pills. Walgreens says it never manufactured or marketed opioids and didn’t distribute them to the pain clinics or pill mills that fueled the crisis.
KEYT
Texas wildfires continue to erupt; firefighters keep moving
TOLAR, Texas (AP) — One firefighter has suffered burns and two others have been treated for heat exhaustion while fighting a new North Texas wildfire that is completely uncontained after burning almost half a square mile. Hood County officials say the injured firefighter was airlifted to a Dallas hospital with burns to 10% of his body. Elsewhere, s Texas A&M Forest Service spokesman said Wednesday that a fire on the Hays-Blanco county line about 30 miles west of Austin has destroyed three homes and an occupied trailer and blackened 800 acres. It’s 60% contained. A fire 60 miles west of Austin has burned 1,400 acres and is 25% uncontained but has burned no homes. Fire crews have that fire 60% contained.
Comments / 0