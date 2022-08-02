Pleasant Grove kicks off an expected great season with first practice

foxsportstexarkana.com
foxsportstexarkana.com
Johnson and Halter will both play as quarterback for the Pleasant Grove Hawks
Pleasant Grove Hawks Head Coach Josh Gibson revealed to Fox Sports Texarkana’s Bob DelGiorno that Ahkhari Johnson and Jarret Halter will alternate as quarterback this coming season. Johnson was the team’s star quarterback last year and will continue to play for the team. However, after Halter’s exceptional performance subbing...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Hawks Star Players talk about their strengths
Pleasant Grove Hawks Linebacker Ezra Youngblood and Running-back / Wide Receiver RJ Collins discussed the strengths of their team and themselves. While Fox Sports Texarkana’s Bob DelGiorno visited the Hawk’s field during the team’s third practice, he interviewed two of the Hawks’ star players. “Better than Ezra” Youngblood and “Big Russell” Collins answered several questions and seemed optimistic about the season.
Villager Journal
Arkansas State Fiddle and Banjo Championships return to Ozark Folk Center State Park
The Ozark Highballers and Fiddlin’ Banjo Billy Matthews & the Old Time Players to perform. The Arkansas State Fiddle and Banjo Championships return to the Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View on Saturday, Aug. 6. The event features two state championships in one day – banjo players will compete in the morning and fiddle players will compete in the afternoon. A double-header evening concert will feature performances by The Ozark Highballers and Fiddlin’ Banjo Billy Matthews & the Old Time Players from 7 to 9 p.m.
Arkansas teen bull rider defies odds after serious brain injury
An Arkansas teenager is defying odds after a serious brain injury he experienced just over two months ago while competing in the Arkansas High School Rodeo Finals.
Kait 8
Finishing touches being made on Newport bridge
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jackson County project years in the making is inching closer to completion. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the Highway 367 bridge over the White River is expected to open “by the end of this week”. Officials explained the...
KTLO
7 north central Arkansas counties lift burn ban; Baxter County ban continues
Following the recent rainfall in the Twin Lakes Area, most counties in north central Arkansas have lifted their burn bans. The bans for Marion, Fulton, Izard, Searcy, Stone, Boone and Newton counties are no longer in effect. The burn ban for Baxter County continues. Judge Mickey Pendergrass says with the...
Tree falls and damages roof a Little Rock home
A Little Rock family is temporarily displaced after a tree fell on their home Sunday evening.
ozarksfn.com
Wood’s Feed Store
• Location: Cabot, Ark. History: Wood’s Feed Store is likely the oldest continually operating business in Cabot, Ark., manager Jackie Mahoney said. The store was started in 1937 by Frank Wood, and is still in the same location today. Products and Services: Wood’s Feed Store caters to farmers, ranchers,...
whiterivernow.com
Groundbreaking ceremony held for White River Health Orthopaedic Clinic
Pictured above, from left to right: Drs. Dylan Carpenter and Wesley Greer; Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh; White River Health President and CEO Gary Paxson; Kevin Rose, chairman of the White River Health Board of Directors; and Drs. Jeff Angel and J.D. Allen at Friday’s groundbreaking for the White River Health Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine building.
KTLO
1 area man killed, 1 injured in crash at Newport
One area man was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash in Newport Thursday morning. Killed in the accident was 72-year-old Barry W. Bowman of Horseshoe Bend. Forty-five-year-old Mark Davis of Mammoth Spring, along with men from Jonesboro and Frankston, Texas, were injured and taken to a hospital in Newport for treatment.
ozarkradionews.com
Thayer Woman Injured and Car Totaled in 63 Crash
Koshkonong, MO. – A Thayer woman has become injured after crashing on Friday on Highway 63, at roughly 3:20PM. A 2013 Cadillac SRX was being driven Southbound, when the crash occurred 2 miles South of Koshkonong. The driver Latasha Clark, a 36 year-old from Thayer, MO, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and the Cadillac overturned.
KTLO
Man stabbed during fight at Cave City Watermelon Festival
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) – One person was stabbed at the Cave City Watermelon Festival Saturday. Sharp County Chief Deputy, Aaron Presser, confirmed two 20-year-old men were involved in a fight. The fight led to a knife being pulled out and one person being stabbed. Presser said the victim...
whiterivernow.com
KAIT: Stabbing incident reported at Watermelon Festival
KAIT Region 8 News is reporting one man was stabbed during an altercation at the Cave City Watermelon Festival Saturday. The Jonesboro television outlet says Sharp County Chief Deputy Aaron Presser confirmed two 20-year-old men were involved in a fight that lead to a knife being pulled and one person being stabbed.
KYTV
Drought disaster relief available for north Arkansas farmers
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - An additional 20 Arkansas counties have been designated as primary natural disaster areas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this week. Hutchinson said that U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack had responded to his request for more drought assistance in Arkansas. As of Wednesday, counties designated primary natural...
Kait 8
Man deemed hero after stopping fight at weekend festival
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas man is being deemed a hero after he stepped in and stopped a situation some said could have been much worse. On Saturday, July 30, a fight broke out at the annual Cave City Watermelon Festival between a 20-year-old man and 30-year-old Killian Day.
KTLO
Flippin man injured after driving recklessley, striking tree
A Flippin man allegedly driving in a reckless manner in Baxter County resulted in him driving off the road and striking a tree. Thirty-five-year-old Kyle Wood was transported Saturday afternoon to Baxter Regional Medical Center with what were described as suspected minor injuries. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office,...
Kait 8
Missing man: White Co. Sheriff’s Office searching in water and on land
WHITE CO., Ark. (KAIT) - A Pleasant Plains man has been reported missing for a week. On July 26, 62-year-old Darren Bright from Pleasant Plains was reported missing by his family. They last saw him leaving his home on July 14. According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, on July...
Kait 8
Police chief on leave after gun sold to pawn shop
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence County pawn shop, the city attorney confirmed. Nancy Hall told KAIT8 her office received a tip that the Police Chief, Glen Smith, sold a police gun to a pawn shop on Monday and immediately began investigating. Chief Smith was placed on leave Wednesday, Aug. 3.
KTLO
Local expert discusses why we are seeing so many dragonflies
Many folks in the Twin Lakes Area, including some callers to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, have been asking why there are so many dragonflies all of a sudden in the past week. Some want to know if they are dangerous. Brad Runsick is the Baxter County Extension Agent....
KATV
Judsonia residents concerned over Union Pacific trains blocking crossings in their city
JUDSONIA (AR) — Residents of Judsonia, Arkansas have expressed concerns over Union Pacific trains blocking crossings in their city because they said it prevents emergency responders from getting to people who need help. Troy Thompson, a resident of Judsonia, said Union Pacific trains have been known to block all...
