A.J. Green Stayed With Cardinals For Familiarity, Winning

Hall of Fame Quarterback Warren Moon Slams Arizona Cardinals for Kyler Murray’s Contract Clause
Warren Moon owns one of the most significant legacies in NFL history. He is the only Black quarterback in the Hall of Fame and became the first undrafted quarterback to be enshrined when he was elected back in 2006. Moon weighed in on the “Independent Study Addendum” in Kyler Murray’s...
NFL・
‘I’m Ready!’ Terrell Owens, Age 48, Offers to Sign with Cowboys
"If Tom Brady can do it, if they can marvel at (him) … I'm no different than Tom," Owens said of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who turns 45 today.
Joe Burrow Back at Paul Brown Stadium: 'Every Guy on the Team Knows He's a Strong Individual'
The Bengals got good news about Burrow on Monday.
NBC Sports
Dan Quinn said he told Mike McCarthy he’d leave Cowboys “if it’s easier for me to go”
Dan Quinn was a candidate for several head coaching vacancies this offseason, but he announced he would be returning for a second season as the Cowboys defensive coordinator before all of those positions were filled. Quinn told Jori Epstein of USA Today that “there will be a time when I’m...
A New Era?: Pete Carroll Says Seahawks QBs Drew Lock and Geno Smith 'In Control'
The Seattle Seahawks are entering a new era with Drew Lock and Geno Smith at quarterback.
Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?
The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
Yardbarker
Bengals Camp Quick Hits: Burrow Returns to Facility, Chase Dominates and OL Battle Continues
Joe Burrow is back, sort of. The Bengals' star attended practice and spent the day at Paul Brown Stadium on Monday. Burrow walked around some, but he was sitting on a golf cart for most of practice chatting with teammates. He spent time with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd early on, then chatted with Brandon Allen and Joe Mixon toward the end of the session.
Draymond Green To Request $164 Million Max Contract Extension From Warriors
Click here to read the full article. Draymond Green is regarded as the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors. The four-time NBA champ and former Defensive Player of the Year has embodied the grit and “Strength In Numbers” mantra that has become ingrained in the team’s DNA over the past decade. Now, Green is looking to have his dedication to the franchise reciprocated in the form of a max contract extension, which the power forward reportedly plans to request from Golden State’s front office in the coming days. According to The Athletic, Green—who will be eligible to sign...
ESPN
Arizona Cardinals activate WR Marquise Brown from non-football injury list
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown began his return Tuesday from a hamstring injury that landed him on the active/non-football injury list to start training camp. Around the time the Cardinals announced that Brown was activated off the NFI list, he took part in a pre-practice walk-through....
Yardbarker
Raiders vs Jaguars: 3 Burning Questions That Need Answering
Football is back! The Las Vegas Raiders kick off the NFL Preseason in Canton, Ohio tomorrow for the Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. As we get closer and closer to meaningful football, the Raiders still have some burning questions that need to be answered. Question No. 1-...
ESPN
Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown charged with criminal speeding
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown was arrested and charged with criminal speeding Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves confirmed that Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. on State Route 101, which surrounds three-quarters of the Phoenix Metro area. He was booked in the Maricopa County Jail.
Derek Carr Gives His Latest Assessment on the Las Vegas Raiders
Derek Carr after two weeks of camp gave his latest thoughts and assessments on the Las Vegas Raiders training camp.
49ers Have a Problem With Their Interior Offensive Line
The first day of padded practice in training camp was not a good one for the 49ers' interior offensive line.
Zac Taylor Shares Injury Updates on Alex Cappa and La'el Collins
The Bengals signed both veterans this offseason
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Camp Notes, Observations: First Day of Pads Leads to Chippiness
The Arizona Cardinals were back in pads for the first time this summer Tuesday, but with it came a few heated moments. Throughout their morning practice, multiple scrums broke out as players tried to separate opposing players. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins were in a heated back and forth throughout the day and even defensive end J.J. Watt was involved in an altercation.
NFL・
This Cavs-Jazz Trade Sends Donovan Mitchell To Cleveland
Every NBA team would like to be in the running for the NBA title every season. Unfortunately, that’s simply unrealistic. In any given season, some teams will be on the upswing, and some teams will be on the decline. Young teams will begin to harvest the fruits of their labor. On the other hand, teams who have had the same core for years may consider switching things up if their success has been limited.
Zac Taylor explains why Joe Burrow wasn't at Bengals practice
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made headlines early this week for making an appearance at training camp on a golf cart. Now he’s making a few more for not being out there for the next practice. Burrow wasn’t out there for the team’s practice on Tuesday, though Bengals head...
Mariners add depth in deadline deals with Giants, Dodgers
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners supplemented on Tuesday ahead of the trade deadline, hoping their big splash of last week and some minor moves prove to be enough to end the longest playoff drought in baseball. The Mariners acquired two injured players from the San Francisco Giants in...
Texas 2023 DB Amarion Atwood commits to Sun Devils
Arizona State picked up its fifth 2023 commitment on Monday when Mesquite (Texas) Horn High defensive back Amarion Atwood announced his commitment to the program. Atwood’s only Power 5 offer is Arizona State, which he chose over 13 other programs, including North Texas, Alabama A&M, Alcorn State and Arkansas State.
Jada Williams, 5-star point guard, on Arizona Wildcats' elite recruiting class: 'We aren’t done yet'
The Arizona Wildcats are assembling a 2023 recruiting class that might be ranked No. 1 in the nation. Entering the week, Adia Barnes' program already had commitments from forward Montaya Dew and post Breya Cunningham, the nation's No. 9 and 10 overall prospects, respectively. But Arizona added ...
