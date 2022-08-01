¿Dónde está mi gente? Part 1

www.kpvi.com
Kansas abortion vote gives hope to Oklahoma reproductive rights supporters
OKLAHOMA CITY — A vote by Kansas residents that effectively allows abortion in that state left Oklahoma reproductive rights supporters hopeful. Kansas voters voted 59% to 41% on Tuesday to defeat an amendment that said there was no constitutional right to an abortion in that state. The vote came...
Kleeb says Kansas abortion vote reverberates in Nebraska
Democratic State Chair Jane Kleeb of Hastings said Wednesday she believes the voters of Kansas sent a clear message on Tuesday to candidates and political parties to protect abortion rights and that the outcome has impacted the election battleground in Nebraska. "The message is loud and clear to the national...
With election in three months, Pritzker announces millions for southern Illinois projects
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced two infrastructure projects totaling nearly $40 million for downstate Illinois as a part of tax increases for the "Rebuild Illinois" plan. Some question the timing with an election three months away. The Rebuild Illinois plan passed with bipartisan support in 2019...
Crop Connection
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently certified three nominees that are eligible to be elected to the Wisconsin Soybean Board. Candidates were nominated during the period that ended June 1. Soybean growers will have until Aug. 15 to vote on the candidates. • District 3 Nominee...
Illinois Manufacturers' Association touts $600 million impact on state's GDP
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Manufacturers' Association is touring the state highlighting a study that shows the economic impact manufacturing has on the Land of Lincoln. The report said the sector generates around $600 million annually to the state’s Gross Domestic Product and creates 1.7 million jobs.
Virginia ABC awards $83K in grants to deter underage drinking
(The Center Square) – More than $83,000 worth of grants will go toward programs designed to reduce underage drinking and high risk drinking in Virginia, according to an announcement from the Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. ABC is awarding the grants to 10 projects in the commonwealth through its Education...
Nurse, heir to brewery fortune, wins Democrat nomination for Missouri U.S. Senate seat
(The Center Square) – Two days before the filing deadline, a Democrat filed her application to run in the primary for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat. She was a nurse and mother of six. She never held or ran for elected office. But her maiden name immediately resonated throughout...
Louisiana students show partial rebound on LEAP scores, including math and English
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana students show partial rebound on LEAP scores, including math and English. Public school students showed a partial rebound on key test scores after results plummeted last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, state education leaders announced Wednesday morning. The percentage of students who met Louisiana's longtime...
Nebraska legislative candidate withdraws from race, leaving rival unopposed in November
Nebraska legislative candidate Edward Dunn withdrew his candidacy for a seat representing District 44 in southwest Nebraska in early July, according to a Secretary of State official. Dunn was seeking to replace state Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, who is term-limited and cannot seek reelection. He came in a distant...
Legislative special session likely to deal with Eastern Kentucky flooding
(The Center Square) – A special session of the Kentucky General Assembly will likely need to be called to provide relief for the counties and communities ravaged by flooding in the eastern part of the state last week. The recovery process continues across 13 counties, Gov. Andy Beshear said....
Some look to streamline Illinois’ cannabis regulations with statewide commission
(The Center Square) – To simplify the state’s regulation of the legal cannabis industry while working to reduce litigation and the specter of politics, some in Illinois are looking to create a statewide cannabis commission. As it is right now, entrepreneurs in the adult-use and medical cannabis industry...
Oklahoma ends fiscal year 2022 with $2.8 billion surplus
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma ended fiscal year 2022 with an extra $2.8 billion in its coffers, according to Gov. Kevin Stitt. The state collected $8.5 billion, which is $1.9 billion more than estimated and $1.5 billion more than in fiscal year 2021. “With $2.8 billion in savings, we are...
Georgia cities such as Atlanta using COVID-19 relief funds to pay retention bonuses
(The Center Square) — Local governments across Georgia are doling out federal COVID relief money to government employees as retention bonuses. In March 2021, the U.S. Treasury Department said the federal dollars were primarily intended to help governments "continue to support the public health response and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable economic recovery." A subsequent Treasury Department rule expanded how governments could use the money, including giving "premium pay for essential workers."
Curious Mind: Scattered graves
Q: How many graves are on BLM land in the Magic Valley, and where are they?. A: “While there are a few well-known marked Euro-American graves located on public land managed by the BLM, the number of marked or unmarked burials is unknown,” Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Heather Tiel-Nelson said. “There are a number of websites available to locate cemeteries on public land, one of them being Findagrave.com where those interested can conduct a search to identify cemeteries in the area. It is important to note for your readers that some burial information is sensitive and guided by the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. Additional guidance regarding burials in Idaho may be found in Idaho Statutes, Title 54, Chapter 11, Section 54-1102.”
Tax credits available for Nebraska retailers that sell fuel with higher ethanol blends
Fuel retailers that sell higher ethanol blends can now apply for tax credits. The Nebraska Department of Revenue started taking applications for the credits on Monday, which are available to retailers that sell fuel with more than 10% ethanol. The credits were made possible through the passage earlier this year...
Top state officials push foster care marketing campaign
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce announced a new statewide marketing campaign to help recruit and retain more foster parents for youths in state custody. “My administration has taken great strides to support foster parents in the critically...
Iowa-licensed doctor sanctioned years after botched breast-cancer diagnoses
The Iowa Board of Medicine has sanctioned a physician accused of repeatedly failing to detect breast cancer in patients. (Photo courtesy Iowa Board of Medicine) Three years after New Hampshire restricted a physician’s license for repeatedly failing to detect breast cancer in patients, the Iowa Board of Medicine has imposed similar sanctions.
Teton Valley organizations receive art grants
The Idaho Commission on the Arts announced on Aug. 1 its Fiscal Year 2023 annual grants, totaling $645,592 to 81 organizations and schools spanning 27 communities throughout the state. Organizations and schools receiving grants will match their awards with locally generated funds. Executive Director Michael Faison expressed appreciation to Idaho’s...
Colorado sports betting wager total down 13% in June despite hockey boost
(The Center Square) – Colorado’s sports betting wager total declined to $313.2 million in June despite receiving a significant boost from hockey wagers, according to new data from the Colorado Department of Revenue. The total handle represents a 13% drop between May and June 2022. However, it is...
Rabbits facing deadly virus in Oregon
State officials say a highly contagious and lethal disease that affects rabbits has been detected in Multnomah County. The virus, rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2, or RHDV2, poses no risks to human health but can cause sudden death in rabbits and hares, officials with the Oregon Department of Agriculture said.
