¿Dónde está mi gente? Part 1

Q: How many graves are on BLM land in the Magic Valley, and where are they?. A: “While there are a few well-known marked Euro-American graves located on public land managed by the BLM, the number of marked or unmarked burials is unknown,” Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Heather Tiel-Nelson said. “There are a number of websites available to locate cemeteries on public land, one of them being Findagrave.com where those interested can conduct a search to identify cemeteries in the area. It is important to note for your readers that some burial information is sensitive and guided by the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. Additional guidance regarding burials in Idaho may be found in Idaho Statutes, Title 54, Chapter 11, Section 54-1102.”

