Tricera Capital Signs 68,000 SF Of Retail And Office Leases At The Press, Upsizes Loan

Two new businesses are coming to the Pompano Beach Fishing Village – a full-service coffee house called How You Brewin Coffee Company, and a Salt Life retail store. The businesses recently signed leases for the retail space on the ground floor of the Pier Parking Garage, which is just west of the Fisher Family Pier. The parking garage retail space is a total of 6,000 square feet. The businesses will occupy approximately 3,000 square feet each, said Tim Hernandez, a partner of Pompano Pier Associates, the master developer of the Pompano Beach Fishing Village.

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO