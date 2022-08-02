Tricera Capital Signs 68,000 SF Of Retail And Office Leases At The Press, Upsizes Loan

cre-sources.com
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't missBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Delray Beach, FL
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Strategic Partnership with Grassi Advisors & AccountantsBrian MurphyPalm Beach, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Reese Stigliano Negotiates Opportunity Zoned Land Sale
Reese Stigliano, president of Stigliano Commercial Real Estate, negotiated the sale of a five (5) acre parcel of land located at 3100 West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. The transaction closed on June 22 for $5,550,000. Stigliano was the broker on the transaction and also worked as the Zoning and...
MH Commercial Real Estate Fund LLC
“We’re pleased to have assisted a valued client in relocating into a space that fit their needs and timing,” said Listokin. “The property provided the perfect opportunity for the company’s transition and fulfilled their size, pricing, and location requirements.”. Yamato Office Center II is a four-story...
Miramar Park Of Commerce Sees Surge In Demand For Flex-Office Space As Businesses Reevaluate Needs
Two years after many workers vacated their offices due to the pandemic, businesses are reevaluating their space needs as workers return. As a result of this trend, many businesses are exploring options in buildings other than traditional multi-tenant office buildings. As businesses consider where and how to work, flex-office space...
Beach vacation rentals sell for $5.5 million
Deerfield Beach – A 20-unit complex on A1A has sold for $5.4 million to investors 2332 Walton Realty, Inc. Built in 1969, the 10,000-square-foot property, renamed Pier Walk on Deerfield Beach, closed at full listed price according to Daniel Cunningham, vice president for Marcus & Millichap, the realtors who handled the transaction.
200,000 SF Office Tower Coming To Palm Beach Gardens
Gatsby FL, a division of New York City-based family investment firm Gatsby Enterprises, plans to build PGA Tower, a 200,000-square-foot office building in Palm Beach Gardens. Chris Smith with CBRE and Darryl Kaplan of Darryl R Kaplan Co. represented Gatsby in the land acquisition. Smith will be handling leasing along with CBRE’s John Criddle and Joe Freitas.
NEW COFFEE HOUSE, SALT LIFE STORE ARE COMING TO POMPANO BEACH FISHING VILLAGE
Two new businesses are coming to the Pompano Beach Fishing Village – a full-service coffee house called How You Brewin Coffee Company, and a Salt Life retail store. The businesses recently signed leases for the retail space on the ground floor of the Pier Parking Garage, which is just west of the Fisher Family Pier. The parking garage retail space is a total of 6,000 square feet. The businesses will occupy approximately 3,000 square feet each, said Tim Hernandez, a partner of Pompano Pier Associates, the master developer of the Pompano Beach Fishing Village.
Citizens insurance rates will soon climb for thousands of Floridians
In less than a month, one of Florida's largest home insurers is raising their rates for a majority of their customers.
Salvation Army of Palm Beach County continues offering discount at family stores
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County is continuing its reduction of thrift store prices during the month of August to help local families overcome financial difficulties.
Boca Raton Greek Restaurant Cited For Health Violations
ELEVEN VIOLATIONS… Insects… Food Not Protected From Contamination… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Greek Restaurant Taverna Kyma was cited for eleven health violations during an inspection on July 25th by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The restaurant was not required […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA: New HOA Survey Shows Most Despise Living In Controlled Community
Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach… Survey Also Shows Nearly Half Of HOA Homeowners Believe Their Board Is Incompetent. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A new study just out by Rocket Mortgage reveals that while most Floridians tolerate living in communities controlled by Homeowner […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Dining: New Delray gastropub emphasizes flatbreads, other shareables
Celano Design created the interior look at Bar 25 Gastropub. Celano also designed the Lionfish on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. Photo provided. The man behind Nick’s New Haven Style Pizzeria in Boca Raton has opened Bar 25 Gastropub in Delray Beach. It takes over the 5,000-square-foot space formerly housing Mellow Mushroom on Southeast Sixth Avenue.
Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants
Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ...
Bubbles & fun in West Palm
2:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Saturdays — craft projects. 3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Sundays — demonstrations and science activities with Cox Science Center & Aquarium. Things to do with kids this summer (free, low-cost & deals) Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Discounted | Regal Cinemas. $6.00-12.00...
Best Brunch in Fort Lauderdale, FL — 20 Top Places!
Fort Lauderdale is rich in history and has beautiful beaches. Visitors will love it. You can also enjoy the diverse cuisine. You won’t get bored of trying new foods while you’re in town. It’s also possible to explore Florida at any time of day because there are tons...
Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever
Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
Port St. Lucie: New Garbage Cart Deliveries Begin, Waste Collection Schedule Announced
Port St. Lucie - Friday July 29, 2022: The delivery of new garbage carts to the residents of Port St. Lucie begins today, Monday August 1. The new carts are necessary in order to work with the automated waste collection service to be provided by FCC Environmental Services Florida. FCC...
Vanilla Ice wants to transform historic Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum, brewery
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Vanilla Ice is working to transform an historic building in downtown Lake Worth Beach into a pop-culture museum and brewery. The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper and host of the DIY Network's "The Vanilla Ice Project," who lives in Wellington, showed off his latest renovation project – gutting the 1922 Masonic building on Lake Avenue, near City Hall, and restoring the property to its 100-year-old splendor.
Palm Beach Restaurant Month! Here's A List Of All Participating Restaurants
The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month kicks off today, August 1 – 31st. Visitors and residents can enjoy a variety of dining options from over 100 fine-dining establishments to neighborhood favorites, and get this... when you check-in to 4 or more participating locations during August you will be automatically entered into The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month Vacation Giveaway. Two grand prize winners will receive a fantastic vacation package in The Palm Beaches.
Parking meters won’t be enforced 24/7 in downtown West Palm Beach
Changes are coming to the city of West Palm Beach’s downtown parking. The changes will affect parking spots from the Amtrak train station all the way east to Flagler Drive after outcry from the public. Starting Monday, the city is doing away with its 24/7 enforcement. Plus the amount...
Former Delray Beach water inspector files federal lawsuit against city over her firing
DELRAY BEACH — The city of Delray Beach hasn't been able to completely stop the persistent drip of bad news flowing from its water issues, and Monday brought more of it. Christine Ferrigan, a former Utilities Department employee, has filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the city, including City Manager Terrence More and Utilities Director Hassan Hadjimiry.
