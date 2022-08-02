Upcoming NFT Mints: 1 – 7 Aug – Tiffany’s CryptoPunk and more…

On YouTube, there’s a whole subculture of sneakerheads showing off their impressive shoe collections. In one 2020 video, which has over a million views, a 17-year-old walks us through his $1 million collection, including a pair of Air Jordans signed by basketball player Chris Paul. There’s also a popular Complex series that goes shopping with celebrity sneaker fanatics like Pete Davidson and Bella Hadid (the latter of whom once famously said, “If he comes through in these…homeboy’s gonna, like, get it”). In the luxury menswear resale space, it’s clear that the appetite for collecting one-of-a-kind sneakers still persists. But it turns out searches for rare men’s handbags are increasingly coming up on its heels.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO