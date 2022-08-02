Upcoming NFT Mints: 1 – 7 Aug – Tiffany’s CryptoPunk and more…

nftevening.com
Related
sneakernews.com
Nike Keeps It Simple And Clean For The Latest Air Max Terrascape 90
Despite debuting not very long ago, Nike’s “Terrascape” collection is already many, many pairs deep, with new colorways continuing to surface every week. And with its latest, the pack proffers a simple and clean take on its modified Air Max 90. Save for its insole, the shoe’s...
How to Invest in the $10B Shoe Resale Market
Celebrity stylist and acclaimed sneakerhead Tyrina Lee was sifting through hundreds of shoeboxes when she came across one of her favorite pairs of all time: the Off-White x Air Jordan 2s. Lee has been a personal stylist for music stars in cities such as Atlanta and Los Angeles for 10...
nftevening.com
Society Symbols NFT: Bringing Real-Life History to The Blockchain
In a digital era populated by PFP projects and cartoon-style NFTs, Society Symbols is bringing real-life value. Now you can find and cherish ancient symbols, sports emblems, iconic brands, and a lot more (science stuff, official signs, miscellaneous symbols) – all part of a unique NFT project. Every single digital asset is unique and only you can define its value on the blockchain.
nftevening.com
OpenLab and TokenTraxx announce first Audio-Visual NFT collection
Innovative Ibiza-based music and arts platform OpenLab are set to launch a very special set of art x music collaborative NFTs. This announcement follows the news of their early-access Future Pass arriving on Aug 3rd. The project is the first initiative with TokenTraxx. Together, they are uniting cutting-edge music talent...
RELATED PEOPLE
Foot Locker Pledges $200M Investment Into The Black Community, $54M Already For 2021
Foot Locker announced a whopping $200 million will be invested into the Black community in total after $54 million was already spent in 2021.
nftevening.com
Magic Eden Announces Expansion to the Ethereum Blockchain
The community-centric NFT marketplace Magic Eden has just announced it will be integrating Ethereum (ETH) NFTs. This move is very important, given that Ethereum is the most popular blockchain for NFTs. This move also accelerates the platform’s efforts to expand its presence across all web3 communities. About the Magic...
nftevening.com
Highstreet and Animoca Brands Announce Metaverse “Initial Home Offering”
Highstreet World, a retail-focused MMORPG metaverse, has partnered with Animoca Brands for an “Initial Home Offering” (IHO) of 5,000 futuristic All-Terrain NFT Trailers. With this IHO, Highstreet aims to fulfill its vision of bringing together the stories and adventures of traditional brands and Web3 ecosystems to develop the cornerstone for the future of business. And it all starts with these NFT Trailers available for Highstreet players.
hypebeast.com
Nike Advocates "Unity" With Latest Gradient-Swiped Air Max Plus
Adding to the golden Air Max Plus, outfits the shoe in a split of half black and half gradient for its latest “Unity” collection. The sportswear giant has recently been stocking shelves with a number of interesting renditions of the classic silhouette such as “Social F.C.,” “Metallic Copper” and a white and blue Terrascape.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Are Men’s Bags Overtaking Sneakers in the Resale Market?
On YouTube, there’s a whole subculture of sneakerheads showing off their impressive shoe collections. In one 2020 video, which has over a million views, a 17-year-old walks us through his $1 million collection, including a pair of Air Jordans signed by basketball player Chris Paul. There’s also a popular Complex series that goes shopping with celebrity sneaker fanatics like Pete Davidson and Bella Hadid (the latter of whom once famously said, “If he comes through in these…homeboy’s gonna, like, get it”). In the luxury menswear resale space, it’s clear that the appetite for collecting one-of-a-kind sneakers still persists. But it turns out searches for rare men’s handbags are increasingly coming up on its heels.
eBay’s Traveling Back To The Future In Style With Nike Dunk “DeLorean” Auction
Flux capacitor not included.
sneakernews.com
Sesame Seeds Garnish This Upcoming Nike Dunk Low
The gap between the culinary world and sneaker culture is much closer than one might think, as brands have often celebrated food through both color and graphic. Saucony, for example, is famous for this very approach, having likened their classics to everything from avocado toast to burgers. And speaking of the latter, Nike is about to draw allusions to one of the sandwich’s many components: the humble sesame bun.
Comments / 0