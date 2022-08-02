ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Pair of defensive stars on watch list for top national award

By Staff Reports
hitthatline.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hitthatline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas Hoping for Recruiting Success at Allen

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted some Allen (Texas) football recruits at a recruiting event this past Saturday in Fayetteville. The Hogs hosted two 2024 recruits they had previously offered. Four-star quarterback Michael Hawkins, 6-2, 185, and tight end Davon Mitchell, 6-4, 230, both have several options when it comes to college. Arkansas also offered Class of 2025 defensive back Maliek Hawkins, 6-0, 160, a scholarship. He is the younger brother of Michael. On Sunday, the Hogs also jumped into the mix for Allen Class of 2024 edge Zina, Umeozulu, 6-4, 210.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

AAC signs entire Arkansas basketball team to NIL deal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday night, Bryan and Mandy Hunt announced that the AAC had signed the entire Arkansas men's basketball team to a NIL deal. The deal through the AAC will support the Children's Safety Center. The Athlete Advocate Consortium was formed in the spring to help athletes...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Dax Courtney Medically Retires Due to Injuries

FAYETTEVILLE — Freshman tight end Dax Courtney signed with Arkansas in December and enrolled in January, but he will never play a down for the Hogs due to repeated injuries. Courtney, 6-6, 210, had two serious knee injuries, both knees, and is unable to continue to playing football. Courtney was injured at DeWitt as a junior then moved to Clarendon for his senior season where he also battled injuries.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
swark.today

Trevon Brazile brings plenty to team

FAYETTEVILLE — Last season, Trevon Brazile was trying to help Missouri beat Arkansas, but now he’s a Razorback. Brazile, 6-10, 200, has three years of eligibility remaining. He played in 24 games last season with 22 starts. He led the Tigers in blocked shots 20 times. Averaged 6.3 points and 5.0 rebounds and ranked third in the SEC (47th in the NCAA) in blocked shots (1.92 avg).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

High enrollment causing some U of A freshmen to live off campus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas will welcome another record-breaking number of freshmen to the Fayetteville campus this fall. They are expecting to top 30,000 students this year, with 7,000 incoming freshmen, up almost 1,000 from last year. Freshmen are required to live on campus, but with only 6,200 beds, the university has to put some students in off-campus apartments.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse, report shows

Northwest Arkansas' racial and ethnic minorities are expected to grow to nearly one-third of the region's population by 2026, according to a report released by the nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers show an increase in diversity from three decades ago when the region's population was 95% white. The report...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Bednarik
talkbusiness.net

$412K Walton grant to UA focuses on smart mobility

A $412,000 planning grant from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation to the University of Arkansas will support the college’s vision of becoming the preeminent university in smart mobility. The funding will span eight months and support pilot research studies, industry and peer benchmarking, content marketing, and education and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Maxwell Football Club#Espn#American Football#Fbs#Arkansas Communications
KHBS

Fort Smith police respond to double vehicle accidents

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to a news release, Fort Smith police have responded to two accidents with minor injuries. One is at North Greenwood and Rogers avenues The other accident is located at North 23rd and North 6th streets. As crews work to clear the areas, FPD asks...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

July also hot for Fort Smith metro building activity

July building activity in the Fort Smith metro skyrocketed, pushing year-to-date permit values up 57% compared with the same period in 2021. Fort Smith, Greenwood and Van Buren had $88.152 million in total permit values, well ahead of the $25 million in July 2021. The region’s year-to-date total is $287.21...
FORT SMITH, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy