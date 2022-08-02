Pair of defensive stars on watch list for top national award

FAYETTEVILLE — Freshman tight end Dax Courtney signed with Arkansas in December and enrolled in January, but he will never play a down for the Hogs due to repeated injuries. Courtney, 6-6, 210, had two serious knee injuries, both knees, and is unable to continue to playing football. Courtney was injured at DeWitt as a junior then moved to Clarendon for his senior season where he also battled injuries.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO