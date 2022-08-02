Pair of defensive stars on watch list for top national award

hitthatline.com
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
bestofarkansassports.com
‘It’s Not Favoritism’: Freshman Phenom QB Kane Archer on Appeal of Home State Hogs
Before he’s even stepped foot onto campus as an official high schooler, Greenwood native Kane Archer has already racked up 10 Division I scholarship offers from the likes of Michigan, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Missouri. The 14-year-old quarterback is widely considered one of the top two quarterbacks in the...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Hoping for Recruiting Success at Allen
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted some Allen (Texas) football recruits at a recruiting event this past Saturday in Fayetteville. The Hogs hosted two 2024 recruits they had previously offered. Four-star quarterback Michael Hawkins, 6-2, 185, and tight end Davon Mitchell, 6-4, 230, both have several options when it comes to college. Arkansas also offered Class of 2025 defensive back Maliek Hawkins, 6-0, 160, a scholarship. He is the younger brother of Michael. On Sunday, the Hogs also jumped into the mix for Allen Class of 2024 edge Zina, Umeozulu, 6-4, 210.
5newsonline.com
AAC signs entire Arkansas basketball team to NIL deal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday night, Bryan and Mandy Hunt announced that the AAC had signed the entire Arkansas men's basketball team to a NIL deal. The deal through the AAC will support the Children's Safety Center. The Athlete Advocate Consortium was formed in the spring to help athletes...
nwahomepage.com
Dax Courtney Medically Retires Due to Injuries
FAYETTEVILLE — Freshman tight end Dax Courtney signed with Arkansas in December and enrolled in January, but he will never play a down for the Hogs due to repeated injuries. Courtney, 6-6, 210, had two serious knee injuries, both knees, and is unable to continue to playing football. Courtney was injured at DeWitt as a junior then moved to Clarendon for his senior season where he also battled injuries.
swark.today
Trevon Brazile brings plenty to team
FAYETTEVILLE — Last season, Trevon Brazile was trying to help Missouri beat Arkansas, but now he’s a Razorback. Brazile, 6-10, 200, has three years of eligibility remaining. He played in 24 games last season with 22 starts. He led the Tigers in blocked shots 20 times. Averaged 6.3 points and 5.0 rebounds and ranked third in the SEC (47th in the NCAA) in blocked shots (1.92 avg).
High enrollment causing some U of A freshmen to live off campus
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas will welcome another record-breaking number of freshmen to the Fayetteville campus this fall. They are expecting to top 30,000 students this year, with 7,000 incoming freshmen, up almost 1,000 from last year. Freshmen are required to live on campus, but with only 6,200 beds, the university has to put some students in off-campus apartments.
Music lineup announced for Bikes Blues & BBQ
Bikes, Blues and BBQ is moving to Rogers in 2022 and the event has released the lineup of scheduled musical performances.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse, report shows
Northwest Arkansas' racial and ethnic minorities are expected to grow to nearly one-third of the region's population by 2026, according to a report released by the nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers show an increase in diversity from three decades ago when the region's population was 95% white. The report...
talkbusiness.net
$412K Walton grant to UA focuses on smart mobility
A $412,000 planning grant from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation to the University of Arkansas will support the college’s vision of becoming the preeminent university in smart mobility. The funding will span eight months and support pilot research studies, industry and peer benchmarking, content marketing, and education and...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
Tontitown Grape Festival kicks off its 123rd year
TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Tontitown Grape Festival kicks off on Tuesday, August 2 at 5 p.m. with carnival rides, traditional grape stomping and grape-flavored ice cream. All the same food and festivities will be back for the 123rd year of the festival, except this year, there’ll be a whole lot more of it. Festival chairman, […]
Officer shot in Knoxville stand-off
UPDATE: A one-person shootout took place in Knoxville against Ozark SWAT, Crawford County SWAT, along with their armored MRAP vehicle and deputies.
KHBS
Fort Smith police respond to double vehicle accidents
FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to a news release, Fort Smith police have responded to two accidents with minor injuries. One is at North Greenwood and Rogers avenues The other accident is located at North 23rd and North 6th streets. As crews work to clear the areas, FPD asks...
talkbusiness.net
July also hot for Fort Smith metro building activity
July building activity in the Fort Smith metro skyrocketed, pushing year-to-date permit values up 57% compared with the same period in 2021. Fort Smith, Greenwood and Van Buren had $88.152 million in total permit values, well ahead of the $25 million in July 2021. The region’s year-to-date total is $287.21...
Lavaca man to represent himself in $100 million COVID-19 fraud case
On July 26, the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fort Smith ruled that a Lavaca man facing charges in a $100 million COVID-19 fraud scheme may represent himself in court.
SWEPCO clarifies residential solar panel information
On August 3, Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) issued a press release to address some misconceptions it has heard from customers regarding the cost and process of installing solar panels on residential homes.
Bentonville seeking public comments about proposed construction
The City of Bentonville Engineering Department is conducting a Public Feedback Meeting on August 4 to discuss proposed drainage and street construction projects.
