ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carencro, LA

Fall Mercredi Show Schedule Announced!

By Tanya Ardoin
1037thegame.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
1037thegame.com

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

This Carencro donut shop has closed after being open less than a year

Cajun Market Donut Co. has closed its Carencro location. The owners announced on social media it would close on Sunday “due to unforeseen circumstances, the post read from late Saturday. The location opened in October under franchisee Nick Wolfe in the Derek Plaza shopping center at 115 Derek Drive...
CARENCRO, LA
brproud.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree down on I-10 at Acadian

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reporting a tree has fallen down on I-10 westbound at Acadian blocking the two right lanes. Drivers should expect delays.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall#Darel Gros
1037thegame.com

SHARK FRENZY: Support the Southside High Sharks – Donate or Attend!

Southside High’s Football and Band Program present Shark Frenzy! This is a fundraiser to help with travel expenses, equipment, instruments, helmets, shoulder pads and more!. There are lots of ways to support the Southside Sharks Band and Football Team! Either buy a ticket to attend Shark Frenzy, or donate money or items!
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carencro, LA
Developing Lafayette

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Coming Soon To Opelousas Inside Former Stage Space On I-49 Service Road

A new Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is coming soon to the former Stage retail space at 5597 S I-49 Service Road in Opelousas, LA. The bargain retailer is known for its discounted products ranging from food & books to toys, luggage, mattresses, area rugs, and even large appliances. There is a lot that Ollie’s sells, but they don’t always sell the same products each month. Their stock depends on what they can purchase at a discount to pass the savings on to the customer.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY.com

Meat, meat, and more meat all made in house

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Acadian Superette cooked up some of the meats they typically make in house in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen this morning. Where are they located: 600 Lamar St. When are they open: Tuesday- Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. How can you contact them: (337) 534-4406 or...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Developing Lafayette

University Ave. & Willow Construction For New 73,000 Sq. Ft. Truman Early Childhood Education Center Planned For North Lafayette In 2023

We originally posted this article back in April of 2022. Lots of people are asking about the activity at University Avenue & Willow. Below are the details. A new 73,000 square foot campus for Truman Early Learning Center will be coming soon to the high-profile corner of N. University Avenue & Willow Street in North Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Be prepared for 7 days without power during category 1 hurricane, Entergy says

In most years, giving guidance in the Baton Rouge area about how long the power will be out because of hurricane-force winds isn't a factor. Hurricane Ida, however, provided a reminder of the need to be prepared. During a presentation to the Kenner City Council this month, Entergy reiterated guidance...
wbrz.com

Man dies after triple shooting off Winbourne Avenue late Sunday night

BATON ROUGE - A man was fatally shot after getting involved in an argument near his home late Sunday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said three people were taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted around 11:30 p.m. on Bradley Street, near the intersection of Winbourne Avenue and North Foster Drive. The shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument between the shooter and the three victims.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy