Fall Mercredi Show Schedule Announced!

A new Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is coming soon to the former Stage retail space at 5597 S I-49 Service Road in Opelousas, LA. The bargain retailer is known for its discounted products ranging from food & books to toys, luggage, mattresses, area rugs, and even large appliances. There is a lot that Ollie’s sells, but they don’t always sell the same products each month. Their stock depends on what they can purchase at a discount to pass the savings on to the customer.

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO