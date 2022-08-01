Fall Mercredi Show Schedule Announced!

1037thegame.com
theadvocate.com
This Carencro donut shop has closed after being open less than a year
Cajun Market Donut Co. has closed its Carencro location. The owners announced on social media it would close on Sunday “due to unforeseen circumstances, the post read from late Saturday. The location opened in October under franchisee Nick Wolfe in the Derek Plaza shopping center at 115 Derek Drive...
Unclaimed: Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisiana
A winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City last week worth $10,000 remains unclaimed.
Lafayette City Marshal’s Office Announces Date for Backpack Giveaway
Back to School is fast approaching here in Acadiana, and city officials want to make sure everyone is ready for the new school year. The Lafayette City Marshal's Office and Rotary Club of Lafayette South have announced the date for their 2nd Annual Backpack Giveaway. It's happening Saturday, August 6th...
brproud.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree down on I-10 at Acadian
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reporting a tree has fallen down on I-10 westbound at Acadian blocking the two right lanes. Drivers should expect delays.
’20 Years of Gum Removed’ After Acadiana Mall Entrances Get Pressure Washed—See Before & After Photos
The Acadiana Mall is feeling fresh after getting some much-needed self-care this week. As an '80s baby and a child of the '90s, I can confirm that one of the coolest places to hang out during that time was at the food court entrance of the Acadiana Mall. To be...
1037thegame.com
SHARK FRENZY: Support the Southside High Sharks – Donate or Attend!
Southside High’s Football and Band Program present Shark Frenzy! This is a fundraiser to help with travel expenses, equipment, instruments, helmets, shoulder pads and more!. There are lots of ways to support the Southside Sharks Band and Football Team! Either buy a ticket to attend Shark Frenzy, or donate money or items!
Watch Video of Drone Cleaning Roof of Cajundome in Lafayette
By now you know that the roof of the Cajundome needs a good cleaning and the process is now underway.
Lafayette City Marshal to host second annual backpack giveaway
Lafayette City Marshal, Reggie Thomas, and team are partnering with YMCA and the Rotary Club of Lafayette South to host the Second Annual Backpack Giveaway.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Coming Soon To Opelousas Inside Former Stage Space On I-49 Service Road
A new Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is coming soon to the former Stage retail space at 5597 S I-49 Service Road in Opelousas, LA. The bargain retailer is known for its discounted products ranging from food & books to toys, luggage, mattresses, area rugs, and even large appliances. There is a lot that Ollie’s sells, but they don’t always sell the same products each month. Their stock depends on what they can purchase at a discount to pass the savings on to the customer.
1037thegame.com
Dr. Bryan Maggard Contract Extended to June 2027 as Ragin’ Cajuns VP for Intercollegiate Athletics
Coming off one of the most successful years in Louisiana Athletics history, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard has received a one-year contract extension, the University and Dr. E. Joseph Savoie announced on Tuesday. Hired initially to lead the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Feb. 1, 2017, Maggard’s contract...
brproud.com
Diocese of Baton Rouge Catholic Schools not following Diocese of Lafayette’s handbook decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Diocese of Lafayette has put a “Sexual Identity Policy” into its handbook for the upcoming school year. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge is not following the Diocese of Lafayette in regards to this policy. The Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge said there is no such policy in their school system.
KLFY.com
Meat, meat, and more meat all made in house
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Acadian Superette cooked up some of the meats they typically make in house in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen this morning. Where are they located: 600 Lamar St. When are they open: Tuesday- Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. How can you contact them: (337) 534-4406 or...
GoFundMe started to help downtown Lafayette legend “Mr. Cliff” Andrus
Lafayette legend Cliff Andrus
University Ave. & Willow Construction For New 73,000 Sq. Ft. Truman Early Childhood Education Center Planned For North Lafayette In 2023
We originally posted this article back in April of 2022. Lots of people are asking about the activity at University Avenue & Willow. Below are the details. A new 73,000 square foot campus for Truman Early Learning Center will be coming soon to the high-profile corner of N. University Avenue & Willow Street in North Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
Be prepared for 7 days without power during category 1 hurricane, Entergy says
In most years, giving guidance in the Baton Rouge area about how long the power will be out because of hurricane-force winds isn't a factor. Hurricane Ida, however, provided a reminder of the need to be prepared. During a presentation to the Kenner City Council this month, Entergy reiterated guidance...
1037thegame.com
Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball selected for First Ever WNIT in 2022
Louisiana Women’s Basketball has been selected to participate in the 2022 Preseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT), Triple Crown Sports and each participating school announced on Tuesday morning. Being held from Nov. 12-20, the Ragin’ Cajuns are set to take on Colorado (Nov. 15) and Jackson State (Nov....
wbrz.com
Man dies after triple shooting off Winbourne Avenue late Sunday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was fatally shot after getting involved in an argument near his home late Sunday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said three people were taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted around 11:30 p.m. on Bradley Street, near the intersection of Winbourne Avenue and North Foster Drive. The shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument between the shooter and the three victims.
Witnesses to Downtown Lafayette second degree battery sought
Can You ID Man Who Allegedly Dumped Trash into Vermilion River?
A man was caught on camera allegedly dumping trash into a Lafayette river. Images are grainy (as they were taken from a distance), but authorities are hoping that someone recognizes the man in the photos. The photos were taken on the Vermilion River at the Rotary Point Park boat launch.
Person Attempts to Jump From Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital Parking Garage
We are following a developing story from a parking garage at Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital. A number of folks on social media reported on Sunday afternoon that a person jumped from a parking garage at the Lafayette hospital. We reached out to the Lafayette Police Department and they issued the...
