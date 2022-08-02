Read on www.localmemphis.com
Students in DeSoto County Schools head back to class
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Students in DeSoto County Schools, the largest school district in the state of Mississippi, headed back to class Thursday. FOX13′s Tom Dees spoke with Superintendent Cory Uselton about heading back to class. He said every year, parents have to get used to the new...
Memphis-Shelby County School Board candidates face challenges to system
Memphis-Shelby County School Board races remain nonpartisan, unlike 59 other Tennessee counties, with four seats up for election. Board members will have several challenges to address: Students in Memphis, a majority-minority city, were some of the hardest hit by the pandemic economically and academically. School closures due to remote learning, COVID-case surges and teacher shortages led to students falling behind. Only one in 10 Memphis students from 3rd through 12th grades performed at or above grade level in math and English in 2021, compared to one in five in 2019.
Festival in Memphis gives back to the Raleigh community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For The Kingdom, a faith-based organization and retreat center, hosted the Raleigh Love Festival Tuesday August 2nd, at Raleigh Springs Civic Center. This event supplied families within the 38128 zip code with backpacks and supplies before the school year. Food trucks were also on site, as...
Parents Upset With OSD Dress Code Enforcement
In May 2020, the Oxford School District revised its dress code in hopes of developing a dress code that “is equitable and nondiscriminatory” and simplified the minimum requirements to five key points. However, by the second day of school this week, social media lit up with parents who...
Program gives homeless women in Memphis a second chance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An organization is helping homeless women in Memphis get on the right track. Ladies In Need Can Survive, Inc. is a transitional house in Frayser for women trying to recover. At the house, they can house up to four women up to one year. The organization...
Two Memphis area programs receive nearly $37 million from federal grants for workforce training
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis area groups are getting big grants as part of the $500 million American Rescue Plan’s Good Jobs Challenge, according to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce. Below is a look at the organizations getting the grants and what the money will go towards. Workforce...
Controversial Memphis-Area District Attorney Amy Weirich Loses Reelection Bid
Following years of a tough-on-crime approach, the Republican incumbent was bounced from office by a reform-minded law professor.
This Howard University Law School Alum Becomes First Black Juvenile Court Judge In Memphis
HBCU alum Judge Tarik Sugarmon defeated incumbent Dan Michael becoming the first Black person to lead Shelby County Juvenile Court in Memphis. The post HBCU Alum Becomes First Black Juvenile Court Judge In Memphis appeared first on NewsOne.
Here's the live election results for Shelby County's hot races
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 11:13 p.m.: 108 out of 142 precincts have reported. The Memphis mayoral and city council term limits referendum has failed, with more than 66% of voters voting against the referendum. This means Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland cannot run for a third term in office in 2023.
CATASTROPHIC! Republicans Pummeled in Shelby County Election
Memphis Republicans lost major races in Shelby County Thursday, with Democrat District Attorney candidate Steve Mulroy defeating DA Amy Weirich and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris (D) defeating Republican challenger Worth Morgan. The KWAM Decision Desk called both races at 11:36 p.m. CST. Harris beat Morgan 57.91 percent to 42.09...
Shelby County district attorney candidates share final message to voters
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One day remains before voters decide on the future Shelby County District Attorney. Both candidates offered a final message to voters to aid their decision. Both believe that the justice system needs to be reformed and that violent crime needs to be curbed. Their methods, however,...
Mayor Strickland lashes out at owners of troubled Peppertree Apartments: ‘Step up or step out’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ mayor says he’s fed up with the owners and management of the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven, after the complex racked up hundreds of code violations and crime reports. In the latest incident at Peppertree, a woman and young girl fell through a second-floor walkway that collapsed Tuesday night. Code Enforcement is […]
Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday begins
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday, the suspension of grocery tax for the entire month of August, has begun. This comes just as parents get ready to send their kids back to school and right off the tax-free weekend for back-to-school supplies. “Prices are high, gas is...
Wanda Halbert fires back at County Commission; invokes Whistleblower Act over misreported funds
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert sent a letter to the Shelby County Commission saying more than $6 million per year in county revenue went unreported since she took office in 2018, one of many issues she said she inherited when she took office. "You've seen the...
Slain Memphis pastor laid to rest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many people in the Shelby County community said their final goodbyes to a beloved Memphis-area pastor Wednesday morning at St. Paul United Methodist Church. On July 18, Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was shot and killed in her driveway while being carjacked. The car was found hours...
Somerville, August 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Somerville. The Jackson South Side High School soccer team will have a game with Fayette Academy on August 06, 2022, 09:30:00. The Huntingdon High School soccer team will have a game with Fayette Academy on August 06, 2022, 10:40:00.
Shelby County Republican Party Leadership Needs to Resign: Brandon Toney
Conservative political commentator and former state senate candidate Brandon Toney called for the Shelby County Republican Party’s leadership to resign Friday on “Wake Up Memphis” after major election losses for the GOP in Memphis. Toney, who was kicked off the ballot for the Tennessee state senate district...
Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich Loses Re-election Bid Months After Aggressively Prosecuting Pamela Moses For Alleged Voter Fraud
Weirich's defeat in a "red state" is a resounding victory for people advocating a criminal justice reform agenda. The post Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich Loses Re-election Bid Months After Aggressively Prosecuting Pamela Moses For Alleged Voter Fraud appeared first on NewsOne.
MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Major problems with the MLGW payment system on Tuesday, August 2, caused major headaches and heartache for ratepayers. Thousands of customers were charged multiple times for the same bill. MLGW customers reported having their sky-high, summer bills deducted not once not twice, but as many as...
Clergy requests teens not be charged as adults in murder of Memphis pastor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered on Tuesday to remember Reverend Autura Eason-Williams. A viewing was held in West Memphis for the minister carjacked and murdered in her Whitehaven driveway on July 18. District Attorney Amy Weirich has said she wants to try the two teens charged with...
