Washington State

Primary election preview in Washington

q13fox.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.q13fox.com

The Stranger

Six Takeaways from Washington's 2022 Midterm Primaries

Standard-issue Washington Democrats, on the other hand, were popping bottles—or, more accurately, pizza boxes. Though we're still waiting on around half the vote to come in, things are looking good for Democrats across the state. But that's not all! Let's talk about it. Incumbent Congresswoman Kim Schrier just missed...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpug1170.com

Washington state primary election results coming in

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – A preliminary count of primary ballots shows tight general election races in local contests for the Washington state legislature. The most contested races in the area are in the 42nd District. For state Senate, Democrat Sharon Shewmake is ahead with almost 48% of the vote.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

WATCH: 2022 Washington state midterm election -- Vote analysis

SEATTLE — KOMO News political analyst Ron Dotzauer spoke to anchor Mary Nam Tuesday after the first batch of election results were released by the Secretary of State's office. Dotzauer cautioned that it's too early to draw conclusions but he he some interesting takeaways from the initial group of...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Primary Election 2022: Local and State Results

Results of the primary election will be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. On the ballot are races to represent the 3rd Congressional District, Lewis County Commissioner District 3, the Lewis County Public Utility District, state representative for the 19th Legislative District , Washington secretary of state, U.S. senator and more.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Washington voters weigh in on dozens of state primary races

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — HOLD HOLD HOLD. MOVING TUESDAY AUG. 2 AS ELECTION DAY LAYDOWN The top two candidates for a U.S. Senate seat, 10 congressional races and the secretary of state’s office will be decided by Washington voters in Tuesday’s primary. Voters will also weigh in on dozens of legislative contests and local elections. A key match in Tuesday’s election is the 8th Congressional District race, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier faces several opponents who hope to regain the district for Republicans, who held it until Schrier was first elected two years ago. Of the 10 candidates challenging her, three Republicans have raised the most: Army veteran Jesse Jensen, who ran unsuccessfully against Schrier in 2020; King County Council Member Reagan Dunn, a former federal prosecutor whose mother once held the seat; and former state attorney general candidate Matt Larkin.
WASHINGTON STATE
whatcom-news.com

Preliminary 2022 Primary Election results (August 2)

Initial results of Whatcom County and Washington State political races and propositions reported just after 8pm, August 2nd, by the Washington State Secretary of State and Whatcom County Election Division are as follows. Top 2 vote-getters in each race will advance to the General Election in November. Election results will be certified on August 16th.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Washington primary election on Tuesday; What to expect

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington State will hold what some political observers call a ‘jungle primary’ free-for-all on Tuesday. There are no Democratic or Republican primary ballots. All candidates are on the same ballot and the top two—regardless of political affiliation—move on the general election in November.
WASHINGTON STATE
thejoltnews.com

Early primary election results show some clear winners

Primary elections were held throughout Washington on Tuesday, August 2, and results for many Thurston County races appear to be settled. That’s because we have a “Top Two” system for determining which candidates will appear on General Election ballots. The Thurston County Auditor’s office reported that they’ve...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Primary Prep: A preview of some of Washington state 2022 top races

Are we in for a Red Wave in the 2022 mid-term election? Or will Americans firmly opposed to MAGA politics of former President Donald Trump and his supporters go blue in an attempt to keep such ideology at bay? Perhaps the sagging approval numbers for President Joe Biden will drag other Democrats down. Where does the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision factor into the election? Or gun control with the post-pandemic return of mass shootings?
WASHINGTON STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
q13fox.com

Vantage Highway wildfire continues to burn in eastern Washington

VANTAGE, Wash. - Eastern Washington is dry, hot and windy a combination perfect for wildfires. One, the Vantage Highway Fire, has already grown in size to 10,500 acres – or roughly 12.5 square miles, the size of a small city. On Tuesday, aircraft would fly overhead one after another...
VANTAGE, WA
J.R. Heimbigner

Will Washington residents receive another stimulus payment?

Photo of individual counting moneyPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) Is another stimulus payment possible? As families are struggling, especially during times of record inflation, will the United States government send out another stimulus? It's a great question worth asking. Right now, it looks like another stimulus payment from the federal government is not on the table.
WASHINGTON STATE
kptv.com

Washington State governor ends nearly all COVID-19 emergency orders

OLYMPIA Wash. (KPTV) - Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of 12 COVID-19 related emergency orders on Friday. Including these, the governor has now ended 87% of all COVID-19 emergency proclamations for Washington. These emergency orders are all healthcare related, and suspended various rules on training, testing and...
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave

At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
WENATCHEE, WA
KGW

What is the 'massive sales tax' referenced in a Christine Drazan ad?

PORTLAND, Ore. — The three-way race for Oregon governor is heating up as the November general election gets closer. Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson have all begun releasing campaign ads. One of those ads has sparked some questions from KGW viewers. A recent...
OREGON STATE

