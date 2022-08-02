Primary election preview in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — HOLD HOLD HOLD. MOVING TUESDAY AUG. 2 AS ELECTION DAY LAYDOWN The top two candidates for a U.S. Senate seat, 10 congressional races and the secretary of state’s office will be decided by Washington voters in Tuesday’s primary. Voters will also weigh in on dozens of legislative contests and local elections. A key match in Tuesday’s election is the 8th Congressional District race, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier faces several opponents who hope to regain the district for Republicans, who held it until Schrier was first elected two years ago. Of the 10 candidates challenging her, three Republicans have raised the most: Army veteran Jesse Jensen, who ran unsuccessfully against Schrier in 2020; King County Council Member Reagan Dunn, a former federal prosecutor whose mother once held the seat; and former state attorney general candidate Matt Larkin.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO