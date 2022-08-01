Kansas secretary of state refuses to provide provisional ballot records despite court ruling

www.kpvi.com
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Colorado Republicans allege Polis violating campaign finance rules with TABOR refunds
(The Center Square) – Colorado Republicans on Thursday accused Democratic Gov. Jared Polis of violating campaign finance rules by using taxpayer dollars to send letters out along with refund checks that they argue promote his re-election campaign. Colorado taxpayers are set to receive $750 refunds for individuals and $1,500...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday during a campaign rally at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. | Ken Coleman. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hundreds of Missouri governments opt out of state's sales tax holiday
(The Center Square) – Missouri consumers can get some economic relief during this weekend’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, but it's reduced by hundreds of cities, counties and special taxing districts not participating. Almost half of Missouri’s counties – 49 out of 114 – passed legislation to opt...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ogles leads hotly-contested GOP race in Tennessee's 5th Congressional District
(The Center Square) — Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles held a significant lead on Thursday night for the Republican nomination in Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District. With nearly 65% of the vote in, Ogles had 37.1% and former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell had 25.5% of the vote in the nine-person race, with Kurt Winstead at 21.8%.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dunn concedes in primary bout for Washington’s 8th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – With thousands of votes still left to be counted, King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn conceded to his fellow Republican Matt Larkin in the primary fight to take on Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier in Washington’s 8th Congressional District Thursday afternoon. “I just called Matt Larkin...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington’s 8th Congressional District still too close to call for GOP challenger
(The Center Square) – While votes are still being tallied, current numbers show uncertainties in Washington’s 8th Congressional District race. The district is carved out of the eastern sections of King and Pierce counties, as well portions of Chelan and Kittitas counties. As of Thursday, incumbent Kim Schrier is far ahead in the lead with 48% of the vote.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cox to Biden: Don't tie food security programs to Title IX
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said school nutrition programs should not be linked with adherence to the Biden administration's Title IX policies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in May that any school receiving federal nutrition assistance must also commit to investigating allegations of gender and sexual orientation discrimination or lose their funding.
KPVI Newschannel 6
History shows modest expectations for voter turnout in Washington state primary election
(The Center Square) – It's primary election day in Washington state. Voters in the Evergreen State will pare down a large field of candidates for statewide, legislative, and national office. The top-two candidates – regardless of party – will go on to face each other in the Nov. 8 general election.
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor signs law requiring student ID cards to have suicide prevention number
Martha and Paul Dickey’s son Jason Dickey took his Merrimack Valley High School ID card with him wherever he went, and had it on him the day he died by suicide in 2017, at age 19. On Wednesday, Gov. Chris Sununu signed the Jason Dickey Suicide Prevention Act, requiring...
KPVI Newschannel 6
'You've never worked a day in your life,' Bailey responds to Pritzker's campaign ad
(The Center Square) – Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey says Gov. J.B. Pritzker has never worked a day in his life in response to a Pritzker ad criticizing Bailey for getting COVID-19 relief funds for his farming operations. Pritzker, the incumbent Democrat, released a 30-second ad claiming Bailey...
KPVI Newschannel 6
VA 18-22 population went down, but voter registration went up
(The Center Square) – The number of Virginians aged between 18 and 22 decreased from 2012 to 2020, but the number of registered voters in that age range skyrocketed during that time period. In 2012, there were 587,901 Virginians aged between 18 and 22, but that number went down...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Maine's rate of uninsured declines amid Medicaid expansion
(The Center Square) – The number of low-income Mainers who lack basic health insurance has declined dramatically under an expansion of the federal Medicaid program. That's according to a new federal report, which shows Maine’s uninsured rate dropped 4.9 percentage points – from 21.3% in 2018 to 16.5% in 2020 – among adults aged 19-64 who qualified to receive coverage under the expansion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
BIG BOOTS TO FILL: Rankin steps down from state fair board after serving as chairman since its inception
The Wyoming State Fair has been known to bring visitors, exhibitors, and rodeo event competitors to Douglas from around the country and world each year, showcasing top-notch talent while also signifying the near end of summer. However, this notorious affair would not be as well-recognized as it has been in recent years without the efforts of the Wyoming State Fair Board, a board that came about in the statutory rewrite of 2018.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio Manufacturing Association lands $23.5 million federal grant
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s manufacturing industry projects a need for 25,000 hires over the next five years, and the Ohio Manufacture’s Association plans to use a multi-million-dollar federal grant to educate, train and create industry partnerships to help meet that need. The OMA partnered with the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Could the High Desert & county secede from California?
SAN BERNARDINO -- The question appears to be getting debated among county leaders. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 during a special meeting on Wednesday to put a question related to the topic on the November 2022 ballot. The question would involve whether residents of the county...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia sales tax holiday will run through the weekend
(The Center Square) – A sales tax holiday on school supplies and emergency preparedness items, which temporarily exempts purchasers from the tax, will run from Friday through Sunday in Virginia this weekend. The sales tax begins Friday one minute after midnight and ends at 11:59 on Sunday. The qualified...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pennsylvania tax collections dip; increases from income, sales taxes
(The Center Square) – An update from the Independent Fiscal Office showed that Pennsylvania’s revenues for its General Fund dipped by $4 million compared to last year. However, after adjusting for new transfers from certain taxes, collections were $83 million higher compared to July 2021. As the IFO’s...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington Ecology report admits clean fuel standard will add to price at the pump
(The Center Square) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee was adamant last year that energy prices would not increase as a result of his signing low-carbon fuel standard legislation into law. “And don’t let anybody give you that swill that somehow it’s gonna increase prices,” an animated Inslee said...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Connecticut investing in infrastructure at Rocky Hill facility
(The Center Square) – Veterans coming to Connecticut’s Rocky Hill campus will be seeing changes. Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday the state will be performing $5.1 million in infrastructure upgrades to the Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Hartford. The funding was approved at last week’s State Bond Commission meeting.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia DOT awards $199M in projects, but rising costs could squelch future construction
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded another $199 million in June for road projects statewide, but state officials warned that road project costs are increasing. The state allocated the money to 37 projects across The Peach State. The board considered 53 projects in June and...
Comments / 0