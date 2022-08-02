“The warehouses are full”: Cargo begins clogging Port of Los Angeles amid railroad worker shortage

nypressnews.com
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Shein Doubles Down on Air Cargo Logistics
Click here to read the full article. A deal struck earlier this month could help Shein double down on its logistics capacity through a link with China Southern Airlines Logistics (CSAL). The two companies said in a joint announcement to the Chinese market they had struck a strategic cooperative agreement. CSAL said the move was largely driven by the country’s Five-Year Plan focused on expanding cross-border air logistics. The two companies called the agreement a “long-term value” play aimed at “deepening development in the supply chain” by bolstering the movement of goods within China and internationally. The Five-Year Plan, which was released by...
Made in America: these are some of the companies bringing manufacturing back to the US
American companies are moving manufacturing back to the US from Asia. General Motors, GE, Intel and US Steel are among companies opening new factories in America. Companies started reviewing their supply chains following the US-China trade war and pandemic.
Toxic California Lake Has Lithium to Power EVs for Decades, Make US Less China-Dependent
The barren wasteland of the Salton Sea in Southern California holds a treasure that could potentially be an immense benefit to the EV industry: a massive supply of lithium. The post Toxic California Lake Has Lithium to Power EVs for Decades, Make US Less China-Dependent appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Sesame Solar is selling mobile disaster relief units powered entirely by clean energy
Sesame Solar is selling highly portable solar-powered units for things like mobile communications and command centers, medical units, kitchens and temporary housing. The systems use solar panels or clean hydrogen and can be ready for use within 15 minutes. It already has over 50 sales of nanogrids. Michigan-based startup Sesame...
Here's why Coca-Cola is eliminating the iconic green Sprite bottle
Coca-Cola is retiring the green Sprite bottle and switching to clear plastic. The change makes it more likely the bottle will be recycled.
Texas LNG Blast Starting to Eat into USA LNG Exports to Europe
An outage at Freeport LNG in Texas since a June 8 blast is starting to eat into U.S. LNG exports to Europe, a new market note from energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros has stated. According to a graph included in the note, which contained data stretching back to the...
Hershey CEO: Expect a Halloween candy shortage this year, as candy makers struggle to meet demand amid labor and supply issues
"We had opportunity to deliver more Halloween, but we weren't able to supply that," Hershey CEO Michelle Buck told investors.
Mexico Experiences Dangerous Drought While Companies like Coca-Cola and Heineken Take Billions of Liters of Water From Public Reservoirs
Mexico is experiencing a dangerous drought as drink companies continue to use billions of liters of water. The drought in Northern Mexico is so bad that taps are dry in the city of Monterrey. Pipas, or water delivery trucks, are the only way for the community to get water. As many people can’t afford water bottles, the public is growing increasingly angry at companies like Coca-Cola and Heineken that are taking billions of liters of water from public reservoirs, according to a Guardian piece.
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
Honda to cut output by up to 30% at Japan plants on supply snag
TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said it would slash production by up to 30% in Japan next month against original plans due to persistent supply chain and logistical issues.
Exclusive-Samsung workers in Vietnam bear brunt of slowdown in global demand for electronics
THAI NGUYEN, Vietnam, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has scaled back production at its massive smartphone plant in Vietnam, employees say, as retailers and warehouses grapple with rising inventory amid a global fall in consumer spending.
Ford says it delivered the sold-out F-150 Lightning to customers in all 50 states
Ford says it has delivered F-150 Lightning electric truck — which is totally sold out in the US for 2022 — to customers in all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii. It’s a nice, if not exactly important, milestone and a feather in Ford’s cap as it seeks to ramp up production and deliveries of its flagship electric vehicle. And it all happened in the span of two months, which Ford deems “lightning quick.”
Oil Companies And Startups Seem To Want A Slice Of The On-Demand Fuel Delivery Service Pie
The on-demand economy is estimated to soar to $335 billion by 2025, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) Research. On-demand services have disrupted many industries, including travel, food delivery, transportation, healthcare, e-commerce and professional services, because of their ability to provide products and services quickly and conveniently. The on-demand concept, which gained...
EV maker Lucid halves 2022 production forecast as supply chain snarls hit
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lucid Group (LCID.O) on Wednesday halved its production forecast for electric vehicles, blaming extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges, sending its shares down 10% after the bell.
Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Delivers 123 Elevators to Large Office Building in China
TOKYO, Aug 2, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation (MEBS, Head Office: Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo; President: Tadashi Matsumoto) announced today that Shanghai Mitsubishi Elevator Co., Ltd. has delivered 123 elevators for JD.com's new Headquarters building *1 for second phase construction. The building is located in Yizhuang Economic...
Inflation Brings Air Cargo Demand Down to Earth
Click here to read the full article. Global air cargo demand in June dipped 6.4 percent from the same period last year, which was an improvement on the 8.3 percent decline the prior month compared to May 2021, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported Wednesday. Capacity was 6.7 percent above June 2021. This was an increase on the 2.7 percent year-on-year growth recorded in May. Global demand for the first half-year was 4.3 percent below 2021 levels, while capacity in the period was up 4.5 percent from 2021. IATA said air cargo performance is being impacted by several factors. Trade activity ramped...
Lidar Maker Innoviz Signs $4 Billion Supply Deal With Volkswagen
(Reuters) - Innoviz Technologies will supply hardware and software to Volkswagen AG's Cariad unit in a deal valued at $4 billion, the Israeli company said on Tuesday. The components, including laser-based lidar sensors, will be used in advanced driver assistance systems and automated vehicles from multiple brands in the Volkswagen Group, starting mid-decade, Innoviz said.
TransPod Debuts the FluxJet, a First-in-the-World Vehicle for Ultra-High-Speed Transportation at over 1000 km/h
TransPod, the startup that is building the world’s leading ultra-high-speed ground transportation system (the TransPod Line ) to disrupt and redefine passenger and cargo transportation, unveiled the FluxJet, an industry-defining innovation that transforms the way we live, work, and travel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005004/en/ Based on groundbreaking innovations in propulsion and fossil-fuel-free clean energy systems, the FluxJet is a fully electric vehicle that is effectively a hybrid between an aircraft and a train. Featuring technological leaps in contactless power transmission and a new field of physics called veillance flux, the FluxJet travels in...
Volvo Group announces large-scale battery factory in Sweden to support electric truck production
The Volvo Group announces that it has started working on having a large-scale battery factory in Sweden to support its expansion of electric trucks, electric buses, and electric construction equipment production. The Volvo Group is not to be confused with Volvo Cars, which has been owned by China’s Geely for...
Target puts the squeeze on suppliers after inventories pile up
NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Target (TGT.N) Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell pledged in a June blog post that the retailer would take necessary actions to adapt to a post-pandemic landscape, paring a record $15.1 billion in unsold merchandise.
