Monday's Major League Linescores

MLB trade grades: Who won the Astros-Orioles Trey Mancini deal?
The Astros acquired Trey Mancini from the Orioles, but who won the deal?. The Houston Astros have pulled off an early-MLB Trade Deadline shocker by acquiring Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles while being apart of a huge 3-team trade. The Astros had been on the hunt for a first...
Phillies Make Multiple Minor League Promotions
The Philadelphia Phillies promoted Ben Brown, alongside some other intriguing prospects.
Phillies acquire Brandon Marsh from Angels in MLB trade deadline deal
The Philadelphia Phillies have landed a much-needed outfielder ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The Los Angeles Angels have traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Phillies, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. In return, the Angels will receive Phillies catcher Logan O’Hoppe, as reported by Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Brandon...
MLB Odds: Athletics vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick – 8/3/2022
The Oakland Athletics take on the Los Angeles Angels. MLB odds series for our Athletics Angels prediction and pick. James Kaprielian goes to the hill for the Athletics, while Shohei Ohtani gets the ball for the Angels. James Kaprielian has a 4.50 ERA, but he has not taken a conventional,...
FOX Sports
Rangers host the Orioles on home losing streak
Baltimore Orioles (53-51, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (46-57, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-4, 7.01 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (9-2, 2.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -126, Orioles +106; over/under is 8 1/2...
FOX Sports
Angels play the Athletics in series rubber match
Oakland Athletics (40-66, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (44-60, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (6-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Angels: Janson Junk (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, nine strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -121, Athletics +102; over/under is 8...
Top MLB free agents of 2023: Aaron Judge on top, Jacob deGrom slides in MLB free agent rankings
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is over halfway through with many of the top MLB free agents making impacts
FOX Sports
Mets try to keep home win streak going, host the Braves
Atlanta Braves (63-42, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (66-38, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (13-4, 2.93 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (11-4, 3.79 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -120, Braves +101; over/under is 8...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Prospects: Week 17 minor league review
The Yankees have started making moves and a number of their notable minor league prospects are heading to new cities. This comes at a time when the Yankees’ farm teams are generally playing their best baseball of the season. With a lot of movement coming in the system after the trades, there is no shortage of candidates to move up and take their recent performances to the next level. Let’s take a look at how the Yankees minor league system faired this past week.
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
Yardbarker
A look into the Braves future, championship window wide open
The Braves championship window is wide open. After a 26-year drought, the club won the World Series last year and brought the Commissioner’s Trophy back to Atlanta. In what had to be the most improbable postseason run, the club won just 88 games during the regular season, lost its best player to injury in July, and even squandered an early Game 5 lead in the World Series to finally call themselves champions.
