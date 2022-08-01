Neighbors dealing with high water, mudslides in Mingo County, W.Va.

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will start the day dry, but we will likely not end it that way. Keep your rain gear handy and stay weather aware. Most of us will wake up with some sunshine before clouds and rain chances start to increase this afternoon. I do not believe this will be an all-day washout, I do think we see some scattered storms later today. Some of them could have some heavy rain, so let’s hope and pray they don’t impact the spots that were devastated by flooding one week ago today.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO