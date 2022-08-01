Neighbors dealing with high water, mudslides in Mingo County, W.Va.

www.wymt.com
'This is by far the worst I've seen it,' Mingo County resident says of flooding
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — As Kentucky copes with terrible flooding, parts of West Virginia also were getting hammered Monday. Mingo County was hit hard by heavy rains, left with nowhere to go, but into people’s yards and homes. Water rushed through the streets in Chattaroy. In Delbarton,...
Elkview community still recovering six years after flood
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – The people of Elkview recognize the scene in eastern Kentucky all too well as they are still recovering from their own tragic flooding that happened over six years ago. Clendenin resident Sylvia Casto’s home was drowned by over ten feet of water during the deadly Elk River flooding in 2016. Now, […]
Rising Dewey Lake Affecting State Highways in Floyd County
Rising water levels at Dewey Lake are affecting state and local roadways in Floyd County. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports that the current lake elevation is 665.08 feet and water gates remain at minimum flow due to downstream flooding. This will cause the lake level to rise, which means area roadways are impassable or may become impassable.
Gov. Beshear: Death toll stays at 37 for now, potentially hundreds still missing following EKY floods
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his first of several media briefings Tuesday morning about ongoing relief efforts from last week’s devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky in Frankfort. You can watch that below:. The Governor will now travel to Pike, Floyd and Breathitt Counties to tour the...
Lieutenant Governor visits EKY communities impacted by flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the last few days, we have seen several state leaders tour communities devastated by flooding. On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman traveled to Clay, Leslie, Letcher and Knott Counties to see flood relief efforts in person and to hear the stories of Eastern Kentuckians who were affected.
Two more EKY counties approved for federal individual disaster assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Two more Eastern Kentucky counties were just added to the individual assistance list. Tuesday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted President Joe Biden approved Pike and Floyd County being added to the list. No word on where the mobile centers for those counties will be yet.
‘We weren’t fully prepared for this one’: Wayland wades through water
WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The people of Wayland have been wading water since last week, after flooding poured through the area worse than they have witnessed in the last four decades. Homeowners say it was quick and unexpected, taking over the homes near Mill Creek Road, hitting many businesses and...
Families trapped due to washed out bridges after flooding
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families in the Virgie area of Pike County are trapped Monday after bridges were washed out. At least seven private bridges along Longfork Road were swept away during the flood. Several rescues also took place to get residents to higher, dryer and safer ground. One...
Mill Creek Road blocked by water in Floyd County
WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are in Floyd County, you will want to avoid Mill Creek Road. The road is currently cut off due to water. We will update this as we get information.
Heat Advisory continues today for some, storms chances return later for most
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will start the day dry, but we will likely not end it that way. Keep your rain gear handy and stay weather aware. Most of us will wake up with some sunshine before clouds and rain chances start to increase this afternoon. I do not believe this will be an all-day washout, I do think we see some scattered storms later today. Some of them could have some heavy rain, so let’s hope and pray they don’t impact the spots that were devastated by flooding one week ago today.
SEVERE WEATHER WARNING for parts of Tri-State
A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for the following locations in the Tri-State area: Boyd County, Kentucky Southeastern Lawrence County, Ohio West Central Cabell County, West Virginia Northwestern Wayne County, West Virginia This warning will remain in effect until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Heavy rain will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban […]
FEMA working with Kentucky flood survivors as devastation continues
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Deadly flooding in Kentucky has authorities scrambling to help. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is on the ground as communities continue to deal with devastation in the eastern part of the state. FEMA spokesperson Briana Fenton is in Knott County where the administration set up a...
Locals in Jenkins working hard to repair town after flooding
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - People in the Jenkins community are working day and night to clean up homes and streets in the town after the flooding. “This looks incredibly pristine now compared to what it has been the last couple days. Road crew and the residents here have worked together to clean up the road to at least make it passable,” Jenkins City Police Chief James Stephens said while looking at a street leading through a neighborhood.
‘Eastern Kentuckians always stick together’: Knott Co. man uses kayak to save mother from flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - “Eastern Kentuckians always stick together. We always have. It’s like one family in this area,” said Earl Moore, a Knott County native. Moore got a phone call from his mother around 3 a.m. Thursday when flooding began hitting Eastern Kentucky. “She was...
Here are the flood relief services in Floyd County, Kentucky
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – As part of the relief efforts following the devastating flooding that hit Eastern Kentucky last week, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has shared a list of resources for residents in need and for those who are able to offer help. The list includes locations to drop off water, cleaning supplies, […]
