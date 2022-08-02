Some passengers on a Framingham-bound train forced a door open to escape after nearly two hours stuck with no AC in the sun in Brighton

universalhub.com
WCVB
2 bodies found at Boston's Carson Beach just hours apart, according to Massachusetts State Police
BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police officials say authorities are investigating the deaths of two men after their bodies were found at Carson Beach in Boston on Wednesday. State police said they first responded to Carson Beach at about 1:30 p.m. for a reported drowning near Mother's Rest. Boston firefighters removed that body from the water and Boston police said the unresponsive man was pronounced dead.
universalhub.com
Baker, T officials: Turn that frown upside down, Orange Line riders, because at 5 a.m. on Sept. 19, you're going to get faster, safer, more reliable service
Gov. Baker and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak announced today that Orange Line service will end at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 and will return at 5 a.m. on Sept. 19 with the elimination of slow zones, better signal systems, an almost entirely new fleet of cars and "deep cleaned" stations.
universalhub.com
Northern Ireland sports star who'd hoped to make his name here now faces charges he stomped a man outside a South Boston bar
A Gaelic football star from Northern Ireland who moved to South Boston earlier this year was arraigned today on charges he punched and then kicked a man outside the Lincoln Tavern so hard the man could lose a kidney. Ciaran McFaul, 28, had bail set at $5,000 on charges of...
whdh.com
Commuter train stalls on the tracks causing massive delays
BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuter train 595 on the Framingham line stalled on the tracks just past Boston Landing station, according to the MBTA. The MBTA informed passengers that another train will be coming to push them back to Boston Landing. The MBTA said delays should be expected on the line.
‘Bar Rescue’ star opening new restaurant in Boston area
WATERTOWN, Mass. — One of the most popular names in reality television and hospitality is opening a restaurant in the Boston area later this summer. Jon Taffer, the star of Paramount Network’s “Bar Rescue,” will welcome the public into Taffer’s Tavern at Arsenal Yards in Watertown on Aug. 31.
whdh.com
Bicyclists form human bike lane during Boston morning commute
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of activists stood shoulder to shoulder to form a human bicycle lane down Charles Street in Boston, advocating for a complete bike lane network amid a recent bicyclist death in the city. “We need better bicycle infrastructure that keeps bicyclists safe!” one man who helped form...
Two bodies found in Carson Beach area in South Boston
BOSTON - Police are investigating two bodies, one pulled from the water, near Carson Beach in South Boston on Wednesday, Police said the death are two separate incidents.At about 1:30 firefighters pulled a body from the water near the Mother's Rest Area near the beach. State police are still trying to determine how the person died and how he or she ended up in the water.About two hours later, state police responded to reports of an unresponsive man on the beach in the area of H Street. Police said that incident did not appear to be a drowning.
whdh.com
Just One Station: Hingham mother speaks out, vows to help others after family’s home burned in massive fire
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Weeks after a massive fire destroyed a multistory home in Hingham, the mother of the family that lived there is speaking out. Haley Cutter described for 7NEWS the moment she learned the $3 million home her family had just purchased was burning. She said she had...
universalhub.com
Eternal candidate sues to block Saturday street fair along Blue Hill Avenue
Roy Owens, who never met a long street fair he doesn't hate, sued Boston today in an effort to keep the city from shutting a two-mile stretch of Blue Hill Avenue as part of its Open Streets program to give pedestrians and bicyclists a wide expanse of road in which to enjoy themselves for one day.
universalhub.com
Person jumps from Tremont Street garage in Chinatown, dies
A person jumped from the top of the Tufts Medical Center garage at 274 Tremont St. in Chinatown around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, in an apparent suicide, Tufts told its employees. The incident has been identified as an apparent suicide; police are investigating. The person was not a Tufts Medical Center employee.
whdh.com
Climate protest blocks busy Boston street
BOSTON (WHDH) - Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion held a protest outside Park Station, with many protestors lying down in the middle of Tremont Street, blocking traffic during rush hour. Event organizers said they want the government to take action to avoid a climate disaster. Boston Police blocked off the...
nbcboston.com
‘Bar Rescue' Star Announces New Boston-Area Tavern Opening
Taffer’s Tavern, a restaurant founded by the star of Paramount Network’s "Bar Rescue," Jon Taffer, is opening up in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards at the end of August. The restaurant, which is now taking reservations, is scheduled to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Taffer on Sept. 8.
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
A woman accidentally shot herself in a Mass. Target parking lot, police say
The woman, who was not identified, suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg. A woman reportedly accidentally shot herself in the leg in the parking lot of a Target in Stoughton on Monday night, according to police. Shortly before 7 p.m., Stoughton police responded to a report of a...
AdWeek
David Williams Joins WCVB in Boston as Weekend Meteorologist
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Boston ABC affiliate WCVB has hired David Williams as its weekend evening meteorologist. Williams replaces Mike Wankum who was recently promoted to...
universalhub.com
Man shot to death on Norwell Street in Dorchester
Boston Police report a man was shot at 215 Norwell St. in Dorchester around 12:05 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WBUR
Culinary star and Boston restauranteur returns after another Food Network competition
Local chef Tiffani Faison is back from the Food Network throwdown, "Beachside Brawl." We ask her about her rising TV celebrity, her calling to keep making food in Boston, and what summer dishes we can cook up at home. Local author Rajani LaRocca, of Concord, writes children's books that explore...
universalhub.com
Developer proposes five-story residential building on Roslindale/West Roxbury line where charter school was once planned
The Dedham developer that once would have built a charter school at the old Clay car dealership on Belgrade Avenue told the BPDA this week it now plans to build a far larger five-story residential building on the site. Nearby residents, who formed a neighborhood association to fight off the...
Secret Phrase that Could Get You a Free Hotel Room Upgrade in Boston and Beyond
It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the travel industry; getting upgrades and freebies at hotels and resorts around the country, and even the world. Sometimes it's just a matter of asking when you check in, sometimes jumping on the website of the resort or hotel you're staying may have some fun info on the site, and sometimes it's random articles like this where we share the secret word, or in this case, phrase.
universalhub.com
You just never know who's going to turn on you: Two guys who attended a wedding together get into an argument at a Hyde Park bar, then one waits outside for the other to slice him up with a knife
On Feb. 26, police and bar workers say, two couples entered Master McGrath's on River Street in Hyde Park as friends. An hour later, though, one of the men lay in wait for the other outside - with a knife, which he used to slash his new enemy's arm - and which he would have used to inflict even more damage if alert bystanders hadn't stopped him, they said.
