Framingham, MA

Some passengers on a Framingham-bound train forced a door open to escape after nearly two hours stuck with no AC in the sun in Brighton

universalhub.com
 2 days ago
universalhub.com

WCVB

2 bodies found at Boston's Carson Beach just hours apart, according to Massachusetts State Police

BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police officials say authorities are investigating the deaths of two men after their bodies were found at Carson Beach in Boston on Wednesday. State police said they first responded to Carson Beach at about 1:30 p.m. for a reported drowning near Mother's Rest. Boston firefighters removed that body from the water and Boston police said the unresponsive man was pronounced dead.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Baker, T officials: Turn that frown upside down, Orange Line riders, because at 5 a.m. on Sept. 19, you're going to get faster, safer, more reliable service

Gov. Baker and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak announced today that Orange Line service will end at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 and will return at 5 a.m. on Sept. 19 with the elimination of slow zones, better signal systems, an almost entirely new fleet of cars and "deep cleaned" stations.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Commuter train stalls on the tracks causing massive delays

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuter train 595 on the Framingham line stalled on the tracks just past Boston Landing station, according to the MBTA. The MBTA informed passengers that another train will be coming to push them back to Boston Landing. The MBTA said delays should be expected on the line.
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Traffic
City
Brighton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
Framingham, MA
Traffic
City
Framingham, MA
whdh.com

Bicyclists form human bike lane during Boston morning commute

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of activists stood shoulder to shoulder to form a human bicycle lane down Charles Street in Boston, advocating for a complete bike lane network amid a recent bicyclist death in the city. “We need better bicycle infrastructure that keeps bicyclists safe!” one man who helped form...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Two bodies found in Carson Beach area in South Boston

BOSTON - Police are investigating two bodies, one pulled from the water, near Carson Beach in South Boston on Wednesday, Police said the death are two separate incidents.At about 1:30 firefighters pulled a body from the water near the Mother's Rest Area near the beach. State police are still trying to determine how the person died and how he or she ended up in the water.About two hours later, state police responded to reports of an unresponsive man on the beach in the area of H Street. Police said that incident did not appear to be a drowning.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Person jumps from Tremont Street garage in Chinatown, dies

A person jumped from the top of the Tufts Medical Center garage at 274 Tremont St. in Chinatown around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, in an apparent suicide, Tufts told its employees. The incident has been identified as an apparent suicide; police are investigating. The person was not a Tufts Medical Center employee.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Climate protest blocks busy Boston street

BOSTON (WHDH) - Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion held a protest outside Park Station, with many protestors lying down in the middle of Tremont Street, blocking traffic during rush hour. Event organizers said they want the government to take action to avoid a climate disaster. Boston Police blocked off the...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

‘Bar Rescue' Star Announces New Boston-Area Tavern Opening

Taffer’s Tavern, a restaurant founded by the star of Paramount Network’s "Bar Rescue," Jon Taffer, is opening up in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards at the end of August. The restaurant, which is now taking reservations, is scheduled to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Taffer on Sept. 8.
WATERTOWN, MA
universalhub.com

Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action

The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
BOSTON, MA
AdWeek

David Williams Joins WCVB in Boston as Weekend Meteorologist

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Boston ABC affiliate WCVB has hired David Williams as its weekend evening meteorologist. Williams replaces Mike Wankum who was recently promoted to...
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Secret Phrase that Could Get You a Free Hotel Room Upgrade in Boston and Beyond

It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the travel industry; getting upgrades and freebies at hotels and resorts around the country, and even the world. Sometimes it's just a matter of asking when you check in, sometimes jumping on the website of the resort or hotel you're staying may have some fun info on the site, and sometimes it's random articles like this where we share the secret word, or in this case, phrase.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

You just never know who's going to turn on you: Two guys who attended a wedding together get into an argument at a Hyde Park bar, then one waits outside for the other to slice him up with a knife

On Feb. 26, police and bar workers say, two couples entered Master McGrath's on River Street in Hyde Park as friends. An hour later, though, one of the men lay in wait for the other outside - with a knife, which he used to slash his new enemy's arm - and which he would have used to inflict even more damage if alert bystanders hadn't stopped him, they said.
BOSTON, MA

