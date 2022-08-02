Little Flower food bank fills big need in Aurora community

www.cbsnews.com
DougCo Sheriff warns vehicle thefts help power other crimesHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Wellspring brings intellectual and developmental disability housing to Castle RockNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Denver housing market shifts to favor buyersMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Hotels keep homeless out of hospitals, study showsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questionsSuzie GlassmanDenver, CO
Denver elderly care facility to close
Residents of a Catholic elderly care center in Denver will be forced to find new housing after the facility announced that it will be closing.
Denver Housing Authority Announces Opening of Housing Choice Voucher Lottery
Denver Housing Authority (DHA) is opening its Housing Choice Voucher (HCV), Section 8 Lottery on Sept. 15 and 16, 2022. Housing Choice Voucher, formerly known as Section 8, is a housing subsidy program that is funded by the federal government to assist very low to low-income families seeking affordable housing. The subsidy pays a portion of the owner’s rent in order to make housing affordable. Online entries only will be accepted on Thursday, September 15, 2022 (beginning at 12:01 a.m.) through Friday, September 16, 2022 (ending at 11:59 p.m.).
Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6th
On Saturday, a well-known ice cream brand is scheduled to debut its first scoop shop location in Colorado. If you're an ice cream lover in Colorado, you may want to check out the new Van Leeuwen Ice Cream scoop shop in Boulder when it opens later this week.
Get FREE School Supplies at Packz4Kidz 2022 on August 13th in Denver
Packz4Kidz serves children in preschool through 12th grade in need of new school supplies. Each child receives a backpack full of NEW school supplies as well as a new toothbrush and toothpaste kit. Water bottles and lunch boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. When: Saturday, August 13th,...
These cities have the highest rent in Colorado
The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
Loveland shooting victim was leader in Colorado Youth Congress, working toward more mental health support in schools
LOVELAND, Colo. — Two years ago, Meadow Sinner joined the Colorado Youth Congress, a group dedicated to empowering young people across the state to focus on issues like mental health and racial justice in school systems. When she joined, the meetings were on Zoom, but the CYC founder and...
Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers
Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
Tackling Crime & Homelessness At I-70 & Kipling
One of the most frequent concerns I, and my Jeffco counterparts, hear from residents is the growth of persons experiencing homelessness in our community. Residents cite criminal activity, overall safety, debris and property devaluation as their primary complaints when asking their governments to “fix” this issue. As I...
Fears of possible recession reverberate throughout Colorado restaurant industry
Fears of a possible recession reverberate throughout Colorado's restaurant industry, which is still working to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Colorado Psychiatrist Howard Weiss Indicted On 100 Counts Related To ‘Pill Mill’
DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver area doctor is accused of running what’s often referred to as a “pill mill” by overprescribing strong and highly addictive drugs to his patients. The case comes to light less than a month after lawmakers decided to take a closer look at the program designed to keep it from happening and found it hasn’t been working for years.
Locally owned and manufactured Wad-Free is the brainchild of a Denver resident
Local inventor and businessowner Cyndi Bray has recently moved the manufacturing of her product, Wad-Free for Bed Sheets, to Englewood’s Peak Manufacturing and Fulfillment. Wad-Free by Brayniacs LLC is a laundry gadget that prevents sheets from tangling, twisting and balling-up in both the washing machine and the dryer. Bray, a resident of Denver’s University neighborhood, appeared on the TV show “Shark Tank” last fall. Her episode — season 13, episode 5 —aired on Nov. 5.
Denver PD holds National Night Out events
Tuesday, Aug. 2 is National Night Out, a night for community members to interact with police in public places.
Denver hospitality group offers four-day work week to attract Gen Z
What's one way to try to keep members of Gen Z in in the workforce?. Sage Hospitality Group believes the solution is a four-day work week instead of five. The Denver-based company is actively offering a four-day work week to attract and retain Gen Z employees. Sage Hotel Management president...
Longtime Aurora bicycle nonprofit forced to find new shop
A bike shop that gives away bicycles to people who need them is being forced out of its shop again. Second Chance Bicycles has been serving the Aurora community for two decades by fixing up old bikes and giving them away to kids and adults who need reliable transportation. Four years ago, the building that housed the nonprofit was being redeveloped. Ernest Clark is a retired police officer, and the owner of Second Chance Bicycles had to find a new place to do business. "It's not just us moving. Everybody has to move out of here," he told CBS4 at the time. The...
New Mexico woman found dead on Flagstaff Mountain above Boulder killed for money and drugs, affidavit says
The New Mexico woman found dead on Flagstaff Mountain in Boulder County last month was reportedly killed by friends for the money and drugs she had in her car, but the man who shot her told investigators he acted in self-defense, according to court records. Alexis Baca, 25, was found...
This Is Colorado's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found every state's most famous deli sandwich.
Colorado Scottish Festival Coming to Edgewater This Weekend
The Colorado Scottish Festival is coming back to Edgewater this Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7! The event will be held at Citizen’s Park (24th and Chase). The two day event features pipe bands, whisky tastings, music, dancing, historic re-enactments and much more.
Rent is over $2,000 per month in these 42 Denver metro neighborhoods
The average price for an 841-square-foot apartment is now at $1,994, which is up for $1,879 last quarter.
Hot dog stand owner worries about future in Cherry Creek
DENVER — Like most neighborhoods in Denver, Cherry Creek seems to change by the day. Construction cranes tower above new, multistory buildings beginning to take shape. Google Maps can barely keep up with all the progress, but there's no need to update the corner of East 3rd Avenue and Milwaukee Street.
Taste of Colorado Will Return to Civic Center Park
After being canceled in 2020 and moving to a new format in 2021 that saw events scattered throughout downtown, Taste of Colorado will return to Civic Center Park for its 2022 edition — though that wasn't the original plan. A Denver Labor Day weekend tradition, this year's festival was...
Comments / 0