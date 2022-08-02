ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Sacramento man in jail after Elk Grove crime spree

By Shawnte Passmore
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

ELK GROVE – For nearly a week, Elk Grove police say an armed robbery suspect preyed on businesses and sometimes people's kindness.

For days, John Vang, 39, roamed the streets of Elk Grove. Police say the Sacramento man's crime spree started July 25 at around 5 a.m. at a McDonald's located near Sheldon Road and Stockton Boulevard.

Two days later, investigators say he broke into a rental car business to steal cash and other items in the morning.

Not long after, Vang is accused of targeting a Chipotle near Elk Grove and Franklin boulevards which was closed at the time.

When an unsuspecting employee agreed to unlock the door to bring Vang water, investigators say he moved in with gun in hand. He fired one shot into the restaurant's ceiling before making a run for it.

"We let our guards down a little bit when we think it's really, really safe," said Floren LeBlanc.

She occasionally brings her dog to a nearby pet hospital next to Chipotle.

On Saturday morning, investigators say Vang pointed a gun at a drive-through employee at a McDonald's on Elk Grove Boulevard near Interstate 5 before leaving with a cash drawer.

During the investigation, police determined Vang used a stolen vehicle. That's when the trail got hotter.

Elk Grove police shared the license plate with surrounding law enforcement agencies. Galt police detected the stolen vehicle by using the license plate reader, Flock.

Vang reportedly escaped from police by getting into another car and led police on a chase to Elk Grove on Highway 99, before eventually surrendering.

The armed robbery suspect is booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail. Police determined he had a female accomplice who is also booked. The pair face multiple charges.

"This guy is bad news," said Rob Souza, an Elk Grove resident. "I'm glad he's locked up."

