New Orleans, LA

WDSU

OPSO investigates 2 separate stabbings at Orleans Justice Center

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate stabbing incidents. A spokesperson told WDSU one happened over the weekend and another happened just yesterday. Officials did not learn about the most recent incident until today, the spokesperson said. The names and conditions of the inmates...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Police: Man arrested for allegedly beating 60-year-old victim to death

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a man has been arrested for beating another man to death last month. A Monday, August 1 news release from the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) identified 27-year-old Desmond Orange as the suspect arrested for the death of 60-year-old Albert Gibson. Police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR Deputies: Mother arrested after two-year-old’s fatal overdose

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say the 28-year-old mother of two-year-old Mitchell Robinson has been arrested since the toddler’s fatal overdose in June. According to a Tuesday, August 2 news release from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), Whitney Adriel Ard was arrested following the release of a toxicology report pertaining to her young son’s death.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Public Safety
WDSU

NOPD investigating shooting in the Lower 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS — News Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Lower Ninth Ward on Monday night. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg on the 6200 block of North Rampart Street around 10:21 p.m. No other information was released.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Duo arrested for attempting to cash fake checks from substance abuse facility

PIERRE PART, La (BRPROUD) — Two individuals were arrested on Sunday after attempting to cash fraudulent checks at a local bank. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, Carlin Peter Gaudet, 41, opened an account at a local financial institution and deposited a check made out to him on July 26 for $3850.44. Gaudet then obtained a debit card and transferred $3,350 to a cash app account.
PIERRE PART, LA
93.1 WZAK

Rapper Mystikal Arrested For Rape [VIDEO]

New Orleans native, 52 year old Michael Tyler, best known as the rapper Mystical, has been arrested and booked in an Ascension Parish jail after being accused of rape for the third time in the past two decades. Officers responded to a hospital sexual assault reference and interviewed the alleged...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Police: 6-year-old hurt in double shooting Monday evening

BATON ROUGE - Two people, including a child, were taken to a local hospital after a shooting Monday evening. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a home on Sherwood Street following a shooting. An unknown individual reportedly shot at a home, hitting a 44-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child.
BATON ROUGE, LA

