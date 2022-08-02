rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
WDSU
OPSO investigates 2 separate stabbings at Orleans Justice Center
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate stabbing incidents. A spokesperson told WDSU one happened over the weekend and another happened just yesterday. Officials did not learn about the most recent incident until today, the spokesperson said. The names and conditions of the inmates...
Deputies search for man accused of double shooting after disturbance in Houma
Violent Crimes Detectives are looking for 21-year-old Peyton Dee Chauvin of Houma, who is wanted for attempted second-degree murder.
brproud.com
Baker man arrested after allegedly biting mother of his child
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man was arrested after allegedly biting his child’s mother. Clarence Johnson, 32, of Baker was arrested after a recent investigation by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. The investigation centered around Johnson and an alleged victim of domestic abuse. Johnson...
Louisiana duo arrested after seizure of marijuana, cocaine, cash, handgun and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was alerted to some possible illegal drug activity around Nairn Dr. last month. The alert came in on July 21 and initially focused on Terrance Thibodeaux, 32, of Baton Rouge, dealing drugs from a 2019 Audi A5. Fast-forward ten days and that same vehicle was […]
theadvocate.com
Despite 2 warnings, a toddler died of an overdose. Louisiana's investigating what went wrong.
Louisiana officials opened a probe into the state's Department of Child and Family Services, the agency said, after a 2-year-old died from a fentanyl overdose despite law enforcement having twice flagged risks to the boy's safety in the months before his death. Two-year-old Mitchell Robinson was unresponsive when his mother...
NOPD: Woman shoots man, leads cops on chase
A woman leads New Orleans police on a chase after allegedly shooting a man and injuring a woman during the chase. “Around 7:13 p.m. Fifth District officers responded to a call reporting shots fired near the intersection of North
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information Regarding Fatal Hit-and-Run Investigation
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information Regarding Fatal Hit-and-Run Investigation. On August 2, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that BRPD Traffic Homicide Investigators are seeking information regarding a hit and run fatality that occurred on August 1, 2022, in the 4600 block of North Street around 10:10 a.m. According to...
uptownmessenger.com
Police arrest three suspects, including two juveniles, in homicide, shooting
The New Orleans Police Department made three major arrests last week in connection to crimes committed in the Uptown area. All arrests took place on July 28, according to a press release. Two suspects were arrested in connection to a homicide last month (July 15) in the 8300 block of...
brproud.com
Police: Man arrested for allegedly beating 60-year-old victim to death
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a man has been arrested for beating another man to death last month. A Monday, August 1 news release from the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) identified 27-year-old Desmond Orange as the suspect arrested for the death of 60-year-old Albert Gibson. Police...
fox8live.com
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans police officer was arrested last week on accusations that he was driving drunk while on duty, after he crashed his marked NOPD cruiser into several vehicles while driving with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit. The NOPD said Traffic...
brproud.com
EBR Deputies: Mother arrested after two-year-old’s fatal overdose
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say the 28-year-old mother of two-year-old Mitchell Robinson has been arrested since the toddler’s fatal overdose in June. According to a Tuesday, August 2 news release from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), Whitney Adriel Ard was arrested following the release of a toxicology report pertaining to her young son’s death.
NOLA.com
Man was involved in 'inappropriate relationship' with 16-year-old boy accused of killing him: JPSO
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and booked with second-degree murder in the killing last month of a 37-year-old man with whom he was involved in an inappropriate, illegal relationship, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The teen is accused of fatally shooting Peter Mosby Jr., 37, of unincorporated...
NOLA.com
Fight between family members leads to fatal shooting in Jefferson; Suspect arrested, JPSO says
A 28-year-old man is dead and his relative is behind bars after Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators say an altercation between the two ended in gunfire Sunday evening. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Darren Tatum, of Gretna. Devin Tatum, 28, was arrested at the scene of...
WDSU
NOPD investigating shooting in the Lower 9th Ward
NEW ORLEANS — News Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Lower Ninth Ward on Monday night. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg on the 6200 block of North Rampart Street around 10:21 p.m. No other information was released.
Woman shoots and kills ex-boyfriend during an argument, Tangipahoa detectives say
Reports show that on Sunday, deputies responded to reports of shots fired at a home on Cecil P Road.
NOLA.com
Family stops carjacking, holds down suspect until NOPD arrives, police say
After witnessing a Florida Area carjacking in progress, family members of the suspect intervened and held the alleged suspect down until police arrived, the New Orleans police said. A 68-year-old woman was in her vehicle at the intersection of North Rocheblave and Independence streets at around 11:36 a.m. Sunday when...
‘These people are animals:’ Livingston Parish man sentenced to 50 years in prison for distributing fentanyl
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish man will spend the next 50 years in prison after he was sentenced for distributing fentanyl pills. According to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, Colton Boudreaux, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of fentanyl and one count of entering contraband into a penal institution.
brproud.com
Duo arrested for attempting to cash fake checks from substance abuse facility
PIERRE PART, La (BRPROUD) — Two individuals were arrested on Sunday after attempting to cash fraudulent checks at a local bank. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, Carlin Peter Gaudet, 41, opened an account at a local financial institution and deposited a check made out to him on July 26 for $3850.44. Gaudet then obtained a debit card and transferred $3,350 to a cash app account.
Rapper Mystikal Arrested For Rape [VIDEO]
New Orleans native, 52 year old Michael Tyler, best known as the rapper Mystical, has been arrested and booked in an Ascension Parish jail after being accused of rape for the third time in the past two decades. Officers responded to a hospital sexual assault reference and interviewed the alleged...
wbrz.com
Police: 6-year-old hurt in double shooting Monday evening
BATON ROUGE - Two people, including a child, were taken to a local hospital after a shooting Monday evening. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a home on Sherwood Street following a shooting. An unknown individual reportedly shot at a home, hitting a 44-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child.
