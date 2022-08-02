ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Briefly in Denton and the area

By Justin Grass Staff Writer
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 2 days ago

Denton County Public Health says monkeypox case count now up to 10

Denton County Public Health’s first weekly report for monkeypox has the county up to 10 positive cases.

Comments / 0

CBS DFW

Large grass fire comes close to homes and school in Parker County, 1 building lost

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A large grass fire has come close to homes and even a school in Parker County this afternoon.The scene is developing along Wilson Bend Road near Highway 113 - adjacent to Millsap Elementary School.Sports events at the school have been canceled for the night.No reports of anyone hurt.  Multiple fire departments from across the county along with ground doziers are working to fight the flames.The Texas A&M Forest Service reported that as of 3:39 p.m., the fire covered 50 acres. One outbuilding was lost to the fire, but fire crews have halted the blaze's forward progress and are protecting 19 residences.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Vagrancy and Homelessness Abound in Dallas

Vagrancy and homelessness are ongoing issues in Dallas County, as nearly 4,000 people experience some form of homelessness on any given night, according to the 2022 Point-in-Time Homeless Count from the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance (MDHA). MDHA’s most recent State of Homelessness fact sheet reveals that 3,996 people in Dallas...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Message from the City of Heath: Drought and Water Restrictions

HEATH, TX (July 30, 2022) Heath City staff will provide an in-depth report regarding the current Stage 3 Water Restrictions and why they are necessary at the August 9 City Council meeting. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., and we will place this item at the top of the agenda. We encourage you to attend to gain the latest information, including the data behind the decisions being made regarding the water restrictions.
HEATH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Teacher Shortage Tolls Alarm

As the 2022-23 school year approaches, Texas public school districts are struggling to fill teacher and staff vacancies. Patryce Zarraga and Diane Birdwell, two former educators, spoke to KERA News last week about the staffing crisis. They claimed that returning to in-person classes after long stints of virtual learning due to COVID-prompted school shutdowns presented multiple challenges.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Fast-moving fire engulfs multiple buildings near Denison

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — A fast-moving fire damaged four structures and threatened others along U.S. 69 near Denison on Tuesday afternoon. The fire was centered along the highway's intersection with Frosty Hollow Road, about three miles southeast of downtown Denison. The first call for help went out around...
DENISON, TX
AOL Corp

‘Blood on the walls’: Fort Worth church group calls for investigation of Tarrant jail

A Fort Worth church has asked the Tarrant County Commissioners Court to open an investigation into the 43 deaths that have occurred at the county jail since 2017. Three members of Broadway Baptist Church, who make up the church’s Justice Committee, spoke during Tuesday’s meeting. They are the second group in two months that has expressed concerns to the commissioners court about abuse inside the jail and have called for an independent investigation.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas

Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
TEXAS STATE
azlenews.net

Worth the wait: Bridge construction to enhance mobility

Motorists will notice a smoother drive when the new bridge is completed over Lake Worth. But the Texas Department of Transportation project is still two years from finish. The State Highway 199 bridge project over Lake Worth will enhance mobility and safety between FM 1886 (Confederate Park Road) and Hodgkins Road, said Val Lopez, TxDOT public information officer for the Fort Worth District.
FORT WORTH, TX
lakeworthtx.org

City of Lake Worth FY 2022-2023 Proposed Budget

Lake Worth city staff works throughout the year to prepare a budget for the new fiscal year that begins October 1. A proposed budget was presented to the City Council during the budget workshop on Friday, July 22, 2022 and the Lake Worth City Council will conduct a public hearing on the budget at the August 16, 2022 regular City Council meeting. The budget is scheduled to be adopted on September 20, 2022.
LAKE WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

'It's Always Been an Unfair Fight': These Lawyers Hope to Keep Dallas Residents from Being Evicted

In most courts, eviction proceedings happen quickly, local attorney Mark Melton said. If a tenant facing eviction isn’t in court, the result is usually a default judgment forcing them to leave their home. Even when tenants do show up to court, if they don’t have a lawyer, their chances of successfully defending against the eviction are slim. Representatives for landlords requesting the evictions often tell judges that the tenant is behind on rent. Tenants who don’t know what legal defenses are at their disposal will likely be evicted.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Lakes across North Texas shrink due to drought

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - When Lake Lavon is 100% full, Woody Woodruff says the shoreline isn't visible. "I have seen a significant drop in the last three to four weeks," the owner of Woody's on the Lake said. The constant heat with little to no rainfall is affecting his boat rental business and others. "Sales are down all over the DFW area as far as people coming out and spending time on the lake and it's due to the heat and I've heard that from lots of people," he said. Across North Texas, drought conditions are continuing to expand and lakes in our area...
TEXAS STATE
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

