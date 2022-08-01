Read on theshoppersweekly.com
TWO Stages of Entertainment at Balloon Fest!
With TWO stages of live entertainment at Centralia Balloon Fest guests are sure to find their favorite tunes! This weekend long festival will be celebrated August 19, 20, 21. Local artists will be performing across two stages at Centralia Balloon Fest. “In year’s past there has been one stage for...
Centralia BPW Holds July Meeting
Centralia Business and Professional Women held the July meeting at the Centralia Elks Lodge on Wednesday, July 13 at 6:00 pm. President Tischa Daugherty welcomed members and guest Lori Bassett and began the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and the Collect. The June minutes were approved as presented. Nancy James presented the treasurer’s report along with the presentation of bills.
Centralia Clean and Green cleanup
Centralia Clean and Green is coordinating a Centralia city cleanup prior to the Balloon Festival. They are asking volunteers to assist with cleaning up the downtown area and Fairview Park on Tuesday, August 16. The staging area for the cleanup will be at the Centralia City Hall at 6 pm. Trash bags, gloves, and trash picker tongs will be provided.
Part Time Job Fair to be Held August 31
The Innovation Hub, located at 123 S 10th Street, will host its first event on Wednesday, August 31st from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A part time job fair will be held with prospective employers from a variety of industries on hand to meet with those looking for part time employment.
Jefferson County tax bills mailed
Jefferson County Treasurer Bob Watt has announced that the 2021 payable in 2022 real estate property tax bills will be mailed August 10. There are two installment due dates; September 9 for the first installment; and November 9 for the final installment. The Treasurer’s office, and most local banks will begin accepting payment on August 10, 2022. The online, and pay-by-phone options are open now.
