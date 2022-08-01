ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, IL

theshoppersweekly.com

TWO Stages of Entertainment at Balloon Fest!

With TWO stages of live entertainment at Centralia Balloon Fest guests are sure to find their favorite tunes! This weekend long festival will be celebrated August 19, 20, 21. Local artists will be performing across two stages at Centralia Balloon Fest. “In year’s past there has been one stage for...
CENTRALIA, IL
theshoppersweekly.com

Centralia Clean and Green cleanup

Centralia Clean and Green is coordinating a Centralia city cleanup prior to the Balloon Festival. They are asking volunteers to assist with cleaning up the downtown area and Fairview Park on Tuesday, August 16. The staging area for the cleanup will be at the Centralia City Hall at 6 pm. Trash bags, gloves, and trash picker tongs will be provided.
CENTRALIA, IL
advantagenews.com

Wood River to hold National Night Out

Community policing will be on display next week when Wood River closes a portion of Ferguson Avenue and the Wood River Public Library parking lot for a National Night Out event. National Night Out started in the 1980s as an opportunity for neighbors to turn their porch lights on and talk with law enforcement and first responders on ways to keep communities safer.
WOOD RIVER, IL
theshoppersweekly.com

Centralia BPW Holds July Meeting

Centralia Business and Professional Women held the July meeting at the Centralia Elks Lodge on Wednesday, July 13 at 6:00 pm. President Tischa Daugherty welcomed members and guest Lori Bassett and began the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and the Collect. The June minutes were approved as presented. Nancy James presented the treasurer’s report along with the presentation of bills.
CENTRALIA, IL
5 On Your Side

Second Starbucks coming to this Metro East city

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Collinsville will get a second Starbucks as part of the redevelopment of a prime corner along Illinois Route 159. Construction started in July on a drive-thru location of the national coffee chain and a Total Access Urgent Care that will be one of the Brentwood-based urgent care chain’s first Illinois facilities.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
wjbc.com

Illinois State Fair queen declared out of Perry County

SPRINGFIELD – Your hostess for the Illinois State Fair – and, later in the month, the Du Quoin State Fair – is Addisyn Calloni, who is from Royalton, in Franklin County. Since Franklin County has no pageant – her high school does not even have an FFA chapter – she came out of the Perry County pageant to become Miss County Fair Queen.
PERRY COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

NovaCare Rehabilitation opens facility in Centralia

NovaCare Rehabilitation now has a facility in Centralia. It’s inside the Body Shoppe Facility at 1138 West McCord Street. The Greater Centralia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting this week to welcome the new business. NovaCare says its mission is to provide an exceptional patient care experience that...
CENTRALIA, IL
theshoppersweekly.com

Part Time Job Fair to be Held August 31

The Innovation Hub, located at 123 S 10th Street, will host its first event on Wednesday, August 31st from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A part time job fair will be held with prospective employers from a variety of industries on hand to meet with those looking for part time employment.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
wfcnnews.com

New hotel to be built in Marion

MARION - A new hotel will soon be coming to the west side of Marion. Building permit documents show the new hotel will be located on The Hill Avenue across from the current Holiday Inn & Express. The project will come at a cost of $10 million. The name of...
MARION, IL
wsiu.org

UPDATE: Two people hit by a train in Washington Co. identified

The Washington County Coroner's has identified two people hit by an Amtrak train early Wednesday morning. 28-year-old Curtis Braswell of Marble Hill, Missouri and 21-year-old Della Blewett of Mt. Vernon were both pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office says it appears both were in the railroad tracks just...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Missing Carbondale teen found safe

CARBONDALE, IL — Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl reported missing in Carbondale, Illinois. The Carbondale Police Department says Shariah N. Davis was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of West Walnut Street. The 16-year-old girl is described as standing 5 feet, 8...
CARBONDALE, IL
wfcnnews.com

6 dogs found dead after Cambria house fire

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Six dogs were found dead following a house fire overnight in Williamson County. According to the Cambria Fire Department, they were called to the fire around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at a home on Madison Street. Additional fire agencies were later toned to the scene. No individuals...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Missing Benton man located by law enforcement

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Benton police have located the missing man who reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. According to a release, Lawrence Zicker, 91, was last seen in the 400 block of North Du Quoin Street in Benton, Ill. on Friday, August 5. Lawrence was last seen wearing...
BENTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois Tyson Foods plant breaks ground downstate

CASEYVILLE, Ill. - Governor JB Pritzker helped to officially break ground Wednesday at the new Tyson Foods processing plant in downstate Illinois. Tyson is investing more than $180 million in the plant expansion in Caseyville, making it capable of producing 16 million pounds of product a year. The expansion will...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjpf.com

Two killed in pedestrian-train collision

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were killed Wednesday when they were hit by a train in Washington County. It happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the Richview area. The Washington County Coroner’s Office says a male in his twenties or thirties and a female in her late teens to early twenties were hit by an Amtrak train.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Teutopolis and Montrose Fire Protection Districts Respond to Semi Rollover on I-70

The Teutopolis and Montrose Fire Departments responded to a semi rollover on Interstate 70 on Thursday. The following was released by the Teutopolis Fire Department on their Facebook Page:. “On Thursday, 8/4/2022 at 11:27 hours, Teutopolis Firefughters, with auto-aid from Montrose FPD, were dispatched to a reported rollover tractor trailer...
MONTROSE, IL

