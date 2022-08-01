Read on theshoppersweekly.com
Centralia BPW Holds July Meeting
Centralia Business and Professional Women held the July meeting at the Centralia Elks Lodge on Wednesday, July 13 at 6:00 pm. President Tischa Daugherty welcomed members and guest Lori Bassett and began the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and the Collect. The June minutes were approved as presented. Nancy James presented the treasurer’s report along with the presentation of bills.
Centralia Clean and Green cleanup
Centralia Clean and Green is coordinating a Centralia city cleanup prior to the Balloon Festival. They are asking volunteers to assist with cleaning up the downtown area and Fairview Park on Tuesday, August 16. The staging area for the cleanup will be at the Centralia City Hall at 6 pm. Trash bags, gloves, and trash picker tongs will be provided.
Illinois State Fair queen declared out of Perry County
SPRINGFIELD – Your hostess for the Illinois State Fair – and, later in the month, the Du Quoin State Fair – is Addisyn Calloni, who is from Royalton, in Franklin County. Since Franklin County has no pageant – her high school does not even have an FFA chapter – she came out of the Perry County pageant to become Miss County Fair Queen.
TWO Stages of Entertainment at Balloon Fest!
With TWO stages of live entertainment at Centralia Balloon Fest guests are sure to find their favorite tunes! This weekend long festival will be celebrated August 19, 20, 21. Local artists will be performing across two stages at Centralia Balloon Fest. “In year’s past there has been one stage for...
Part Time Job Fair to be Held August 31
The Innovation Hub, located at 123 S 10th Street, will host its first event on Wednesday, August 31st from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A part time job fair will be held with prospective employers from a variety of industries on hand to meet with those looking for part time employment.
NovaCare Rehabilitation opens facility in Centralia
NovaCare Rehabilitation now has a facility in Centralia. It’s inside the Body Shoppe Facility at 1138 West McCord Street. The Greater Centralia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting this week to welcome the new business. NovaCare says its mission is to provide an exceptional patient care experience that...
New hotel to be built in Marion
MARION - A new hotel will soon be coming to the west side of Marion. Building permit documents show the new hotel will be located on The Hill Avenue across from the current Holiday Inn & Express. The project will come at a cost of $10 million. The name of...
Funding for southern Illinois projects included in Senate budget
178 million dollars for Illinois projects is included in the U.S. Senate's budget for fiscal year 2023. In Southern Illinois, several education and workforce programs will receive funds in the budget proposal, including a mobile manufacturing training lab at Kaskaskia College, creation of a new Center for Rural Health at the SIU School of Medicine, and for Shawnee Community College to expand a commercial truck driving program to Metropolis and Cairo.
Delaney Kell crowned 2022 Miss Marion County Fair Queen
The 2022 Miss Marion County Fair Queen is Delaney Kell of Salem. “It means a lot. I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a little girl so to say I did it is huge.”. The 19-year-old grew up at the fair attending each year since she was a baby.
Jefferson County tax bills mailed
Jefferson County Treasurer Bob Watt has announced that the 2021 payable in 2022 real estate property tax bills will be mailed August 10. There are two installment due dates; September 9 for the first installment; and November 9 for the final installment. The Treasurer’s office, and most local banks will begin accepting payment on August 10, 2022. The online, and pay-by-phone options are open now.
Illinois Sheriff Issues Warning About A Cannibal Spaghetti Cook
In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's really difficult sometimes to figure out if something we're being told is fact or fiction. I'm not necessarily referring to politics, either. There's a lot of BS floating around about all sorts of things, and sometimes people fall for it.
Disaster Proclamation issued for St. Clair, Washington counties
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) — A Disaster Proclamation has been issued for St. Clair and Washington counties following recent heavy rain and flooding. The declaration allows local entities access to state resources and emergency personnel who can assist in the response and recovery of these impacted communities. “More than 100...
Carbondale church invests in solar panels
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Old Town Cape youth entrepreneurship grants. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT.
EDA awards $3.1 million grant for more jobs and income for Marion, Illinois.
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – The Marion Citadel building, home of EThOs (Entrepreneurial and Technical Opportunities) and the Vault Cafe was just awarded $3.1 million by the Economic Development Administration for a new redesign of the building. The building was built in 1914. It started as a bank but has...
Missing Carbondale Teen Found
CARBONDALE – Police in Carbondale say a missing teen, 16-year-old Shariah N. Davis of Carbondale, has been found to be good health after being found in Carbondale. Davis has been missing since Aug. 1 when she was last seen in the 1400 block of West Walnut Street. She’s known...
UPDATE: Two people hit by a train in Washington Co. identified
The Washington County Coroner's has identified two people hit by an Amtrak train early Wednesday morning. 28-year-old Curtis Braswell of Marble Hill, Missouri and 21-year-old Della Blewett of Mt. Vernon were both pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office says it appears both were in the railroad tracks just...
Police Beat for Thursday, August 4th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 39-year-old Salem man for possession of methamphetamine after he allegedly dropped a baggie of what field tested as the drug on the floor of a Salem business on Wednesday. With the help of video surveillance, Michael Talley of West Warmouth was identified as the person who dropped the baggie. He was taken into custody when police saw him riding a bicycle near the Warmouth and Ohio Street intersection Wednesday afternoon.
6 dogs found dead after Cambria house fire
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Six dogs were found dead following a house fire overnight in Williamson County. According to the Cambria Fire Department, they were called to the fire around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at a home on Madison Street. Additional fire agencies were later toned to the scene. No individuals...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bond, Calhoun, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Clinton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bond; Calhoun; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Clinton; Coles; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fayette; Greene; Jasper; Jersey; Logan; Macon; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; McLean; Menard; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Moultrie; Piatt; Pike; Randolph; Sangamon; Scott; Shelby; St. Clair; Vermilion; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 515 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOND CALHOUN CHAMPAIGN CHRISTIAN CLARK CLAY CLINTON COLES CUMBERLAND DE WITT DOUGLAS EDGAR EFFINGHAM FAYETTE GREENE JASPER JERSEY LOGAN MACON MACOUPIN MADISON MARION MCLEAN MENARD MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN MOULTRIE PIATT PIKE RANDOLPH SANGAMON SCOTT SHELBY ST. CLAIR VERMILION WASHINGTON
