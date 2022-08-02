Health Misinformation in Alaska Building better conversations

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska)— Alaska’s tribes, cities, and boroughs will have new opportunities to build local transportation improvements with new funding from the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF). Two programs; the Community Transportation Program (CTP) and Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) will open for grant applications in fall 2022. DOT&PF is issuing a “Pre-Notice” for both programs in order to start coordinating with local governments and share next steps in the application process. The department added the “Pre-Notice” step in response to the public’s request for more time to identify community projects.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO