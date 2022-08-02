Health Misinformation in Alaska Building better conversations

www.deltanewsweb.com
Alaska DOT&PF Announces New Funding Cycle for Community Transportation
(ANCHORAGE, Alaska)— Alaska’s tribes, cities, and boroughs will have new opportunities to build local transportation improvements with new funding from the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF). Two programs; the Community Transportation Program (CTP) and Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) will open for grant applications in fall 2022. DOT&PF is issuing a “Pre-Notice” for both programs in order to start coordinating with local governments and share next steps in the application process. The department added the “Pre-Notice” step in response to the public’s request for more time to identify community projects.
First National Bank Alaska shines spotlight on Valdez Theatre Conference with $5,000 donation
(VALDEZ) In its 30th year, the Valdez Theatre Conference attracts top-notch playwrights and actors, turning the small Prince William Sound community into a performing arts paradise for one week out of the year. With First National Bank Alaska’s Centennial year donation of $5,000, the bank is the longest–running sponsor of the event.
