First National Bank Alaska shines spotlight on Valdez Theatre Conference with $5,000 donation

The University of Alaska Southeast to build equity with free Alaska Native language courses
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At the end of August, the University of Alaska Southeast will begin offering free, online Alaska Native language courses. The course is open to anybody and has no age restrictions. Courses are offered in Tlingit, Haida, and Tsimshian languages. There will be nine classes offered in total, split between beginner, intermediate and advanced levels.
Fishing for bears in Alaska's wild
KING SALMON, Alaska — Are you lucky enough to be traveling to Alaska this year? I am. If you are too, we’ll be two of an estimated 2.3 million visitors — cruise passengers, fishermen and independent travelers — heading north to “America’s Last Frontier.” After spending two years isolating at home, I’m more than ready for another trip to the 50th state. More than twice as large as Texas, Alaska has it all: mountains, glaciers, rivers, lakes, coastal bays, forests, tundra, even active volcanoes.
Alaska DOT&PF Announces New Funding Cycle for Community Transportation
(ANCHORAGE, Alaska)— Alaska’s tribes, cities, and boroughs will have new opportunities to build local transportation improvements with new funding from the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF). Two programs; the Community Transportation Program (CTP) and Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) will open for grant applications in fall 2022. DOT&PF is issuing a “Pre-Notice” for both programs in order to start coordinating with local governments and share next steps in the application process. The department added the “Pre-Notice” step in response to the public’s request for more time to identify community projects.
Outside The Gates: Palmer veteran becomes first in Alaska to receive a ramp from Ohio nonprofit
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s easy to see Frank Bird has an appreciation for art. The walls of his house proudly display his extensive collection — but perhaps what Bird appreciates more than art is the time he spent serving our country. “I love my job,” Bird said....
The Alaska Interagency Coordination Center deactivates the Alaska Interagency Wildland Fire Joint Information Center
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Interagency Coordination Center (AICC) deactivated the Alaska Interagency Wildland Fire Joint Information Center on Monday, August 1. Since the fire season is winding down due to cooler and wetter weather the additional presence of the Joint Information Center, which was activated on June 24, is no longer needed.
Frank Tomaszewski runs for Alaska House District 34
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Republican Frank Tomaszewski is running for district 34 in the Alaska House. He said he is running to be a voice for those who feel unrepresented by their legislators. “What I would really love to see the legislature do is follow the law. I know it’s a unique concept, but for some reason over the past several years, the legislature has seemed to only follow some statutes and ignore others. I think it needs to be a legislature that follows the law and fulfills their promises as a legislator.”
Gov. Dunleavy, Nancy Dahlstrom sit down for Alaska Landmine interview
Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Nancy Dahlstrom sat down with Jeff Landfield of the Alaska Landmine this week for a candid interview. (Photo courtesy Alaska Landmine) Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy and his running mate for lieutenant governor, Nancy Dahlstrom, are riding down the campaign trail in Dunleavy's quest for a second term.
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Sen. Dan Sullivan says he supports Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan....
Photo of the day August 2
“In terms of wilderness preservation, Alaska is the last frontier. This time, given one great final chance, let us strive to do it right. Not in our generation, nor ever again, will we have a land and wildlife opportunity approaching the scope and importance of this one.” — Mo Udall.
Alaska Peninsula – ADFG Area M commercial Fisheries closure for 3 weeks during passage of chums Alaska Peninsula – ADFG Area M commercial Fisheries closure for 3 weeks during passage of chums
A letter to Michael Dunleavey, Honorable Governor of the Great State of Alaska. I wrote to you this past spring/summer with regards to closure or at least some sort of number of chums pass through False Pass for migrating chum to their spawning grounds. While I saw increased numbers of chum for our Kuskokwim River with the decreased commercial activities for Alaska Peninsula Area M Commercial Fisheries, which I very much appreciate for the well being of my people. I also think that your administration has not done enough to protect the Yukon King and Chum both summer and fall stocks.
Notes from the trail: Amy Demboski picks Nick Begich and Gov. Dunleavy hits the campaign trail
Endorsements: The Nick Begich for Congress campaign announced on Wednesday that Amy Demboski, a former political rival, endorsed his candidacy for Congress. Demboski is a former Anchorage Assemblywoman who ran for mayor in 2015 and is now the municipal manager of Anchorage. Begich ran against her for Assembly once — his first foray into election politics — and he lost to her. Her endorsement is important, as she is considered a solid conservative leader.
Alaska to receive funding for electric vehicle charging program
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is expected to receive millions in federal funding for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. The Alaska Energy Authority and the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities submitted the State of Alaska Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Implementation Plan, on Friday according to the AEA’s press release.
The Alaska Chamber awards the 3 top businesses in Alaska
Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year — jumping 11.3%, according to federal figures — with the cost of food rising an average of 1.2% across the state over the last decade. AT&T reaches contract with Teamsters...
Mike and Karen Pence visit Alaska to support veterans
Former Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence arrived in Alaska this week to spend time at Lake Clark with veterans at the Operation Heal Our Patriots retreat at the Samaritan’s Purse lodge at Port Alsworth, Lake Clark. Every Sunday evening throughout the summer, a Samaritan’s Purse aircraft touches...
Watch the sun rise and set at Between Beaches Alaska
A name as true to its location as can be, Between Beaches Alaska is perfectly situated on the MacDonald Spit near Seldovia between two beaches. You can watch the sun rise and set with just a turn of your head. Spend your days paddling the surrounding waters, fishing, exploring on...
Health Misinformation in Alaska Building better conversations
(1.5-hour training session; Zoom-based) 1. Introductions and background (5 min) 3. Key things to know about COVID-19 (Dr. Hennessy; 5 min) • Current prevention and treatment recommendations. 4. Identifying misinformation (Dr. Cameron; 20 minutes) • Overview of methods. • Video tutorials. o Debrief. 5. Play https://inoculation.science/inoculation-games/go-viral/ **10 min bio break.
Voting FAQ: Things to know about what may be Alaska’s most confusing election
It’s August, and what is surely the most confusing election in Alaska history is just two weeks away. Early voting has begun in the primary election and special U.S. House race. Got questions? We’ve got answers. Am I going to get a mailed ballot?. Only if you apply...
