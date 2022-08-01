Is your hobby a business? SCROR offers tips to help you find out

www.postandcourier.com
Related
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Business Insider
A pharmacist who makes an extra $6,000 a month from his side hustle says he relies on a 6-letter acronym to manage both jobs
Real estate investor Ryan Chaw nets $6,000 a month from his rental properties. He uses the acronym ALLIES to manage his side gig so he can work full-time as a pharmacist. It stands for: Agent, Lender, Licensed Contractor, Inhabitants, Tax Expert, and Supervisor. Though Ryan Chaw spends most of his...
moneytalksnews.com
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
Essence
Crucial Budgeting Tips To Help Get Your Finances Back On Track Starting Today
Financial Educator Christian Lovell shares the 4-step system she used to get back on track after finding herself in six figures worth of debt. With continued reports of a looming recession on the horizon, there’s no time like the present to assess your financial health and even make a few adjustments where necessary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calculating Your Retirement: What’s the Least Amount of Money You Need?
You know you're supposed to save for life beyond your earning years, but how much? What's the least amount you need to retire and what's the plan to get there? If you can't rattle off the answers to...
moneytalksnews.com
Have a 401(k)? Here’s a Secret Retirement Plan You Probably Don’t Know About
Have you reached the ceiling on your annual 401(k) contributions? Although you might not realize it, some workplaces make it possible to push up the roof a bit higher. More employers are offering the option of after-tax contributions to 401(k) plans, and that can raise the amount you are allowed to put away for retirement to as much as $61,000 annually.
Opinion: How Much Should You Save for Retirement?
Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
How Small Businesses Can Prepare For a Recession
With many signs indicating the United States economy has entered into a technical recession, small-business owners must take swift action to make their companies recession resilient. Follow these...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How To Know If A Plumber Is Taking Advantage Of You
There are many exciting aspects of becoming a homeowner, from undertaking weekend DIY projects to selecting paint and furniture for your new home. However, when something goes wrong with your home's plumbing, many homeowners are unprepared to take care of the issue themselves. Luckily, there's no shortage of skilled plumbers out there who combine many years of experience with affordable prices. These plumbers can be located via their stellar reviews, recommendations from neighbors, or online searches.
Business Insider
Experts often steer parents toward a 529 plan or UTMA to save for their kids' future, but we went another direction instead
We considered a 529 plan or UTMA to save money for our daughters' future. However, we aren't sure they'll pursue higher education, so we didn't use a 529 plan. We also didn't think an UTMA was the right fit, so we chose a brokerage account instead. Compare the best savings...
7 Steps to Set Up Your Retirement Paycheck
The transition from earning a paycheck from work to living off your nest egg is a big one! For many, they are used to steady paychecks to fund their lifestyle so it can be a bit intimidating when those paychecks stop. The good news is that you can replicate that "paycheck" once you retire. Here's the process we use at Sensible Money to set up retirement "paychecks" for our clients.
Comments / 0